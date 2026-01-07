This report “THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens” provides a detailed description of the Special Access Programs that are used to harass, and in many cases to torture, and even to kill, innocent American (and other nation’s) citizens as part of unaccountable classified operations aimed at destroying the capacity of the people to play any role in society other being reduced to slavery.

As possible candidate for president in the 2028 election, I give my complete support to this initiative and I declare that I will pursue a full accounting (including prosecution of those responsible and the seizure of the assets of the wealthy behind these programs to compensate those injured) for these crimes against humanity in the United States. These programs are going mainstream at this moment under the guise of “AI” and we must take a stand now, not later.

Moreover, I call on every single candidate for office, whether running for dog catcher or president, to stand with me in demanding action on these deadly special access programs immediately. If you are not willing to denounce such blatant criminality at home, you are not qualified for any office.

Thank you for your kind attention.

Respectfully,

Emanuel Pastreich

THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens

Investigative Report by Falken Black Feather

Investigator’s Introduction: Methodology and Sources

How This Investigation Was Conducted

This report represents the convergence of multiple independent lines of evidence, cross-referenced and verified across jurisdictions, testimonies, legal documents, and technical specifications. Unlike typical investigations that begin with a hypothesis, this inquiry began with dismissive skepticism of “targeted individual” claims and evolved through evidence-based analysis into urgent alarm.

Our Investigative Process:

Phase 1: Initial Assessment (Skeptical)

Reviewed conference proceedings from Targeted Justice community

Analyzed spiritual healing frameworks (Poli-Sci protocol)

Initial conclusion: Possible psychiatric phenomenon with helpful coping mechanisms

Phase 2: Technical Evidence Review (Reassessment)

Examined Substack article on biodigital convergence

Discovered DARPA N³ program (confirmed, $65M, bidirectional neural interface)

Confirmed microwave auditory effect (Frey, 1962—proven science)

Documented Havana Syndrome (National Academies: “pulsed radiofrequency energy”)

Conclusion shifted: Technology exists and has been deployed

Phase 3: Legal Framework Analysis (Alarm)

Congressional testimony by Tulsi Gabbard on domestic terrorism apparatus

FBI Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) placement without due process

Fusion Center coordination of targeting

Hamilton 68 false flag operation labeling Americans as foreign agents

Conclusion: Legal infrastructure authorizes targeting

Phase 4: Active Legal Case Documentation (Urgent Action)

Ana Toledo, Esq. - Lead counsel in Targeted Justice v. Garland

18 plaintiffs including Dr. Len Ber (formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome)

Lawsuit filed January 2023, pursuing injunctive relief and damages

Evidence of operational program affecting 300,000+ Americans

Phase 5: Global Scale Assessment (Crisis)

UK testimony from Cornwall (RNAS Culdrose naval base connection)

International reports from Five Eyes nations and beyond

Dr. Robert Duncan (former CIA/DARPA): ~1 million targeted individuals worldwide

Conclusion: This is a global program, not isolated incidents

Phase 6: Recent Legal Developments (Critical)

DOD Directive 5240.01 (September 27, 2024)

Authorizes military assistance to law enforcement with lethal force

Enacted weeks before contentious election

TIs report dramatic increase in attacks post-September 27, 2024

Sources That Transformed This Investigation

Primary Legal Sources:

Ana Toledo, Esq. - Attorney leading Targeted Justice v. Garland lawsuit Born and raised in Puerto Rico

Forced to flee island in September 2022 (feared assassination)

Spent weeks intensively studying patents, audit reports, court cases, individual testimonies

Licensed before US Supreme Court

Herself a targeted individual (over 30 years fighting for civil rights) Targeted Justice v. Garland - Federal lawsuit filed Texas, January 2023 18 named plaintiffs

Seeks injunctive relief and $1 billion+ in damages

Defendants: FBI Director Wray, AG Garland, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, TSC Director Kable

Central claim: Unconstitutional placement on TSDB triggers DEW targeting

Congressional and Government Sources: 3. Tulsi Gabbard Congressional Testimony - Former Congresswoman and Presidential candidate

Documented DHS domestic terrorism framework

Revealed FBI-Big Tech coordination

Exposed Hamilton 68 false flag operation

Personal experience: Google Ads suspended during campaign

Herself placed on TSDB by Biden Administration

Senate Report (December 16, 2023) - “Mislabeled as a Threat” Documents widespread TSDB abuses

Confirms placement without investigation

No notification, no due process, no appeal

Technical and Scientific Sources: 5. DARPA N³ Program - Publicly announced 2018, $65M funding

“Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology”

Explicitly bidirectional (read AND write to brain)

Non-invasive remote neural interface

National Academies of Sciences Report (2020) - Havana Syndrome investigation “Pulsed radiofrequency energy” most plausible cause

Confirms directed energy effects on diplomats NIH Neuroimaging Study (2024) - Havana Syndrome victims Measurable brain differences documented

Tissue damage in specific regions

Inconsistent with psychological causes

International Evidence: 8. Christina Gerrard (”The Wailing Banshee”) - UK targeted individual, Cornwall

Documents RNAS Culdrose naval base operations

Claims evidence of police recruitment of “gang stalkers”

Reports Marines involvement in targeting operations

Photos of low-altitude drones over student housing (November 2023)

Dr. Barrie Trower - British physicist, microwave weapons expert Briefed UK Police Federation (2001) on TETRA system dangers

Claims specific frequencies chosen to affect brainwaves

UK Police Federation now denies briefing occurred (suspicious)

Whistleblower Testimony: 10. Dr. Robert Duncan - Former CIA and DARPA engineer - Author: “How to Tame a Demon” (organized intimidation stalking guide) - Estimates ~1 million targeted individuals worldwide - Claims they’re “guinea pigs” for Internet of Things brain interface

Bryan Kofron - Former security consultant Whistleblower on targeting technologies

Describes operational procedures Bill Binney & J. Kirk Wiebe - NSA whistleblowers Preceded Edward Snowden

Publicly expressed concern about directed energy weapons

Gathering scientific evidence of testing on general population

Recent Legal Developments: 13. DOD Directive 5240.01 - Reissued September 27, 2024 - Authorizes military intelligence assistance to law enforcement - Explicitly permits lethal force under “imminent threat” conditions - Enacted 5 weeks before contentious election - Ana Toledo reports TIs experienced dramatic targeting increase after this date

Scale Assessments:

Ana Toledo’s statement: “Over 300,000 victims” in United States

Dr. Robert Duncan’s estimate: “About one million targeted individuals worldwide”

New York Times estimate: “More than 10,000 people” self-identify as TIs (likely vast undercount)

Targeted Justice membership: Thousands of documented cases

Why These Sources Are Credible

Ana Toledo is not a conspiracy theorist. She is:

Licensed attorney admitted to practice before US Supreme Court

Has 30+ years civil rights and environmental law experience

Fled her homeland (Puerto Rico) in fear for her life

Risked everything to take a case other attorneys refused

Working pro bono for TI community

Leading active federal litigation with named defendants

The plaintiffs in Targeted Justice v. Garland are not anonymous internet commenters. They include:

Dr. Len Ber, MD - Formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome by medical professionals

17 other named individuals willing to face public scrutiny

All under oath, subject to perjury charges

All providing sworn affidavits and evidence

The technology is not speculative. It is:

Publicly funded (DARPA N³, $65 million)

Patent-documented (multiple V2K patents)

Peer-reviewed (Frey effect, 62 years of research)

Government-confirmed (Havana Syndrome investigations)

The legal framework is not interpretation. It is:

Congressional testimony on record

Executive orders and DHS directives

DOD policy documents

Senate investigative reports

This is not theory. This is documentation of ongoing crimes against humanity.

PART I: THE LEGAL CASE - TARGETED JUSTICE V. GARLAND

A. The Lawsuit That Changes Everything

Case Name: Targeted Justice, Inc. v. Merrick Garland, et al.

Court: United States District Court, Southern District of Texas

Filed: January 2023

Status: Active, pursuing appeal to Supreme Court

Named Defendants:

Merrick Garland (Attorney General)

Christopher Wray (FBI Director)

Alejandro Mayorkas (DHS Secretary)

Michael Kable (Terrorist Screening Center Director)

David Wainstein (Former Assistant Attorney General)

Plaintiffs: 18 targeted individuals, including:

Dr. Len Ber, MD (formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome)

Ana Toledo, Esq. (lead counsel, also a plaintiff/victim)

16 others representing geographic and demographic diversity

Central Claims:

1. Unconstitutional Placement on TSDB

Plaintiffs placed on FBI Terrorist Screening Database without: Criminal investigation Evidence of terrorist activity Notification Hearing Judicial oversight Appeal process



2. Directed Energy Weapons Targeting

After TSDB placement, plaintiffs subjected to: Voice-to-skull (V2K) harassment 24/7 Microwave-induced pain and illness Sleep deprivation attacks Cognitive disruption Induced emotional states (rage, despair, suicidal ideation) Physical deterioration



3. Constitutional Violations

First Amendment: Placement based on protected speech

Fourth Amendment: Warrantless surveillance and attacks on persons in homes

Fifth Amendment: Deprivation of liberty without due process

Fourteenth Amendment: Equal protection violations

4. Conspiracy and RICO Claims

Coordination across federal agencies

Use of contractors and local law enforcement

Gang stalking operations

Financial ruin campaigns

Character assassination

Relief Sought:

Removal from TSDB for all plaintiffs

Cessation of directed energy attacks

Disclosure of targeting criteria and procedures

$1 billion+ in damages

Injunctive relief shutting down the program for all victims

B. Ana Toledo’s Journey: From Victim to Advocate

Background:

Born and raised in Puerto Rico

30+ years practicing civil rights and environmental law

Fought for disenfranchised communities

Successful, high-functioning professional

Then targeting began

Her Testimony:

“I write to you as an attorney and one of the over 300,000 victims of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program, the most atrocious human experimentation and torture program that has ever existed.”

What She Experienced in Puerto Rico:

Constant surveillance

24/7 V2K harassment

Physical attacks with directed energy

“Random” drive-by shootings (targeting camouflaged as street crime)

Medical malpractice attempts

Certainty she would be murdered if she remained

September 2022: The Escape

Richard Lighthouse (Targeted Justice founder) offered refuge in Houston, Texas

Toledo fled Puerto Rico with no family or friends in destination

Took “unprecedented risks” to work on lawsuit

Neither she nor Lighthouse knew each other

Both risked everything to pursue justice

The Crash Course:

Worked “night and day for weeks on end”

Read studies, court cases, patents, audit reports

Terrorist Screening Center documents

Individual TI testimonies and correspondence

Reverse-engineered the program’s structure

Her Realization:

“When you learn the capabilities of remote neural monitoring, you start questioning if those events of your past that you deemed as acts of synchronicity were really random coincidences or carefully set out PsyOps by the government criminals that run the targeted individual ‘Program’.”

Her Mission Statement:

“I am certain that with his [Richard Lighthouse’s] indefatigable collaboration, we will shut down the ‘Program’. The caption of my Morro lighthouse post before I met Richard Lighthouse is proof positive that – just like he has assured me a million times–as much as they try, the government criminals do not control everything.”

Current Status:

Leading Targeted Justice v. Garland litigation

Weekly podcast “The Gavel” (Wednesdays 8PM EST)

Nominated for Deputy Attorney General (Trump Administration)

Goal: Become first permanent advocate in Washington, DC for TI community

Working pro bono, seeking donations to fund advocacy

C. The Government’s Response: Denial and Obstruction

Motion to Dismiss: Filed by Department of Justice on behalf of all defendants

Government’s Arguments:

Standing: Plaintiffs can’t prove they’re on TSDB (catch-22: it’s secret) Sovereign Immunity: Can’t sue government for intelligence activities National Security: Classification prevents disclosure Technology Doesn’t Exist: Directed energy weapons claims are “implausible” Mental Illness Defense: Symptoms are psychiatric, not technological

Targeted Justice’s Reply: Filed comprehensive response with two critical exhibits:

Exhibit 1: TSDB Documentation

Office of Inspector General reports

Audit findings on TSDB abuses

Evidence of placement without investigation

Proof that non-investigated subjects are added by FBI field offices

Exhibit 2: Technical Evidence

Patents for V2K technology

DARPA program documentation

Havana Syndrome reports

Medical evidence from Dr. Ber’s diagnosis

Irrefutable proof technology exists

The Government’s Conflict of Interest:

DOJ defending FBI, DHS, and other agencies

But DOJ’s primary duty is to defend the Constitution

All defendants swore oath on Standard Form 61 (SF61)

Violation of constitutional oath carries serious penalties

This creates appearance that DOJ is defending criminals, not Constitution

D. The Historic Significance

Ana Toledo: “Some deem this to be the most important case of the century.”

Why This Matters:

If Targeted Justice Prevails:

First judicial recognition of directed energy targeting

Precedent for 300,000+ victims to seek relief

Potential criminal referrals for defendants

Discovery process could expose entire program

International implications (millions targeted globally)

If Government Prevails on Dismissal:

Victims have no legal recourse

Program continues and expands

Sets precedent that government is immune

Constitutional protections become meaningless for anyone on secret list

Current Status (as of January 2025):

Case proceeding through appeals

Targeted Justice determined to reach Supreme Court

Building coalition of expert witnesses

Gathering additional plaintiff testimonies

Preparing for long legal battle

Ana Toledo’s Promise:

“Opportunity only knocks once. In the next forty-five days you are to report to President Trump the findings of your investigation on the illegal and even criminal activity by the Intelligence Community.”

She wrote this to Tulsi Gabbard (now Director of National Intelligence) after Trump’s January 20, 2025 Executive Order on Government Weaponization, which explicitly instructs DNI to:

“Investigate illegal activity by Intelligence Community” and “identify any IC elements that have been weaponized or otherwise used inappropriately against American citizens.”

The window is open. The fight is now.

Suppression influenced election outcome

Twitter Files Revelations (Matt Taibbi, 2023):

FBI maintained weekly meetings with Twitter executives

Flagged specific accounts for suppression or removal

Paid Twitter $3.5 million for “processing requests”

No judicial warrants required

No notification to targeted users

No due process whatsoever

The Operational Flow:

Government identifies “threat” narratives or individuals Alerts social media platforms (often in classified briefings) Platforms suppress content and flag accounts Users are simultaneously added to government watchlists Enhanced surveillance activated Individuals isolated, discredited, neutralized

This is the front end of the targeting pipeline.

B. Hamilton 68: The False Flag Operation

What Hamilton 68 Claimed:

Tracked 644 social media accounts

“Linked to Russian influence activities online”

Authoritative source on foreign interference

Who Cited It as Fact:

Harvard University researchers

Stanford University researchers

Mainstream media (NBC, CNN, NYT, Washington Post)

Members of Congress from both parties

Senate Intelligence Committee leadership

What Twitter’s Internal Investigation Found:

“The vast majority of accounts were neither strongly Russian nor strongly bots. They were mostly anti-establishment American voices from across the political spectrum.”

Tulsi Gabbard was on this list.

So were independent journalists, anti-war activists, libertarians, and critics of U.S. foreign policy.

The Implication:

A network of former CIA and FBI officials created a fabricated database to:

Label American dissidents as foreign agents

Justify surveillance and suppression

Provide “expert” cover for censorship

Place targets on government watchlists

This is not bureaucratic error. This is operational security state activity.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused Gabbard—a sitting Congresswoman and combat veteran—of being a “Russian asset” based on this fraudulent list.

If this happened to a Presidential candidate, what happens to ordinary citizens?

C. Gabbard’s Personal Experience: The Test Case

During the 2019 Democratic Presidential primary:

Gabbard won first debate on substance and polling

Most searched candidate that night on Google

Google Ads account suddenly suspended without explanation

No notice, no response to multiple appeals

Eventually mysteriously reinstated weeks later

Still no explanation or apology

Effect:

Severely limited ability to reach voters actively searching for her

Suppressed campaign momentum at critical moment

Election interference by private company following government contact

Gabbard notes this pattern affects multiple candidates across elections:

Joe Kent (Washington State Congressional race)

Others who challenge establishment narratives

Big Tech manipulates search results and ad access based on ideological targeting

Black Feather Analysis:

If this happens to a sitting member of Congress and Presidential candidate with national media access, what happens to:

Whistleblowers with no platform?

Independent journalists with small audiences?

Local activists organizing communities?

Ordinary citizens expressing dissent online?

They get placed on watchlists. They get flagged as domestic terrorism threats. They become targeted individuals.

And unlike Gabbard, they have no Congressional testimony, no media access, and no ability to fight back.

III. The Terrorist Screening Database: Authorization for Targeting

A. How TSDB Actually Works

The official process:

FBI field office nominates individual based on “reasonable suspicion”

No evidence of criminal activity required

No judicial oversight

No notification to subject

No hearing or opportunity to challenge

No expiration date

From Targeted Justice testimony:

“According to the Office of the Inspector General, all non-investigated subjects were selected by the FBI field offices. That means that all targeted individuals in the United States were placed on the TSDB by a local field FBI office using the standard nomination form.”

Translation:

Local FBI offices, in coordination with Fusion Centers, can place ANY CITIZEN on a terrorism watchlist based purely on ideology, association, or expressed views.

Once on the list:

All communications monitored

Financial transactions tracked

Movement restricted (no-fly, enhanced screening)

Employment affected (background checks flag you)

Targeting protocols potentially authorized

Estimated TSDB size: Over 1 million names

ACLU litigation has documented:

People added for constitutionally protected activities (protest, journalism, activism)

Errors persist for years with no removal mechanism

Devastating impact on employment, travel, family relationships

No meaningful judicial review

B. The Fusion Center Network

What they are:

79 facilities across the United States

Coordinate intelligence sharing between federal, state, local agencies

Funded by DHS ($1.4 billion+ since 2007)

Minimal oversight or accountability

Documented Problems (Senate Investigation 2012):

“Fusion centers produced ‘intelligence’ of uneven quality, oftentimes shoddy, rarely timely, sometimes endangering citizens’ civil liberties and Privacy Act protections.”

ACLU reports:

Systematic targeting of activists and protesters as “extremists”

Racial and ideological profiling

First Amendment violations

Surveillance of peaceful political activity

Operational Function:

Fusion Centers are the coordination mechanism for:

Identifying targets based on ideology (not criminal activity) Sharing “intelligence” across agencies (often based on protected speech) Coordinating harassment campaigns Potentially coordinating directed energy targeting

The Pipeline:

Fusion Center flags citizen → FBI field office nominates to TSDB → Watchlist placement → Enhanced surveillance authorized → [REDACTED: Targeting protocols activated?]

IV. The Technology: From Research to Deployment

A. DARPA N³: The Smoking Gun

Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology

Official Program Parameters:

Announced: 2018

Funding: $65 million

Goal: “Develop high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members”

Key capabilities: NON-INVASIVE and BIDIRECTIONAL

DARPA’s Own Description:

“The vision of the N³ program is to combine neural interfaces with algorithms that would allow warfighters to interact with complex systems by thought alone.”

Translation:

READ brain activity remotely (surveillance of thoughts and emotions)

WRITE to brain remotely (insertion of thoughts, emotions, sensations, commands)

“For warfighters” (but who defines “warfighter” under domestic terrorism framework?)

Six funded teams developing:

Transcranial focused ultrasound systems

Magnetogenetic neural interfaces

Nanotransducers for neural recording/stimulation

Holographic neural interfaces

All designed to work through skull, no implants required

Black Feather Assessment:

If this technology works on “warfighters” in battlefield conditions, it works on:

Dissidents

Protesters

Whistleblowers

Journalists

Anyone on the TSDB

The only question is deployment status.

B. Microwave Auditory Effect: Proven Voice-to-Skull

The Frey Effect (Discovered 1962):

Dr. Allan Frey demonstrated pulsed microwaves create sound perception inside skull

Mechanism: thermoelastic expansion of brain tissue creates pressure wave

Perceived as originating inside head, not from external source

Documented in peer-reviewed literature for 62+ years

Military Development:

MEDUSA Project (2008):

Sierra Nevada Corporation, DoD funding

“Mob Excess Deterrent Using Silent Audio”

Creates voices inside target’s head

Proposed for “crowd control”

Existence confirmed, deployment status classified

U.S. Army Confirmation:

Official documents reference “voice-to-skull” devices

Declassified materials mention “Silent Sound Spread Spectrum” (SSSS)

Multiple patents for remote audio transmission via directed energy

Key Patents:

US Patent 4,877,027: “Hearing system” (Wayne Brunkan, 1989)

US Patent 5,159,703: “Silent subliminal presentation system” (Oliver Lowery, 1992)

US Patent 6,470,214: “Method and device for implementing the radio frequency hearing effect” (James O’Loughlin, 2002)

This is not theoretical. This is documented, patented, military-funded technology.

Targeted individuals describe:

Hearing “voices” that appear inside head

No external source detectable

Often harassing, threatening, or commanding content

Can occur 24/7 regardless of location

Attacks intensify when target discusses experiences or seeks help

