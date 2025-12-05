FEAR NO EVIL

Gayle Wells
2d

Many are discussing figuring out how to detoxify and empower their connection to the divine to completely interrupt all of it. My ancestors fled France early 1600's because of the massive chaos and persecution of Christians. We've all been forced to flee our home countries by these same horrors that are now desperate and full of fear they are now losing power. How highly censored you are. Hearing from Johnny Vedmore of his problems with substack, and others censoring him.

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
2d

There should be no military industrial complex. And people should be the militia. Know the Constitution and know defense. Anything Federal or even national guard is considered standing Armies destroying liberty. Worst of all, IDF is training ICE, law enforcement is trained Isreali warfare tactics. Homeland Security has offices are in Isreal. And Pentagon, Homeland Security are under supervision of unit 8200 Isrealis as Cyber security experts.

