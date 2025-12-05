We revised plank eight of the Center for Truth Politics platform so as to explicitly refer to targeted individuals. As we prepare for the 2028 campaign, I want to assure you that as a candidate I will make SAP (special access programs) and the abuse of citizens by the covert gang stalking, electromagnetic radiation, and nanotechnology an overt and central part of my efforts. Do let me know if you support this plan.

8) Transform the military-intelligence complex

The out-of-control military no longer reports even to the corrupt Federal government. The billionaires behind the screen take our tax dollars and transfer them directly to their bank accounts through the sales of overpriced weapons produced in response to hyped up, or mythical, threats from abroad.

None of these threats, or these weapon systems, are subject to meaningful outside review, or any scientific assessment—the ridiculous missile defense system is a perfect example of the boondoggles resulting from a fantasy world that enriches the few.

Make no mistake, there is a war going on: fifth-generation warfare in which the dumbing down of the people and massive psychological warfare operations are undertaken to isolate and divide us so that the super-rich can destroy us. A growing body of citizens, “targeted individuals,” are subject to SAP (special access programs) run by military and intelligence at home that subject them to covert psychological torture campaigns that violate their freedoms. Sophisticated weapon technologies are employed to destroy these citizen’s lives by psychological manipulation and by subjecting them to bombardment with electromagnetic radiation, assault with nanotechnologies, and a host of gang stalking techniques. These illegal operations on innocent US civilians must cease immediately and reparations must be made to the victims.

We need men and women willing to give their lives for their country, to save their families and friends. The bravery of soldiers must be focused on the dangerous work of ending the rule of our country by the masters of global investment banks, fossil fuel conglomerates, IT giants, and their swarms of lackeys.

Tragically, the noble sentiment to defend family and countrymen against external threats has been cynically misdirected. The military, and the intelligence “community” that surrounds it as a penumbra, must be transformed, and must be dedicated to a new target: taking back the economy, the discourse on policy, and the means of communication from the billionaires and then confiscating their ill-got assets to pay for their crimes.

Once we have control of our country again, security policy must focus on employing the scientific method to determine how climate change, the collapse of biodiversity, and the destruction of oceans and rivers pose a deadly long-threat and how those trends can be reversed over the long term. The effort must stop the destruction of farmland, the spread of dangerous GMOs, the implementation of geoengineering projects, the release of dangerous chemicals in the air, soil and water, and other schemes to destroy the environment.

In violation of George Washington’s warning of the dangers of “entangling our peace and prosperity,” we have rushed headlong into numerous secret treaties, casually termed as “intelligence sharing” and “security cooperation,” that are leading us towards a catastrophe like 1914.

