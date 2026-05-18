FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
25m

You know what Emanuel, getting rid of the billionaires will fix nothing. It's not them that's the problem. The problem is us, yes us, you me, everyone who abides by law, who pays taxes, banks, using bank issued debt, uses the schools, invests in finance, buys from Amazon, etc, etc. So killing off the billionaires will only cause more to come in their place. It's the system. And I realize you are invested in this system however THAT is what the problem is and to shirk it means you can lament all you like about how nasty the billionaires are but we do their deeds, they never get their suits dirty.

Also climate change is a misnomer and a psychological misrepresentation of the problem. The problem is pollution. And fossil fuels are causing most of it as well as trash. If we don't address the problem then we're stupid and perhaps we deserve the fate you seem to think is unavoidable.

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