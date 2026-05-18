The current rate of extinction is between 100 and 1000 times the natural rate. There is really no doubt that we face the sixth mass extinction and that humans, at the top of the pyramid, will not survive this process for more than a century—and probably less. Even if vast lands in Siberia are opened up for farming by the thaw resulting from global warming, most of the earth will become uninhabitable and the spill over and chain reactions resulting from radical alterations of weather patterns will condemn everyone.

But there is one species whose extinction would be most welcome.

I am talking about the apex parasite, the billionaires.

Supposedly there are 3,428 billionaires in the world. Whether this is accurate, I cannot say. We know that many billionaires hide their wealth and then there are frauds like Elon Musk who stand in for the real billionaires who hide behind the curtain.

What is certain is that because of the predatory, parasitic, and extractive nature of the billionaire class, their extinction is just what the doctor ordered. Not a single one of those who became billionaires did so by hard work. They got filthy rich by bribing government officials, using classified intelligence budgets to line their nests, creating fake assets, and hiring goons to eliminate competition. Most of the money possessed by the current crop was cooked up out of nothing on the fairyland stock market. Not to mention the fact that they were central figures, all of them, in the 9.11 and Covid state crimes. Can’t say I feel much sympathy for this crowd.