Spencer Gray on “How to end dead-end ritual politics”
Interview with Center for Truth Politics
“From Complainism to Action”
How to end dead-end ritual politics
Discussion
Spencer Gray
&
Emanuel Pastreich
Center for Truth Politics
“From Complainism to Action”
How to end dead-end ritual politics
Discussion
Spencer Gray
&
Emanuel Pastreich
Center for Truth Politics
No posts
Great conversation Emanuel. Spencer is very interesting. We the people need to set an intention to remove the billionaire class from power so we can have a real and not a fake democracy. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/in-solidarity-with-egalitarian-revolution/
...now a process and platform - beta test has started - to assist through evolving networks of private co-owner associations of ''co-operators'' in their own jurisdiction
- please see https://co-oplab.com
join it - own it - network it - develop it - live it