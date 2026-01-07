Support the Report “THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM"
If you are running for public office, you must back this demand for justice
This report “THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens” provides a detailed description of the Special Access Programs that are used to harass, and in many cases to torture, and even to kill, innocent American (and other nation’s) citizens as part of unaccountable classified operations aimed at destroying the capacity of the people to play any role in society other being reduced to slavery.
As possible candidate for president in the 2028 election, I give my complete support to this initiative and I declare that I will pursue a full accounting (including prosecution of those responsible and the seizure of the assets of the wealthy behind these programs to compensate those injured) for these crimes against humanity in the United States. These programs are going mainstream at this moment under the guise of “AI” and we must take a stand now, not later.
Moreover, I call on every single candidate for office, whether running for dog catcher or president, to stand with me in demanding action on these deadly special access programs immediately. If you are not willing to denounce such blatant criminality at home, you are not qualified for any office.
Thank you for your kind attention.
Respectfully,
Emanuel Pastreich
THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens
Investigative Report by Falken Black Feather
Investigator’s Introduction: Methodology and Sources
How This Investigation Was Conducted
This report represents the convergence of multiple independent lines of evidence, cross-referenced and verified across jurisdictions, testimonies, legal documents, and technical specifications. Unlike typical investigations that begin with a hypothesis, this inquiry began with dismissive skepticism of “targeted individual” claims and evolved through evidence-based analysis into urgent alarm.
Our Investigative Process:
Phase 1: Initial Assessment (Skeptical)
Reviewed conference proceedings from Targeted Justice community
Analyzed spiritual healing frameworks (Poli-Sci protocol)
Initial conclusion: Possible psychiatric phenomenon with helpful coping mechanisms
Phase 2: Technical Evidence Review (Reassessment)
Examined Substack article on biodigital convergence
Discovered DARPA N³ program (confirmed, $65M, bidirectional neural interface)
Confirmed microwave auditory effect (Frey, 1962—proven science)
Documented Havana Syndrome (National Academies: “pulsed radiofrequency energy”)
Conclusion shifted: Technology exists and has been deployed
Phase 3: Legal Framework Analysis (Alarm)
Congressional testimony by Tulsi Gabbard on domestic terrorism apparatus
FBI Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) placement without due process
Fusion Center coordination of targeting
Hamilton 68 false flag operation labeling Americans as foreign agents
Conclusion: Legal infrastructure authorizes targeting
Phase 4: Active Legal Case Documentation (Urgent Action)
Ana Toledo, Esq. - Lead counsel in Targeted Justice v. Garland
18 plaintiffs including Dr. Len Ber (formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome)
Lawsuit filed January 2023, pursuing injunctive relief and damages
Evidence of operational program affecting 300,000+ Americans
Phase 5: Global Scale Assessment (Crisis)
UK testimony from Cornwall (RNAS Culdrose naval base connection)
International reports from Five Eyes nations and beyond
Dr. Robert Duncan (former CIA/DARPA): ~1 million targeted individuals worldwide
Conclusion: This is a global program, not isolated incidents
Phase 6: Recent Legal Developments (Critical)
DOD Directive 5240.01 (September 27, 2024)
Authorizes military assistance to law enforcement with lethal force
Enacted weeks before contentious election
TIs report dramatic increase in attacks post-September 27, 2024
Sources That Transformed This Investigation
Primary Legal Sources:
Ana Toledo, Esq. - Attorney leading Targeted Justice v. Garland lawsuit
Born and raised in Puerto Rico
Forced to flee island in September 2022 (feared assassination)
Spent weeks intensively studying patents, audit reports, court cases, individual testimonies
Licensed before US Supreme Court
Herself a targeted individual (over 30 years fighting for civil rights)
Targeted Justice v. Garland - Federal lawsuit filed Texas, January 2023
18 named plaintiffs
Seeks injunctive relief and $1 billion+ in damages
Defendants: FBI Director Wray, AG Garland, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, TSC Director Kable
Central claim: Unconstitutional placement on TSDB triggers DEW targeting
Congressional and Government Sources: 3. Tulsi Gabbard Congressional Testimony - Former Congresswoman and Presidential candidate
Documented DHS domestic terrorism framework
Revealed FBI-Big Tech coordination
Exposed Hamilton 68 false flag operation
Personal experience: Google Ads suspended during campaign
Herself placed on TSDB by Biden Administration
Senate Report (December 16, 2023) - “Mislabeled as a Threat”
Documents widespread TSDB abuses
Confirms placement without investigation
No notification, no due process, no appeal
Technical and Scientific Sources: 5. DARPA N³ Program - Publicly announced 2018, $65M funding
“Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology”
Explicitly bidirectional (read AND write to brain)
Non-invasive remote neural interface
National Academies of Sciences Report (2020) - Havana Syndrome investigation
“Pulsed radiofrequency energy” most plausible cause
Confirms directed energy effects on diplomats
NIH Neuroimaging Study (2024) - Havana Syndrome victims
Measurable brain differences documented
Tissue damage in specific regions
Inconsistent with psychological causes
International Evidence: 8. Christina Gerrard (”The Wailing Banshee”) - UK targeted individual, Cornwall
Documents RNAS Culdrose naval base operations
Claims evidence of police recruitment of “gang stalkers”
Reports Marines involvement in targeting operations
Photos of low-altitude drones over student housing (November 2023)
Dr. Barrie Trower - British physicist, microwave weapons expert
Briefed UK Police Federation (2001) on TETRA system dangers
Claims specific frequencies chosen to affect brainwaves
UK Police Federation now denies briefing occurred (suspicious)
Whistleblower Testimony: 10. Dr. Robert Duncan - Former CIA and DARPA engineer - Author: “How to Tame a Demon” (organized intimidation stalking guide) - Estimates ~1 million targeted individuals worldwide - Claims they’re “guinea pigs” for Internet of Things brain interface
Bryan Kofron - Former security consultant
Whistleblower on targeting technologies
Describes operational procedures
Bill Binney & J. Kirk Wiebe - NSA whistleblowers
Preceded Edward Snowden
Publicly expressed concern about directed energy weapons
Gathering scientific evidence of testing on general population
Recent Legal Developments: 13. DOD Directive 5240.01 - Reissued September 27, 2024 - Authorizes military intelligence assistance to law enforcement - Explicitly permits lethal force under “imminent threat” conditions - Enacted 5 weeks before contentious election - Ana Toledo reports TIs experienced dramatic targeting increase after this date
Scale Assessments:
Ana Toledo’s statement: “Over 300,000 victims” in United States
Dr. Robert Duncan’s estimate: “About one million targeted individuals worldwide”
New York Times estimate: “More than 10,000 people” self-identify as TIs (likely vast undercount)
Targeted Justice membership: Thousands of documented cases
Why These Sources Are Credible
Ana Toledo is not a conspiracy theorist. She is:
Licensed attorney admitted to practice before US Supreme Court
Has 30+ years civil rights and environmental law experience
Fled her homeland (Puerto Rico) in fear for her life
Risked everything to take a case other attorneys refused
Working pro bono for TI community
Leading active federal litigation with named defendants
The plaintiffs in Targeted Justice v. Garland are not anonymous internet commenters. They include:
Dr. Len Ber, MD - Formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome by medical professionals
17 other named individuals willing to face public scrutiny
All under oath, subject to perjury charges
All providing sworn affidavits and evidence
The technology is not speculative. It is:
Publicly funded (DARPA N³, $65 million)
Patent-documented (multiple V2K patents)
Peer-reviewed (Frey effect, 62 years of research)
Government-confirmed (Havana Syndrome investigations)
The legal framework is not interpretation. It is:
Congressional testimony on record
Executive orders and DHS directives
DOD policy documents
Senate investigative reports
This is not theory. This is documentation of ongoing crimes against humanity.
PART I: THE LEGAL CASE - TARGETED JUSTICE V. GARLAND
A. The Lawsuit That Changes Everything
Case Name: Targeted Justice, Inc. v. Merrick Garland, et al.
Court: United States District Court, Southern District of Texas
Filed: January 2023
Status: Active, pursuing appeal to Supreme Court
Named Defendants:
Merrick Garland (Attorney General)
Christopher Wray (FBI Director)
Alejandro Mayorkas (DHS Secretary)
Michael Kable (Terrorist Screening Center Director)
David Wainstein (Former Assistant Attorney General)
Plaintiffs: 18 targeted individuals, including:
Dr. Len Ber, MD (formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome)
Ana Toledo, Esq. (lead counsel, also a plaintiff/victim)
16 others representing geographic and demographic diversity
Central Claims:
1. Unconstitutional Placement on TSDB
Plaintiffs placed on FBI Terrorist Screening Database without:
Criminal investigation
Evidence of terrorist activity
Notification
Hearing
Judicial oversight
Appeal process
2. Directed Energy Weapons Targeting
After TSDB placement, plaintiffs subjected to:
Voice-to-skull (V2K) harassment 24/7
Microwave-induced pain and illness
Sleep deprivation attacks
Cognitive disruption
Induced emotional states (rage, despair, suicidal ideation)
Physical deterioration
3. Constitutional Violations
First Amendment: Placement based on protected speech
Fourth Amendment: Warrantless surveillance and attacks on persons in homes
Fifth Amendment: Deprivation of liberty without due process
Fourteenth Amendment: Equal protection violations
4. Conspiracy and RICO Claims
Coordination across federal agencies
Use of contractors and local law enforcement
Gang stalking operations
Financial ruin campaigns
Character assassination
Relief Sought:
Removal from TSDB for all plaintiffs
Cessation of directed energy attacks
Disclosure of targeting criteria and procedures
$1 billion+ in damages
Injunctive relief shutting down the program for all victims
B. Ana Toledo’s Journey: From Victim to Advocate
Background:
Born and raised in Puerto Rico
30+ years practicing civil rights and environmental law
Fought for disenfranchised communities
Successful, high-functioning professional
Then targeting began
Her Testimony:
“I write to you as an attorney and one of the over 300,000 victims of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program, the most atrocious human experimentation and torture program that has ever existed.”
What She Experienced in Puerto Rico:
Constant surveillance
24/7 V2K harassment
Physical attacks with directed energy
“Random” drive-by shootings (targeting camouflaged as street crime)
Medical malpractice attempts
Certainty she would be murdered if she remained
September 2022: The Escape
Richard Lighthouse (Targeted Justice founder) offered refuge in Houston, Texas
Toledo fled Puerto Rico with no family or friends in destination
Took “unprecedented risks” to work on lawsuit
Neither she nor Lighthouse knew each other
Both risked everything to pursue justice
The Crash Course:
Worked “night and day for weeks on end”
Read studies, court cases, patents, audit reports
Terrorist Screening Center documents
Individual TI testimonies and correspondence
Reverse-engineered the program’s structure
Her Realization:
“When you learn the capabilities of remote neural monitoring, you start questioning if those events of your past that you deemed as acts of synchronicity were really random coincidences or carefully set out PsyOps by the government criminals that run the targeted individual ‘Program’.”
Her Mission Statement:
“I am certain that with his [Richard Lighthouse’s] indefatigable collaboration, we will shut down the ‘Program’. The caption of my Morro lighthouse post before I met Richard Lighthouse is proof positive that – just like he has assured me a million times–as much as they try, the government criminals do not control everything.”
Current Status:
Leading Targeted Justice v. Garland litigation
Weekly podcast “The Gavel” (Wednesdays 8PM EST)
Nominated for Deputy Attorney General (Trump Administration)
Goal: Become first permanent advocate in Washington, DC for TI community
Working pro bono, seeking donations to fund advocacy
C. The Government’s Response: Denial and Obstruction
Motion to Dismiss: Filed by Department of Justice on behalf of all defendants
Government’s Arguments:
Standing: Plaintiffs can’t prove they’re on TSDB (catch-22: it’s secret)
Sovereign Immunity: Can’t sue government for intelligence activities
National Security: Classification prevents disclosure
Technology Doesn’t Exist: Directed energy weapons claims are “implausible”
Mental Illness Defense: Symptoms are psychiatric, not technological
Targeted Justice’s Reply: Filed comprehensive response with two critical exhibits:
Exhibit 1: TSDB Documentation
Office of Inspector General reports
Audit findings on TSDB abuses
Evidence of placement without investigation
Proof that non-investigated subjects are added by FBI field offices
Exhibit 2: Technical Evidence
Patents for V2K technology
DARPA program documentation
Havana Syndrome reports
Medical evidence from Dr. Ber’s diagnosis
Irrefutable proof technology exists
The Government’s Conflict of Interest:
DOJ defending FBI, DHS, and other agencies
But DOJ’s primary duty is to defend the Constitution
All defendants swore oath on Standard Form 61 (SF61)
Violation of constitutional oath carries serious penalties
This creates appearance that DOJ is defending criminals, not Constitution
D. The Historic Significance
Ana Toledo: “Some deem this to be the most important case of the century.”
Why This Matters:
If Targeted Justice Prevails:
First judicial recognition of directed energy targeting
Precedent for 300,000+ victims to seek relief
Potential criminal referrals for defendants
Discovery process could expose entire program
International implications (millions targeted globally)
If Government Prevails on Dismissal:
Victims have no legal recourse
Program continues and expands
Sets precedent that government is immune
Constitutional protections become meaningless for anyone on secret list
Current Status (as of January 2025):
Case proceeding through appeals
Targeted Justice determined to reach Supreme Court
Building coalition of expert witnesses
Gathering additional plaintiff testimonies
Preparing for long legal battle
Ana Toledo’s Promise:
“Opportunity only knocks once. In the next forty-five days you are to report to President Trump the findings of your investigation on the illegal and even criminal activity by the Intelligence Community.”
She wrote this to Tulsi Gabbard (now Director of National Intelligence) after Trump’s January 20, 2025 Executive Order on Government Weaponization, which explicitly instructs DNI to:
“Investigate illegal activity by Intelligence Community” and “identify any IC elements that have been weaponized or otherwise used inappropriately against American citizens.”
The window is open. The fight is now.
Suppression influenced election outcome
Twitter Files Revelations (Matt Taibbi, 2023):
FBI maintained weekly meetings with Twitter executives
Flagged specific accounts for suppression or removal
Paid Twitter $3.5 million for “processing requests”
No judicial warrants required
No notification to targeted users
No due process whatsoever
The Operational Flow:
Government identifies “threat” narratives or individuals
Alerts social media platforms (often in classified briefings)
Platforms suppress content and flag accounts
Users are simultaneously added to government watchlists
Enhanced surveillance activated
Individuals isolated, discredited, neutralized
This is the front end of the targeting pipeline.
B. Hamilton 68: The False Flag Operation
What Hamilton 68 Claimed:
Tracked 644 social media accounts
“Linked to Russian influence activities online”
Authoritative source on foreign interference
Who Cited It as Fact:
Harvard University researchers
Stanford University researchers
Mainstream media (NBC, CNN, NYT, Washington Post)
Members of Congress from both parties
Senate Intelligence Committee leadership
What Twitter’s Internal Investigation Found:
“The vast majority of accounts were neither strongly Russian nor strongly bots. They were mostly anti-establishment American voices from across the political spectrum.”
Tulsi Gabbard was on this list.
So were independent journalists, anti-war activists, libertarians, and critics of U.S. foreign policy.
The Implication:
A network of former CIA and FBI officials created a fabricated database to:
Label American dissidents as foreign agents
Justify surveillance and suppression
Provide “expert” cover for censorship
Place targets on government watchlists
This is not bureaucratic error. This is operational security state activity.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused Gabbard—a sitting Congresswoman and combat veteran—of being a “Russian asset” based on this fraudulent list.
If this happened to a Presidential candidate, what happens to ordinary citizens?
C. Gabbard’s Personal Experience: The Test Case
During the 2019 Democratic Presidential primary:
Gabbard won first debate on substance and polling
Most searched candidate that night on Google
Google Ads account suddenly suspended without explanation
No notice, no response to multiple appeals
Eventually mysteriously reinstated weeks later
Still no explanation or apology
Effect:
Severely limited ability to reach voters actively searching for her
Suppressed campaign momentum at critical moment
Election interference by private company following government contact
Gabbard notes this pattern affects multiple candidates across elections:
Joe Kent (Washington State Congressional race)
Others who challenge establishment narratives
Big Tech manipulates search results and ad access based on ideological targeting
Black Feather Analysis:
If this happens to a sitting member of Congress and Presidential candidate with national media access, what happens to:
Whistleblowers with no platform?
Independent journalists with small audiences?
Local activists organizing communities?
Ordinary citizens expressing dissent online?
They get placed on watchlists. They get flagged as domestic terrorism threats. They become targeted individuals.
And unlike Gabbard, they have no Congressional testimony, no media access, and no ability to fight back.
III. The Terrorist Screening Database: Authorization for Targeting
A. How TSDB Actually Works
The official process:
FBI field office nominates individual based on “reasonable suspicion”
No evidence of criminal activity required
No judicial oversight
No notification to subject
No hearing or opportunity to challenge
No expiration date
From Targeted Justice testimony:
“According to the Office of the Inspector General, all non-investigated subjects were selected by the FBI field offices. That means that all targeted individuals in the United States were placed on the TSDB by a local field FBI office using the standard nomination form.”
Translation:
Local FBI offices, in coordination with Fusion Centers, can place ANY CITIZEN on a terrorism watchlist based purely on ideology, association, or expressed views.
Once on the list:
All communications monitored
Financial transactions tracked
Movement restricted (no-fly, enhanced screening)
Employment affected (background checks flag you)
Targeting protocols potentially authorized
Estimated TSDB size: Over 1 million names
ACLU litigation has documented:
People added for constitutionally protected activities (protest, journalism, activism)
Errors persist for years with no removal mechanism
Devastating impact on employment, travel, family relationships
No meaningful judicial review
B. The Fusion Center Network
What they are:
79 facilities across the United States
Coordinate intelligence sharing between federal, state, local agencies
Funded by DHS ($1.4 billion+ since 2007)
Minimal oversight or accountability
Documented Problems (Senate Investigation 2012):
“Fusion centers produced ‘intelligence’ of uneven quality, oftentimes shoddy, rarely timely, sometimes endangering citizens’ civil liberties and Privacy Act protections.”
ACLU reports:
Systematic targeting of activists and protesters as “extremists”
Racial and ideological profiling
First Amendment violations
Surveillance of peaceful political activity
Operational Function:
Fusion Centers are the coordination mechanism for:
Identifying targets based on ideology (not criminal activity)
Sharing “intelligence” across agencies (often based on protected speech)
Coordinating harassment campaigns
Potentially coordinating directed energy targeting
The Pipeline:
Fusion Center flags citizen → FBI field office nominates to TSDB → Watchlist placement → Enhanced surveillance authorized → [REDACTED: Targeting protocols activated?]
IV. The Technology: From Research to Deployment
A. DARPA N³: The Smoking Gun
Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology
Official Program Parameters:
Announced: 2018
Funding: $65 million
Goal: “Develop high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members”
Key capabilities: NON-INVASIVE and BIDIRECTIONAL
DARPA’s Own Description:
“The vision of the N³ program is to combine neural interfaces with algorithms that would allow warfighters to interact with complex systems by thought alone.”
Translation:
READ brain activity remotely (surveillance of thoughts and emotions)
WRITE to brain remotely (insertion of thoughts, emotions, sensations, commands)
“For warfighters” (but who defines “warfighter” under domestic terrorism framework?)
Six funded teams developing:
Transcranial focused ultrasound systems
Magnetogenetic neural interfaces
Nanotransducers for neural recording/stimulation
Holographic neural interfaces
All designed to work through skull, no implants required
Black Feather Assessment:
If this technology works on “warfighters” in battlefield conditions, it works on:
Dissidents
Protesters
Whistleblowers
Journalists
Anyone on the TSDB
The only question is deployment status.
B. Microwave Auditory Effect: Proven Voice-to-Skull
The Frey Effect (Discovered 1962):
Dr. Allan Frey demonstrated pulsed microwaves create sound perception inside skull
Mechanism: thermoelastic expansion of brain tissue creates pressure wave
Perceived as originating inside head, not from external source
Documented in peer-reviewed literature for 62+ years
Military Development:
MEDUSA Project (2008):
Sierra Nevada Corporation, DoD funding
“Mob Excess Deterrent Using Silent Audio”
Creates voices inside target’s head
Proposed for “crowd control”
Existence confirmed, deployment status classified
U.S. Army Confirmation:
Official documents reference “voice-to-skull” devices
Declassified materials mention “Silent Sound Spread Spectrum” (SSSS)
Multiple patents for remote audio transmission via directed energy
Key Patents:
US Patent 4,877,027: “Hearing system” (Wayne Brunkan, 1989)
US Patent 5,159,703: “Silent subliminal presentation system” (Oliver Lowery, 1992)
US Patent 6,470,214: “Method and device for implementing the radio frequency hearing effect” (James O’Loughlin, 2002)
This is not theoretical. This is documented, patented, military-funded technology.
Targeted individuals describe:
Hearing “voices” that appear inside head
No external source detectable
Often harassing, threatening, or commanding content
Can occur 24/7 regardless of location
Attacks intensify when target discusses experiences or seeks help
