FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
12h

You may know the "truth," but there's no guarantee knowledge will set you free. In fact, it often imprisons those who dare speak the truth--they're called political prisoners.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
16h

Indeed so! They could not have pulled off 9/11 with their pre-positioned team of Cheney,Rumsfeld, Feith, Libby, Wolfowitz, Cheertov et. al if Bush hadn't "won."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture