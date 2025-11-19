FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

includeMeOut
“What we need to consider here is the “function” of 9/11. It did not simply justify the war on terror. More importantly, it silenced domestic opposition forces by labeling them as “unpatriotic.” After 9/11, questioning the Bush administration became synonymous with “siding with terrorists.”

A similar dynamic was put in place during the COVID operation. Oppositional voices of science and reason were silenced, critics were accused of endangering public health, gathered protests were sanctioned as “super spreader” events. Most of what remains of The Left played along and have been even further marginalized as many prominent voices refuse to address that scenario to this day as millions have succumbed to impoverishment, despair, and physical collapse resulting from the “safe and effective” treatments.

Anthony
4h

Thank you for writing this and sharing your experience here. This is immensely important for us to hear and understand. The response to you reads like the playbook used to silence anyone who has the influence and intelligence to challenge or change the powers that be, no matter how beneficial that change would actually be for the majority of people. Not only that but it represents an extreme form of cowardice in how power is maintained. What I didn’t hear was any direct challenge or engagement with your actual ideas, no willingness to even name what you supposedly did wrong, by those who are institutionalized experts and professionals. Instead, silence, denial, deflection, and gaslighting. The sickened immune response of a sick system. I am sorry that you experienced this. Thank you for continuing to speak.

