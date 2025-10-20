Revolutionary Communists of America and the Billionaires
Some bait just lying around waiting to be taken
This newspaper was supposedly circulated at a No Kings rally.
My money is that the entire “Revolutionary Communists of America” is brought to you by Homeland Security with its massive budgets that are just waiting to be spent on projects like these.
Note the two headlines on the front page:
“The billionaires are the enemy”
and
“Class struggle not culture war”
Both statements are pretty much on the money.
But putting those words in the mouth of a cardboard “Revolutionary Communists of America” is clearly intended to associate both sentiments with “anti-capitalism” (which Trump has pronounced as a form of terrorist thought) and extremism. Such forbidden ideas are being tied directly to an organization that us set up so as to be identified readily with overthrowing the government. The fact that Trump is himself overthrowing the government at this very moment seems to be the critical fact that is being covered up by this campaign.
Perhaps “Revolutionary Communists of America” is like the cardboard “Cartel of the Suns” that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is supposedly the head of. Or perhaps it is similar to the spongy Al Qaeda that the cat of nine lives Osama bin Laden was supposedly a key member of.
The identification of statements of “anti-capitalism” will terrorism can be traced back to this statement by the Trump administration.
“Anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.”
But “anti-capitalism” is a vague term. The Constitution and American law does not say that capitalism is something that must be protected. For that matter, the Constitution does not recognize the stock market or the Democratic and Republican Parties.
It seems that this unique document is yet another attempt to sow breadcrumbs, to set the stage, for a future date at which any suggestion that billionaires are the enemy, or that class warfare is more central than cultural issues, will be seen as a national security threat.
It also seems as if the Trump administration is benchmarking not only the takeover of Germany by the Nazi party, but also the takeover of Indonesia after the overthrow of President Sukano in 1965, and the takeover of Argentina after the assassination of President Salvador Allende in 1973.
The source for this doctrine is the presidential memorandum (which now is considered to have the authority of a military directive among those following the orders from the White House) “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence”
Specifically, the memorandum makes the blatantly unconstitutional and illegal claims that any protest against the Trump administration is “violent and terroristic,” specifying that,
“There are common recurrent motivations and indicia uniting this pattern of violent and terroristic activities under the umbrella of self-described “anti-fascism.” These movements portray foundational American principles (e.g., support for law enforcement and border control) as “fascist” to justify and encourage acts of violent revolution. This “anti-fascist” lie has become the organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists to wage a violent assault against democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental American liberties. Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality. As described in the Order of September 22, 2025 (Designating Antifa as a Domestic Terrorist Organization), the groups and entities that perpetuate this extremism have created a movement that embraces and elevates violence to achieve policy outcomes, including justifying additional assassinations. For example, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin engraved the bullets used in the murder with so-called “anti-fascist” rhetoric.”
The strategy already well-practiced:
How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas
https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/how-the-cia-and-us-special-forces?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=309240&post_id=143743068&utm_campaign=309240&isFreemail=true&r=pq1ry&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
