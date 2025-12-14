Why is the United States drawn towards war?

PART TWO

Solving the debt crisis by waging war:

World War One gives birth to the United States of War

If you asked one of the bankers pushing the current military build-up in the United States whether he thinks there will be a world war, he would probably tell you, if alone having a drink at his favorite club, that no, he has lots of friends in China, or in Russia, and this project is ultimately a way to get rich off of government spending—and nothing more.

Sadly, however, the bankers and CEOs of multinational corporations are a stupid group who have little understanding of economic processes, or historical developments. Their thinking is identical to the bankers in London, Paris, Berlin, and Moscow in 1913 who saw the massive military buildup of that period as an excellent opportunity to make money at a time when the nations of Europe were in a terrible financial state and banks were buried in debt. Banks in London found ways to invest in arms manufacturing in Berlin and saw no problem with this investment opportunity. Few of the bankers and businessmen thought there would actually be catastrophic war.

The bankers on the eve of the First World War financed a massive military build-up, and needed to create tensions in international relations that gave new legitimacy to the corrupt governments that they controlled. They thought they were the masters of the universe. But when the situation spun out of control after the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, and the secret treaties that bound together the nations of Europe for war went into effect, the decision-making process was passed over from the bankers to the generals who followed blindly the military chain of command.

Yet, although the bankers lost control of critical parts of decision making when the generals took over in World War One, ultimately, the banks were the only winners in that war.

The entire European banking system was collapsing in July, 1914, after years of fictional growth driven by debt and loans hidden from the public. The situation was identical to what we see on Wall Street today.

Banks in London had no liquidity and they had to close their doors when the stock market crashed. The fantasy of massive profits from colonial expansion that had been promoted for thirty years, imagined returns from railroads spanning Africa and Asia, profits from factories in far-flung colonies, turned out to be a delusion. The parallels with the impending AI bubble collapse are obvious.

At the same time, the costs for Britain of running the largest military in the world had reached an extreme. The failure to produce profits from the colonies meant that spending on the military itself became the driving force of the economy for Britain, France, and Germany. The banks had invested heavily in building up industrial capacity, creating massive overcapacity that could not be satisfied by regular consumption, only by war-time destruction.

Runs on banks in London in 1914 impacted all of Europe and the banks responded to the growing lack of liquidity by arranging secret loans and financial mechanisms between themselves that were used to make them look more solid than they really were. A house of cards was set up wherein the collapse of any one bank would cause the collapse of all banks. Those secret financial agreements between banks were paralleled by secret military treaties that obligated the allies to follow set orders in case of war, without any option of debate or discussion.

In addition, the banking system assumed that the money that was printed could be converted into gold, and although the banks cheated and fudged, they had to maintain a certain amount of gold reserves. The indebted bankers demanded a new debt-based financial system that would allow for endless expansion without the restrictions of a gold standard. Only war offered the chance to impose such a solution.

Germany, France, Austria, and Russia also had fallen into a debt spiral resulting from imperial expansion that drew them towards war. Germany felt a desperate need to complete with Britain in sea power so as to support its colonial efforts and to make sure that German investments around the world were secure.

All of these countries were profoundly aware of what would happen if they lost the economic competition. They had seen what had happened to the Chinese and the Ottoman empires. The financial default of those empires to foreign banks resulted in the economic functions of the governments being outsourced to British, French, or German banks who demanded austerity to increase their profits. Those mighty empires became semi-colonies at the mercy of international banks.

The outbreak of war

In the months before the First World War, some bankers saw the military buildup as a way to create demand, but they thought that ultimately there would not be a massive war. The military buildup was a means to generate growth, not preparation for a catastrophic war.

At the same time, however, there were cynical bankers in Britain, United States, and Germany who saw war, and especially a large-scale war, as the salvation for the economic crisis.

When war broke out in August, 1914 after tensions rose following the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary, two things happened. Control of much of the actual administration shifted from politicians to the generals who ran the military. At the same time, banks were empowered because the regulations for banks were suspended as part of the war emergency. The economic crisis that banks had created was attributed to the demands war mobilization, and not to the corruption and incompetence of the previous two decades.

The war offered an opportunity for a complete reset of the economy such as could not be achieved under normal circumstances. Banks offered governments immediate financing which governments could not find in their national budgets. In return, the banks demanded that governments rely on them to make policy decisions.

The gold standard and other rules concerning actual assets required of banks were abandoned in the process. Sovereign debt, enhanced by military spending, became the primary tool for generating wealth.

Most importantly, the private debts of banks were made into public debts that became the responsibility of the government, and of the taxpayers by extension. That meant that governments were made responsible for paying off the bad loans of banks over the following seventy years, often without the citizens knowing where their taxes went.

The war allowed big banks to absorb smaller banks and create monopolies that lasted long after the end of the war. Larger banks were able to use their political power to get behind national campaigns for the war effort and to receive the money raised through patriotic war bonds.

The United States’ rise to globalism

The banks of Europe were able to achieve a complete reset. But it was also an opportunity for the United States to establish the Federal Reserve, a system which looked like a government central bank but was run by private banks, and to use it to take control of the European economy. The Federal Reserve lent money to the British, French, and Russians for their military campaigns on a massive scale.

Specifically, J. P. Morgan Jr. was able to take over the contracts for supplying weapons for the British, French and Russian armies through the Federal Reserve, and to create an environment in which war became a necessity for the survival of American banks who had lent so much to the war effort.

To seek peace, as was attempted repeatedly after the 1914 Christmas Truce, became a crime because it would have resulted in the collapse of these banks in Britain and the United States who had lent billions for the war effort.

Those banks made reckless loans on the assumption that total victory would bring assets, colonies, and reparations from the nations who lost the war. Peace was no longer an option.

When Germany ultimately was forced to surrender after the communist revolution in Russia spilled over and German soldiers rebelled against the military dictatorship, a massive debt restructuring program was put in place by the British and French that was meant to destroy Germany as an international power, and to generate great profits for banks, especially American banks. The United States lent money to Germany after 1919 which Germany then paid to France and Britain. Those countries used that money to pay back debts to the United States in a perfect circle of profit.