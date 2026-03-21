Protest in Tokyo
We held a protest together, myself and Kawanaka Yo, to demand that Japan rapidly transition to a society with a culture that does not require massive amounts of petroleum and natural gas. We tried to explain to the people the severity of the looming catastrophe following the end of access to petrochemicals in the next few weeks because of the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.
The protest is in Japanese
The flier explains the gravity of the situation. It offers five suggestions for a way forward in the midst of this crisis.
1) We must stop wasting energy immediately; stop depending on electricity in education, communication, media; stop driving automobiles, stop living and working in energy-wasting buildings.
2) Japan must return to domestic organic farming as soon as possible because the end of cheap chemical fertilizers will drive people towards starvation in a matter of months.
3) We must respect work and allow workers to do as much as possible, and not push machines, robots, or computers on the people. We must end the parasite economy that has forced us to use energy-dependent systems that destroy work and society.
4) We must awake from the religion of growth and consumption. Japan has a long tradition of sustainability and frugality that does not demand growth or consumption.
5) Stop using plastic.
6) The key to security is not fighter planes, but rather the rapid transformation of all of Japan to a 100% renewable energy society. The survival of citizens is more important than the profits of speculators.
Please make the Japanese people aware of the Japanese members of David Rockefeller's Trilateral Commission who were the original members. See their names in the third of three sections at http://www.truedemocracy.net/w01/3.html Because Japan goes along with this nefarious organization is why Iran won't allow Japan to journey through the Strait of Hormuz now. So if the good Japanese people learn of their fellow Japanese, and rebuke them, maybe Iran would allow Japanese shipping to pass through the Strait of Hormuz thereby solving the whole problem.
Oil is self replicating. See my edition on oil for that at http://www.truedemocracy.net/d-19/index.html There is no problem that can't be solved. They just don't want to is what my favorite professor said. She was right.
Self governance and productivity based on self reliance is good. What about nuclear energy? Some technology and comforts of modern civilization to bless the people with ease is not evil. The misuse of technology is Evil. We cannot go backwards. But move forward with Peace and what produces happiness and blessings for all. And the use of modern blessings that is not at the expense of others is okay. And that does include technology. Also water for electricity