Although I learn a lot when I hear the reports given by these learned intellectuals, I am still sick to my stomach when I hear them relate contrived and false narratives that leave out the primary factors driving the current war against humanity being waged by the super-rich.
They sit there with a straight face, acting so honest and sincere, while they pretend that the most horrific crimes, the crimes among crimes that made everything else possible, never happened. Just like in 1943, we have intellectuals who are willing to talk about the battles of tanks and planes but silent as the grave about the “Final Solution.” You don’t think there is a final solution in this world war hidden behind the tanks and planes?
I ask you, can we tolerate this sort of limited hangout any more? Can we spend all our time yapping about some crimes and ignore the plans to destroy all of humanity using IT, nano-technology, bio-technology and psychological warfare? Can we say it is nation states doing everything when it is in fact transnational private equity that is pulling the strings? These experts know the truth. They just lack the bravery to speak it.
Chris Hedges
Caitlin Johnstone
John Mearsheimer
Jeffery Sachs
David North
Douglas MacGregor
I will debate any of them any time in any format. You know already that they will never agree. Why is that? I think you know the answer to that question too. The have enabled this world war to start because they refused to speak the truth. Now is the time for them to get off the stage.
None of the actions or lack of action by those named surprise me. The surprise was John Piliger. He exposed US/UK's involvement in the Khmer Rouge than is basically promoting the Covid narrative. I'm in the middle of writing an article on the current war in Iran. The elephant in the room is the fact that all depressions lead to starvation and war. Covid was a distraction from the 2020 depression and to stop the 48 million who lost their jobs mainly due to robotics, mechanization, and AI. They need war to enact the digital prison and to get rid of the 50%+ surplus. 20% of the population cannot afford to support both the elite and the 80% who are either under or unemployed or paid low wage.