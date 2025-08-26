Slavery in America: Yesterday and Today
“The past is never dead. It's not even past.”
Emanuel Pastreich
August 26, 2025
It is an ineluctable consequence of the radical concentration of wealth in the United States, and globally, since the end of the Cold War, that is since the end of the ideological discourse on class and capital that kept us awake, kept us from slumbering off, that slavery should return through the backdoor. It is but natural that the ultrarich who control the means of production, money, culture, and ideology, would set out to reestablish a slave society to reflect the reality of our new economic and political system. Those super-rich, bless their hearts, are frustrated that they do not have the total control that their domination of the economy should guarantee.
The problem has been that the progressives and leftists, hanging out at Starbucks and debating cultural identity and gender issues over cappuccinos, have refused to acknowledge the possibility that an absolute slave society is being imposed, step by step, bar code by QR code. If anything, it is the right wing who harp on this issue and who are rudely dismissed by the “think left; live right” progressives.
Perhaps it was too unpleasant a thought, or perhaps American progressives have come to rely too much on a myth of progress, a deification of Martin Luther King, to admit that we never really got rid of slavery. It has been waiting in the wings; in prisons, behind the counter at convenience stores, in hospitals, in foster homes, on farms, just over the border in Mexico, or in a factory in Thailand, and in our schools. Slavery was patiently waiting to make its big comeback. And now, NOW is that moment.
Slavery was not abolished that long ago, and it lived on in its most brutal form through sharecropping and Jim Crow—not to mention the horrible violence—until just the other day against those who were once called “slaves.” And in the private prisons today, you might as well be in Greenwood Mississippi in 1854, or in Gaza in 2025.
William Faulkner spoke about slavery with uncanny accuracy, about that hidden side of America, that shadow of oppression behind the torch of the Statue of Liberty, those memories that we have tried to paint over in bright colors.
When he wrote that “The past is never dead. It's not even past,” he was talking about slavery and race and he was not just talking about the South in the 1920s, but about America today as it faces slavery in the form of mass detention centers, digital IDs, digital money, tracking and surveillance by Israeli firms, and the imposition of will of that awful false god AI whose ugly face we are order to bow before—our new master. Slaves, following the plan worked out by supercomputers, are what we will all become in the next 15 years.
Faulkner put it in so apposite a manner.
“The past is never dead. It's not even past. All of us labor in webs spun long before we were born, webs of heredity and environment, of desire and consequence, of history and eternity. Haunted by wrong turns and roads not taken, we pursue images perceived as new but whose providence dates to the dim dramas of childhood, which are themselves but ripples of consequence echoing down the generations. The quotidian demands of life distract from this resonance of images and events, but some of us feel it always.”
The slavery that is coming back to bite us in digital form has its roots in the slavery that built America and the cruel theft that destroyed the native peoples. Digital slavery did not spring from out of nowhere. It is an ugly twin, the portrait of Dorian Gray, that we locked up in the attic, but never managed to get rid of—the lingering wraith of slavery in America.
Faulkner had this to say specifically about slavery and the long fingers that it dug deep in the human soul, in American civilization.
“We will have to choose not between color, nor race, nor religion, nor between East and West either, but simply between being slaves and being free. And we will have to choose completely and for good; the time is already past now when we can choose a little of each, a little of both. We can choose a state of slavedom, and if we are powerful enough to be among the top two or three or ten, we can have a certain amount of license - until someone more powerful rises and has us machine-gunned against a cellar wall.”
The worst kind of enslavement is the directed energy weapons and assault on mind, body and soul in your homes that are no longer a safe sanctuary.
This interesting essay honors William Faulkner by quoting his work and summarizing his important insights. It's regrettable that the family name is written as 'Falkner.' I hope the author will correct that error in a repost; it interrupts the flow of thought-provoking content.
Thanks to the author for doing something rather rare: including the full quotation of Faulkner's insights into the eternal presence of the past. That paragraph deserves many re-readings.