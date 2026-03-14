FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Hegseth presents an utterly false view of European history to justify internal war against the people.

There were hardly any peasant uprisings in the Middle Ages, and all were unsuccessful and no threat to the state. In no case did the "state" attack its own people, as a perceived secular or civil threat, the peasants were essential to the structure of the economy.

The religious wars occurred as nation state building developed and national identities grew. The universalism of the Catholic Church weakened, which allowed individual monarchs to extend control over their territories. They were carried out by national kings against competitor states, as religious identity integrated into national identity and populations formed their identities in national terms. Some states allowed diversity of religious affiliation, some did not. Eventually religious toleration was understood to be the best outcome for a new nation state.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peace_of_Westphalia

These men have no compunction in their lies. Thanks for bringing attention to this - it is the last piece of the puzzle. They want civil war and chaos to usher in their great reset and total control.

Those of us who oppose this terrible evil will be portrayed as internal dissidents, traitors, and threats to be eliminated. They are already trying to depict peaceful opposition to the Iran war as treasonable in the UK. Our right to protest will be withdrawn and peaceful demonstrations will be infiltrated by violent agitators to discredit and criminalise us.

I am afraid I cannot listen to these men for more than a few minutes, they disgust me. It is too upsetting. Thanks, Emanuel, for listening for me and watching them reveal their plans.

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1d

Slightly off topic but Brian Berletic does an excellent analysis of how the US government goes about internally destabilising governments.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFEQCEOZbnI

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