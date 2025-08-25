Speak the truth about the military rule of the United States

The United States has been under military rule since January 2001. That is when the Bush administration used the military and intelligence to shut down all discussion of the rigged election that brought them to power and they took over the federal government by force.

We have continued to be under military rule under Obama, under Trump, under Biden and now, even more so, under Trump again. He has not aged well and this dictatorship has not aged well either.

We are ruled by a totalitarian military government that is dressed up in democratic clothing.

It is fascism in participatory drag. A brutal and parasitic wolf in empathetic sheep’s clothing.

It was launched when the Bush administration shut down the recount of the election in 2000 using intelligence operatives, and that move hardened into one of the most repressive periods in American history in 2001 and 2002 —a moment of tyranny that few will dare to speak about; it got only worse under Obama, Trump 1, Biden, and Trump 2.

Now the military dictatorship has come of age, molting, it throws off its camouflage and sends troops in camouflage into Washington DC and Los Angeles, and soon into Chicago and Boston, and then everywhere.

Can you say it? Can you say,

“The United States is occupied by a military regime”

Try it. It is not hard to pronounce.

“The United States is occupied by a military regime”

Very good. Try again

“The United States is occupied by a military regime”

That was not so hard, was it.

And that is the reason we had the 9/11 incident, the Patriot Act, the endless wars in the Middle East, the Covid reign of terror, and now the current drive for world war.

But if we cannot speak the truth, we cannot solve this problem. If we do not know where we are, we cannot move forward. It is not anywhere near enough to just talk about Gaza. We must first speak openly, unabashedly, about the military rule of our nation which makes Gaza possible—and then, only then, can we start to rebuild a republic from the foundations up. That will require citizens as brave as soldiers when they struggle for freedom, when they demand truth and justice for all.

As James Baldwin put it so aptly,

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced."

There is still a way forward for the United States and its dear citizens; there is still a way back to a constitutional government, but we must squeeze through the eye of the needle.

We must recognize the horrific events that took place over the last 25 years; events that so many continue to deny to this day. And with that embrace of truth politics, that embrace of the remarkable power, in any situation, of an honest appeal to scientific truth, with that brave recognition of where we stand in a long historical process, comes true freedom. For verily, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.”