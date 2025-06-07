I am proud to say that Homeland Security has again decided to shut down my Facebook account. The reason was that I posted the recent video by Takubo Yuji that covers my recent activities in the United States and Japan. Increasingly, this work is all done by AI. We need to be prepared to hand out materials printed by hand.

The battle goes on. For those who speak Japanese, do see below.

https://rumble.com/v6uf9y5-413898269.html