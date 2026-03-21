We held a protest together, myself and Kawanaka Yo, to demand that Japan rapidly transition to a society with a culture that does not require massive amounts of petroleum and natural gas. We tried to explain to the people the severity of the looming catastrophe following the end of access to petrochemicals in the next few weeks because of the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

The protest is in Japanese

The flier explains the gravity of the situation. It offers five suggestions for a way forward in the midst of this crisis.

1) We must stop wasting energy immediately; stop depending on electricity in education, communication, media; stop driving automobiles, stop living and working in energy-wasting buildings.

2) Japan must return to domestic organic farming as soon as possible because the end of cheap chemical fertilizers will drive people towards starvation in a matter of months.

3) We must respect work and allow workers to do as much as possible, and not push machines, robots, or computers on the people. We must end the parasite economy that has forced us to use energy-dependent systems that destroy work and society.

4) We must awake from the religion of growth and consumption. Japan has a long tradition of sustainability and frugality that does not demand growth or consumption.

5) Stop using plastic.

6) The key to security is not fighter planes, but rather the rapid transformation of all of Japan to a 100% renewable energy society. The survival of citizens is more important than the profits of speculators.