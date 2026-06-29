FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
10h

Great conversation Emanuel. Spencer is very interesting. We the people need to set an intention to remove the billionaire class from power so we can have a real and not a fake democracy. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/in-solidarity-with-egalitarian-revolution/

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Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
7h

...now a process and platform - beta test has started - to assist through evolving networks of private co-owner associations of ''co-operators'' in their own jurisdiction

- please see https://co-oplab.com

join it - own it - network it - develop it - live it

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