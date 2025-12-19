We have a new form of government taking form in the United States, Israel, Australia, and around the world. It goes beyond democracy or capitalism, socialism or fascism. It goes beyond constitutional law and human rights. It is a new approach to the political realm known as “Falseflagism.”

Falseflagism refers to a political system in which neither political parties or government institions, play a role. Rather the staging violent and distruptive events as a means to distract and confuse, and make it possible for the rich and the powerful to do whatever they want, becomes central.

Falseflagism is not possible on a massive scale without deep moral depravity in the very culture of a nation.

Falseflagism must be exposed in detail, from its origins, and every dark crevice in government and especially banking and corporate institutions, must be revealed to the light of day. Only then can we move beyond this slow march to our collective graves.

Shift of control from London to Jerusalem?

This video concerning the significance of the Jewish Community Center (AMIA) bombing (in 1994) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, suggests the orgin of the hidden battle that powered the adoption of falseflagism. It has reached a turning point today in geopolitical terms.

Japanese analyst Tanaka Sakai notes in his most recent post this week that the primary reason for the massive shifts in US policy taking place today is not Trump, but rather the eclipse of British intelligence by Israeli intelligence. I think this argument makes a lot of sense, and it is linked to the breakdown of the City of London as the dominant force in finance. It is not correct, however, to say this geopolitical, and geoeconomic, shift is all about Israel, however. Israel is a mercenary state which represents hidden multinational forces who pay good money to have a “bad boy” force that is willing to play to the brutal role of enforcer. Blaming Israel in the narrow sense, that is to say, focusing on the nation state, as opposed to finance capitalism or imperialism, is the oldest trick in the elite playbook.