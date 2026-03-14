Steve Miller brings the Final Solution home

If there was any doubt left that the billionaires and their running dogs intend to carry out, simultaneously, a world war, perhaps a nuclear war, and also a final solution, the killing of tens of millions of ordinary people, the remarks made by Steve Miller at the Southern Command Headquarters on March 5, 2026 made the plan crystal clear and made it self-evident to anyone with a functional brain that there is only one way to bring down this criminal syndicate.

Steve Miller described a final solution to the problem of pesky citizens, those who get in the way of the profits for multinational corporations. He used a few set phrases to camouflage just slightly what his rich masters are planning, but the message is unmistakable. Your neighborhood, in Ohio or Minnesota, in Mississippi or Oregon, in Paris or Milan, in Seoul or Tokyo, is going the way of Gaza. The plan will be implemented quickly and the state of war will be used as the justification for its enforcement.

Just as the Spanish, the French, and the English killed off tens of millions in the New World to make great fortunes, and the French, English, Dutch, Germans, and even Americans did the same in India, Africa, and Asia, so also you and your families are marked for elimination to double profits for a handful of families. They are putting the warfare back into class warfare.

It is also critical to understand that the system of exploitation and consumption that drives the billionaire-focused economy, will destroy the climate, the seas and rivers, destroy biodiversity, and leave a dying planet that can only support a few hundred million, or less, in the decades ahead. They must kill on this scale in order to preserve their power and the system that empowers them.

Let me read to you what Steve Miller said,

“Americas Counter Cartel Conference for Regional defense and security leaders from across the Caribbean, Central America and South America” U.S. Southern Command Miami, Florida March 5, 2026

“I would make the point to you, as others have pointed out before, including the president of El Salvador, that the West only achieved the place that it did in human history because it spent previous centuries eradicating the criminal elements within its territories. [criminal here means “unwanted”]



So the West that we came to know that had the great music, architecture, science, and the most powerful economy, had spent centuries previous to that establishing order first. So that by the time you get to 18th century England, 19th century England, there have been centuries of history in which ruthless means were used to get rid of the people who were raping, murdering, and defying established systems of order and justice. [that means those who had their own traditions and values] And when people could live freely and peacefully, and children, women, and families could be safe, then it became possible to pursue to all these higher elements of life---And the reason why many Western countries are struggling today is that they’ve forgotten the eternal truth and wisdom they once followed. And that’s why here under President Trump in America, we are returning to those fundamental truths---The human rights that we are going to protect are not those of the savages that torture, rape, and murder. The human rights that we are going to protect are those of peaceable citizens who have an absolute human right to live in physical safety and security every day of their lives.”

The war overseas will grow increasingly brutal, and its brutality will be matched by a similarly ruthless war on the citizens of the United States itself. There is no difference for the billionaires between middle class families in Iowa and refugees in Gaza. They are but ants, cockroaches, viewed from their lofty perch. Trump and Netanyahu are not concerned with public opinion polls—their only strategy is the convince you should be afraid of them—and random pointless violence is the most effective tool. They do not care about the midterm elections because those elections have been rigged already and most likely will not be held in a meaningful sense for reasons of national security. They do not care about Democrats because Democrats only say what has been approved by Homeland Security operatives.

There is only one way to save yourself and your family from the slaughterhouse. It is to organize real effective resistance at the local level, and do so in coordination with others around the world so that it is not possible for the billionaires to carry out this plan. Such a response will require independence and self-sufficiency in thinking, in food and energy, and in education and governance such as we have not seen in recent years—and that will require cutting the umbilical cord connecting us to the digital beast that they are using to herd us into the cage. This effort will also require bravery, and moral commitment. These concepts may be seem alien to those boiled in a narcissistic consumption culture for decades, but I believe that we all have it within us to rise to the occasion.

Video of Steve Miller’s remarks

“Americas Counter Cartel Conference”

U.S. Southern Command

Miami, Florida

March 5, 2026

(see Miller’s remarks starting at 5:48)