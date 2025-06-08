FEAR NO EVIL

Charlotte Ruse
8h

I wouldn't compare Gaza with anything except previous imperialist genocides. The major difference is that Gaza's genocide is being videoed in real-time and posted on social media platforms so everyone can be shocked and terrified by the horrors.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Ukraine, South America especially, in the 70's -80's, Yugoslavia, India, Africa, Korea, China, etc.. Pick a continent and you can't avoid noticing the barbaric brutality of every Empire. And yes of course, surveillance technology tested in Gaza, Ukraine, and everywhere else is going to be deployed in the West especially during riots.

Can't you hear the roosters crowing as the vultures swoop in.🤨

American State National
8h

When GREEDY, Demonic, miscreants "occupy" by fraud, a Sovereign government for over 160 years,(like America) you have blood letting and theft on a gargantuan scale, like our world today.

These scum have decided to "delete" (murder by bioweapon and DEW weapons and chemical sprays) corporations which is actually "Legal", and they have immunity too, provided by the Pope in 1993.

Its legal to "delete" a Corporation, which is the description of a "Citizen" of any land. If you are a US Citizen you have no rights as you are legally described by consentual contract at Birth, that you relinquish all status as living and "register" yourself as a "corporation: a product".

Murdering apples and garbanzo beans is not illegal now is it?

And you can't commit a crime by gang raping a product!

The thing you might consider for a moment is that, with your proper and true status corrected to 'living man' you have rights and assets, and as you are the PRIORITY CREDITOR, the fake government wants you DELETED!!! And they have immunity.

Think about it.

You are only money in their pockets they care zilch for you!!

They are just recouping assets hon!

"DESTROY THE PRIORITY CREDITOR!" they mumble like a evil worm.

Okay, so correct your status if you are a breathing, bleeding man, okay?

YES YOUR STATUS IS INCORRECT IF YOU HAVE A BIRTH REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE.

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/

Things are going to get downright evil soon as the living are counted as the dead...

