Dear New Bee,

Your comment is helpful, but it does not tell the whole story and thus it can be misleading.

Substack, Facebook, LinkedIn, all of them are designed to limit your reach and to subject you to propaganda that misleads and confuses. But this is not simply because they are difficult, greedy or controlling. After the Bush administration took over the US, and the world in many respects, in 2001, it set in place a series of classified directives that limit ordinary citizens from creating their own networks on the internet using classified codicils to various laws (like the Patriot Act) and other directives issued in intelligence and the military.

It is simple to put together a collective social network in which the individual user posts what he or she would like, votes as part of the group to set the rules for the social network, and receives a payment back for all content he or she produces in return for a yearly membership fee. If such systems existed, they would be very popular and would put the for- profit social networks out of business in a few months. If online social networks were run as cooperatives and governed by their owners, members could make money from social networks for the content they produce, rather than the Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok oligarchs.

But intelligence agents will be sent to shut down any effort to create such online collectives. They will not happen because the corporate-government hammer is programmed to destroy any democratic movement in the internet.

Yet most people do not want to think about this reality, not because they cannot understand it (at some level most people understand something is wrong) but because recognizing this reality is simply too humiliating and too confusing. And so, we march on in the shackles of tyranny which are mislabeled as innovation. The IT masters are remarkably uncreative, and that includes Steve Jobs. Their genius is how they kill creativity and build a brutal on-line slave society without people recognizing what is going on.

Even those who speak out about on-line censorship say, “Facebook should not censor us.” They never say “Facebook belongs to its users, who are in fact its rightful owners.” They never say “social networks are like the postal service and should be protected as a regulated and transparent monopoly.”

There is a reason they do not say that. The reason is not very pretty. Can you guess?