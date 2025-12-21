FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
17mEdited

Just started listening ... but at about 10:00, yup. Amerika and Japan Inc. are essentially Fascist, the current 'Public Private Partnership' euphemism just a thinly veiled kabuki mask that does not include 'the people'. That 'partnership' could just as easily be called 'cronyism' or 'cartels'.

34:00 ... The Guilded Age. Reminds me of the jolly old England of Charles Dickens ... Oliver Twist, Bleak House, and Scrooged. Oops. I mean 'A Christmas Carol'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture