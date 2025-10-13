Protest against Gaza genocide in Tokyo

October 7, 2025

Although the Japanese were not a presence on the Sumud flotilla to Gaza that was recently seized by the IDF, resulting in the arrest of major political figures from Italy, Spain, France, and England and setting off massive protests in Europe, nevertheless, thousands attended a carefully planned demonstration in downtown Tokyo on October 7.

Japanese of all stripes, and a good number of foreigners as well, called for sanctions on Israel and condemned the criminal actions of the US, Israel, and Japan itself with an energy that has not been seen in Japan in recent history. The long slumber of Japanese is coming to a close as economic and ideological collapse closes in from all sides.

The march, supported by protesters along the four kilometer route, started from the United Nations University in Omotesando and continued to the subway station at Shibuya. Omotesando is best known for fashion, cafes for trendy teens, and chick restaurants.

It was immediately apparent that the appearance of a massive political protest in Omotesando, ground zero for mindless consumption cuture, designer goods, and luxury restaurants, was a major shock for the Japanese youth who were unaware of the demonstration. Youth accustomed to swimming in an ideological solution of narcissism and indulgence were visibly shaken by the calls of the demonstrators. It felt as if an earthquake had stuck at the foundations of post-modern Japanese complacency.

This banner reads “Japan is collaborating in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the production of weapons used for the massacres.”

This flag combines the US and Israeli flags. The posters held up by demonstrators, and other materials, were largely handmade and demonstrated considerable creativity and personal commitment. As opposed to protests that I have seen in Seoul in which identical placards are handed out by those financing the event, this protest was remarkably spontaneous.

Demonstators confront private security in front of the offices of Palantir Japan in Omotesando. Similar confrontations took place in front of Apple and Starbucks stores along the way. The demonstrators revealed a considerable understanding of the full range of collaboration with Israel in Japan.

“Guilty Verdict for Israel” placard over banner calling for economic sanctions on Israel.

The protestors were primarily Japanese, but a good number of foreigners also attended. There are now protests over Gaza somewhere in Tokyo every day. Prime Minister Ishiba has expressed support for the Palestinians repeatedly and the police have not tried to suppress the protests. Overall, the police were police and supportive, even sympathetic.

Final stage of the march was a massive gathering at Shibuya station where started Japanese commuters saw something unfamiliar since the 1970s.