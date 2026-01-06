The all too brave Senator Mark Kelly

Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona is lining up to play the Democratic opposition to Trump in the echo chamber created by the corporate media since Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth moved to censure him and demote him. Those actions by Hegseth are totally wrong, but not anything to compare with what he is doing to other people in concentration camps—which Kelly does not address.

This video is getting a lot of play and those who flock with the Democrats are falling all over themselves for Mark Kelly, praising him as a brave leader.

Kelly said,

“Pete Hegseth decided he’s going to censure me, and is threatening to demote me and reduce my pension. I got shot at in service to this country. I missed holidays and birthdays. I commanded a space shuttle mission and launched to the International Space Station while my wife recovered from a gunshot wound to the head. My rank and retirement are things that I earned through my service and sacrifice for this country. Generations of servicemembers have done the same.



You swear an oath to the Constitution when you join the military — including the First Amendment right to free speech. We swore to defend the foundational principles of this country. I took that oath seriously 40 years ago, and I still do. Pete Hegseth can threaten to reduce my rank and my pension. But I am not going to let him intimidate me, or anyone else. He is not going to stop me from defending our democracy from a president who is hellbent on destroying it. If they think this is going to shut me up, they’ve got another thing coming.”

It strikes me more like a taunt from a professional wrestler than a brave call to take on the corruption and criminality that overruns Washington DC and the military. Kelly’s actions previously, and this statement specifically, leave a lot to be desired.

The decision of Kelly and other former military and intelligence congressmen to make a video for X telling military officers to resist illegal orders was completely wrong from the start. Kelly and his associates did not identify a single example of an illegal military order that should have been defied, or taken action as congressmen to launch an investigation, hold a hearing about such illegal military orders. Nor did they give examples of what orders should be refused in the future. None of the six took actions to censure Donald Trump, to open an investigation, to move for impeachment and arrest, or to use any of the appropriate powers that congressmen are given. Anyone can post on X. But congressmen are supposed to take action in the Congress.

I think the reason they did not take action is that they did not want to admit that congress no longer has authority to control the White House. If they had admitted that fact, that would have been something of significance, and an act of bravery.

The whole video looked like political cover for a cowardly, collaborating Democratic Party.

How brave is Senator Kelly? Has he made any statements concerning the state crimes of recent times?” What about the 9.11 incident, the Invasion of Iraq, the Covid reign of terror, the false flag operations (mass shootings, bogus terrorism, forest fires) sweeping the United States, the theft of money by banks through quantitative easing, covid release, funding of stock buybacks? Has he said anything?

Does he have the bravery to stand up to Israeli lobbyists?

I do not see much bravery here. I see a pure operator who is being promoted as an opponent to Trump when he cannot take on Trump about anything except of issues of honor.

He has been following illegal orders through the military since at least September 11, 2001. I challenge Senator Kelly to debate any time, in any format, concerning American national security.

He forms a pair with Zohran Mamdani, who poses as a “leftist” focused on cultural diversity, and who (to his credit) denounces the rich, but also refuses to take on any of the serious issues facing the United States today. Mamdani also is silent as the grave concerning any of the state crimes of recent years, let alone the SAP programs to target individuals, the use of nano-weapons to attack whole population, and the weaponization of medicine as a whole.

I speculate that Mamdani is being set up to play a role in the upcoming Maduro show trial in New York (where Trump and Mamdani have deep roots). Perhaps he will be suddenly catapulted to fame in the same way that Obama was for his weak criticism of the Iraq invasion?

We need new brave leadership in America, and maybe Kelly and Mamdani will become that leadership in the future. But they are far, far, from it today.