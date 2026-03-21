FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
8hEdited

Please make the Japanese people aware of the Japanese members of David Rockefeller's Trilateral Commission who were the original members. See their names in the third of three sections at http://www.truedemocracy.net/w01/3.html Because Japan goes along with this nefarious organization is why Iran won't allow Japan to journey through the Strait of Hormuz now. So if the good Japanese people learn of their fellow Japanese, and rebuke them, maybe Iran would allow Japanese shipping to pass through the Strait of Hormuz thereby solving the whole problem.

Oil is self replicating. See my edition on oil for that at http://www.truedemocracy.net/d-19/index.html There is no problem that can't be solved. They just don't want to is what my favorite professor said. She was right.

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
9h

Self governance and productivity based on self reliance is good. What about nuclear energy? Some technology and comforts of modern civilization to bless the people with ease is not evil. The misuse of technology is Evil. We cannot go backwards. But move forward with Peace and what produces happiness and blessings for all. And the use of modern blessings that is not at the expense of others is okay. And that does include technology. Also water for electricity

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