In late July, the U.S. cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced that it had acquired the Israeli identity management and information security firm CyberArk, paying a staggering $25 billion dollars worth of cash and stock to purchase the firm. In addition to potentially injecting billions of dollars into the Israeli economy, Palo Alto Networks’ acquisition of CyberArk further strengthens the relationship between Silicon Valley and Israel’s security-intelligence apparatus.

Palo Alto is one of the world’s largest cybersecurity firms, and provides infrastructure protection, firewalls, and cloud security services to tens of thousands of companies internationally. Udi Mokady, CyberArk’s founder and executive chairman, is an alum of Unit 8200, the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate’s elite signals intelligence division. So are the four co-founders of Wiz: the Israeli cloud computing firm recently bought by Google for $32 billion. So, too, is Palo Alto’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk.

https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/israel-technology-palo-alto-networks-microsoft-unit-8200

DO fucking American Kubuki Manure Politics Matter?

Jews got it, man, they sure do.

+--+

Locally?

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/summer-days-and-dark-nights

“The essential American soul is hard, isolate, stoic, and a killer. It has never yet melted.”

― D.H. Lawrence, Studies in Classic American Literature

DSA/CIA = both DNC & Repubs

Faux socialists or Faux populists pick your poison. Either psyops will never abandon imperialist wars, or the techocratic surveillance state. 🤔

