Jeremy Kuzmarov’s recent article “Election of CIA Agent as Virginia Governor Points to Growing CIA Involvement in Domestic Politics” details the consequences of the rise of the CIA democrats and the creation of a political culture and structure in which opposition is made impossible. Not only are politicians forced to rely on political donations to survive, but increasingly those who are supposedly the opposition to the Trump administration are trained and promoted by insiders in intelligence as part of an elaborate puppet show.

Many are out there scratching their heads, asking why the Democrats are not playing the role of a real opposition. Scratch beneath the surface and the reasons are obvious.

Jeremy recent article “Election of CIA Agent as Virginia Governor Points to Growing CIA Involvement in Domestic Politics” details the consequences of the rise of the CIA democrats and the creation of a political culture and structure in which opposition is made impossible. Not only are politicians forced to rely on political donations to survive, but increasingly those who are supposedly the opposition to the Trump administration are trained and promoted by insiders in intelligence as part of an elaborate puppet show.

Many are out there scratching their heads, asking why the Democrats are not playing the role of a real opposition. Scratch beneath the surface and the reasons are obvious.

Emanuel Pastreich: Hello, this is Emmanuel Pastreich at Center for Truth Politics, Green Liberty.

Emanuel Pastreich: And we are gathered today to discuss why the United States is incapable of having an opposition party. I mean, there’s the Democratic Party, and there are other much smaller parties, but on…

Basically, all the fundamental issues they’re incapable of voicing, let alone implementing, any substantial opposition or resistance to what’s going on, this endless drive for war.

And to start our discussion, we would like to have Jeremy Kuzumarov, who’s been following American politics in detail for some time, and has written on the phenomenon of the CIA Democrats, a topic I’ve discussed with him now for a couple years, and the manner in which the Democratic Party has essentially, not just the Democratic Party, but essentially

Follows another chain of command. It’s not a chain of command necessarily within the Democratic Party or within the Congress, as described by the Constitution, but there’s another side to it, and I’ll let him start the conversation, and then we can get into some of the details of how the Democrats, and in fact, all the so-called opposition parties have really ceased to be able to play a role of true opposition. Thank you, Jeremy, for coming.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Well, thanks for having me.

There’s a lot to unpack here, I think. Well, at its core, I think it’s… and, you know, I have a book on Bill Clinton that may interest listeners called Warmonger.

I think I have a copy here, how Clinton’s blind foreign policy launched the U.S. trajectory from Bush II to Biden. And I think that is one, you know, historical turning point, you know, as far as the Democratic Party, because you had, you know, in the Roosevelt era, you know, from the 40s through the early 70s, you had more of a Keynesian approach.

You had a stronger influence of labor unions in the party, and kind of, you know, not to say that the party didn’t have major, you know, contradictions. I mean, it were Democrats who supported a lot of them, the Vietnam War, you know, Cold War foreign policy. They muscled out Henry Wallace, he had a more progressive vision that I think many here would support of, you know, diplomacy with the Russians, closing down U.S, you know, foreign military bases, you know, expanding, you know, progressive domestic policies.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: He was muscled out at the Democratic Party Convention in 1944. So, I mean, the party is, you know.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: has, you know.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: been captured for a long time, but, I mean, there were some better policies, I think, in the Roosevelt… you know, Roosevelt, Wallace, I think, were advancing more progressive policies, with regard to the Soviet Union, realized that it was important to establish a cooperative relationship with, you know, Soviet Russia. Whether you agree or disagree with the political-economic system is irrelevant.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: That, you know, there was opportunity to, to cooperate, coexist.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: in the interest of world peace, and they signed, you know, the Alta Agreement.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But then, you know, the, I think, financial elite and Wall Street power brokers muscled out Wallace in favor of Truman, who was hawkish on Russia and eviscerated this approach, and they started attacking people like Alger Hiss.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: who were in a more left-wing, pro-Wallace side of the party as communist spied, and that was a fabricated case, by U.S. intelligence agencies,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: to label his as a communist, and that was a political agenda of undercutting this more progressive wing of the party by associating with it with alleged Soviet treachery.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So, I mean, there are those legacies, but, I mean, yeah, you had the influence of labor unions, that led to some… the adoption of some more progressive policies, you know, in the 40s, 50s, and 60s.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: at least domestically, with things like the, you know, Great Society, and more pro… pro… genuinely pro-worker, legislation than we see today, higher taxes, on the wealthy.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But then, you know, in the Clinton… by the Clinton years, I think Clinton saw that labor unions had become a very weak force, you know, some of it was self-inflicted. There was a lot of corruption, in the labor unions, but, you know, there was a war on unions, a class war.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: There was legislation that the Republican Congress had passed, like Taft-Hartley.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: in the 40s, late 40s, when they recaptured Congress after FDR’s death and the Truman years, to weaken… that was explicitly designed to lessen membership in labor unions and weaken labor unions.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And that ushered in the right-to-work laws in various states. It gave states more autonomy. So that contributed, combined with, you know, some of it was also structural shifts in the U.S. economy, led ultimately to a weakening of organized labor as a potential countervailing force to corporate corporations and corporate power.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And I think Clinton was a significant presidency because he foresaw the shifts in the U.S. political economy and weakening of labor, and he may have paid lip service, but even from the time he was governor, because my book,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: included a detailed study in the first few chapters of his record as governor of Arkansas.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, you know, he completely trashed, you know, trampled on labor and adopted, really, a right-wing, pro-corporate policy as governor. And the head of the AFL, CIO, said, oh, Clinton, he’ll pat you on the back and piss down your leg, and he screwed over labor at every point possible, and he also reoriented the Democratic Party. He realized that they needed to compete with the GOP,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: they had to turn more and more to corporate America, and he teamed up with Pamela Harriman, who was the wife of… Avril Harriman, was a son of a robber baron, the Gilded Age era, who founded this Wall Street investment bank and worked with Prescott Bush, and helped fund the Nazis. And then he was, you know, pointed to all these

Jeremy Kuzmarov: important position, diplomatic positions, and he was a huge Cold War hawk, and hawk on the Vietnam War, and he was Joe Biden’s mentor in the Senate.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Anyway, it was his wife who worked with Clinton to get corporate dollars into the Democratic Party instead of the Republican Party, and so they became just not even Republican white, but what the Republicans were.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: you know, maybe moderate Republicans, but Republican philosophy of low taxes, anti, you know, worker, pro-mil… you know, and he also got the dollars from the, you know, I mean, Wall Street, as we know, funds the

Jeremy Kuzmarov: You know, invest in the military industry, and you got the dollars from the, you know, the armed manufacturers.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And so, I think that, you know, sets the groundwork for what we see today. And I go into, in the book, how Clinton’s

Jeremy Kuzmarov: foreign policy, you know, he…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: he created this kind of, humanitarian veneer for military intervention. And actually, I discussed at the beginning of the book, he had conservative figures in the Cold War era, like Robert McNamara, the architect of the Vietnam War. He actually testified before Congress. He said, you know, in the early 90s, he said, oh, now the Cold War’s over, we can cut the military budget significantly.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and actually invest in the social need and education and healthcare. This is McNamara who said it. But then Clinton invented these new, you know, pretext of humanitarian intervention.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: to justify actually expanding the military budget. And, you know, he claimed there was a genocide in Serbia, which, in fact, that was a very complex conflict, and there were atrocities on all sides, but the Serbs have been trying to keep the Yugoslav Federation together.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And the war was provoked by, you know, Croat separatists and also Muslim extremists, whom the CIA was arming.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But Clinton, you know, framed it, and, you know, as this great humanitarian undertaking to stop Serb genocide.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And that’s the kind of rhetoric we hear today from the Democrat to justify, you know, more and more military intervention, that we have to go in and stop these genocides. And yet, when an actual genocide takes place in Gaza, they’re all for it. So, I mean, they’re totally hypocritical, and then they’re in the pocket of the military complex and the large corporations.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And there’s no countervailing force. At least, you know, unions had been one countervailing force to corporate power, but they either sold out or, you know, were weakened.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So I think that’s why we are veering to fascism. I mean, fascism is defined as a merger of corporations and the state and government. When corporations control the political system, you have fascism.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And that’s basically what we’re seeing in the United States. And, you know, the Democratic Party, I mean, if you watch the 2024 convention, they had the CIA director as one of the keynote speakers, Leon Panetta, praising Ronald Reagan, who was

Jeremy Kuzmarov: an extreme right. I mean, in the Cold War, they were the moderate Republican, and then there were the Reagan, was the wild man on the extreme, and they used to mock him in the Republican Party as an extremist, and then now the Democratic Party is praising him.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: so, has a CIA director praising Reagan at their convention.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And they, you know, they embraced the view of the John Birch Society, you know, that was an extreme right-wing organization. They still exist throughout the Cold War.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: that took McCarthyism to the even further level. They would accuse people like Dwight Eisenhower of being communist agents, and Henry Kissinger, and Walt, you know, any move toward detente with the Soviets would gain the label of a communist. Even somebody like Kissinger, who bombed the

Jeremy Kuzmarov: hell out of Cambodia, and, you know, did all these nefarious things most of us here know about. But the Birch Society accused him of being a communist agent.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And now that’s discourse you hear more in a Democrat, you do hear, actually, I think both parties, because Trump, you know, Fred Trump actually funded the John Birch Society.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And I think you have that in the Republican Party.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: They have aspects to the John Birch Society. You know, they claim that there’s a communist takeover of universities, for instance. That’s something the John Birch Society used to claim. It had no foundation at all in reality. Most professors in the liberal arts are basically Obama-type Democrats, and, you know, we know what happened to Emanuel.

Emanuel Pastreich: I’m gonna… I’m sorry, Jeremy, just… just in the interest of time, maybe you can talk a little bit specifically about

Emanuel Pastreich: I mean, it seems the Democratic Party’s been transformed from these Clinton-like figures who are deeply compromised, and they’re listening to these… their backers, their corporate backers.

Emanuel Pastreich: and their billionaire backers to this CIA Democrat phenomenon, which is slightly different, in which you have people who are actually maybe following a different chain of command, right? They’re literally agents, so how… how is.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Well.

Emanuel Pastreich: I was now.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Well, I agree with you, and I’ll go into that. I would just like to add that Bill Clinton himself was a CIA asset. There’s strong evidence of that. In fact, Cord Meyer Jr. said that he was recruited as a student at Oxford, and his roommate was Strobe Talbot, and I go into it in the book. They were recruited into a mission

Jeremy Kuzmarov: into Soviet Russia, and, you know, Clinton didn’t come from wealthy families, so everybody’s like, how could he afford this trip into Russia and Eastern Europe? And that’s what Cord Meyer said while he was working for the Three Bad Letters. He actually said that, Cord Meyer admitted that.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So Clinton had a background in the CIA, and then when he was governor of Arkansas, he oversaw major CIA covert operations to arm the Nicaraguan Contras.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and they were bringing drugs back and laundering money in Arkansas banks, and that’s when Hillary Clinton and Vince Foster came in to help with that money laundering. So, the Democratic Party is actually tied to the CIA for a long time.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Barack Obama has a background in the CIA. He worked for a CIA front company right after he graduated from Colombia, and his mother has all the appearances of a CIA agent in Indonesia, and was certainly working for U.S. government agencies to support the Suharto government.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And his grandfather had a background in military intelligence, so these leaders already come from the CIA,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And now what we’re seeing is members of Congress, yeah, so to get into this article.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And it should be noted, you know, I start by pointing out that in the 90s, Covert Action Information Bulletin had warned, you know, which is the watchdog of the CIA,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: about the CIA was getting more and more of its people as congressional aides and as lobbyists, and it warned that this is a betrayal of the American principle of separation of powers in the 90s, and now they’ve taken it to the next level, where their candidates,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: or elected officials who actually were CIA agents.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And so, you know, and there was an important pamphlet that was published by the World Socialist website. I think Patrick Martin called the CIA Democrats, and that was published in 2018, and he did good research.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: he found that there were about 30 candidates in the Democratic Party in that election who had a background either in the CIA or some kind of intelligence background, some kind of military intelligence.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And he followed their career, and one of the persons mentioned was Allison Spanberger. She was a CIA agent in the Middle East, and then she ran for Congress and served, I believe, two terms, first elected in 2018, or 3 terms in Congress.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: as a Democrat for Virginia. Another of her counterparts was Lisa Slotkin, who is, I believe, a senator in Michigan, and she was in the CIA in Iraq, and worked under Dick Cheney, and also had an important position in Ukraine.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So these are Democrats, and they’ve adopted the most hawkish, you know, every policy that the CIA would advocate for, more and more surveillance.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: you know, more and more money to Ukraine, more money, you know, for the warfare state, money to… you know, they support every military intervention, all the U.S, you know, foreign policy that we disdain. They attack… Spanberger attacked

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Tulsi Gabbard as a… a point I was making on another show I was recently on, and I touched on it in the article, is that they introduce the poisonous rhetoric of U.S. intelligence into our normal political discourse. So, instead of having a debate over, you know, a certain position or some… they attack any critic of U.S. foreign policy or aspect of it as Russian stooges.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: You know, and that’s what U.S. intelligence does, they try and discredit people

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and, you know, demonize people, and eviscerate their enemies. So she was attacking Tulsi Gabbard as an Assad apologist and Putin stooge, and trying to block her nomination. She was, you know, big on that.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So, I mean, that’s another way they destroy our democracy. They poison the rhetoric, they prevent any kind of reasonable debate, logical debate over foreign policy issues by smearing and attacking as foreign agents any critic of any aspect of U.S. foreign policy.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And now, yeah, and they got on these, you know, after the church committee, there were some reform, you know, exposed the abuses of the CIA. The church committee, it led to congressional committees being set up that were supposed watchdogs over the CIA.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But, my article goes into how these guys got put on those… I mean, they had long been compromised, and figures like Joe Biden were important in that, because they were supposed to serve as a, you know, again, a watchdog, and investigate abuses of the CIA and other intelligence agencies, and rein them in, and expose what they’re doing, and, you know, demand greater transparency.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But they pretty quickly did the opposite. You know, initially, I think there were one or two good people who were committed to actually doing that, but then they quickly, you know, stalked those committees with people like Joe Biden, who just covered up

Jeremy Kuzmarov: for their crimes. And then, in recent years, these people have got themselves appointed on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So they’re not providing any kind of, you know, critical investigation or scrutiny, they’re just helping to cover up, criminal activity. And then now Spanberger was elected as governor of Virginia in the last, just this November.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And as I pointed out, the media, you know, I think the decline in our democracy has seen in all… not just the mainstream media, but the alternative media has been totally compromised, because

Jeremy Kuzmarov: viewing it that week, and I followed all the media, the liberal, alternative media, Democracy Now! The Nation, Jacobin, Counterpunch, all these outlets. Now, they were all gushing, article gushing over Zora Mamdani’s election of mayor of New York.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And I mean, we know that Mandani’s going to Alex Soros for… it was, in fact, reported in the New York Times that he was courting all the rich in New York, and that he had these fundraisers with Alex Soros.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And then, you know, it was also reported that he appointed these Bloomberg writes, to run his, you know, transition team. So, I mean, how much of a change, really, is Mamdani? And yet they’re reporting these gushing articles, like, as if the revolution has come, and then complete silence…

Emanuel Pastreich: Not before he took office.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Heh

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, and I’m talking about, like, the alternative media here. I’m not even talking mainstream, because we’ve written that off. I mean, I read the New York Times just for information, but I know it’s biased and it’s propaganda.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But, you know, I look for better analysis on alternative media, but I’m not getting it. I mean, these are, you know, they were cheerleading Color Revolution and Amy Goodman, for a year. They were celebrating the Syrian revolution that brought in al-Qaeda.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I mean, and then in this, you know, week, that November election, silence on… that a CIA agent had been elected governor of Virginia, and also, for Democrats, and Mikey Sherrill.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: was elected as governor of New Jersey. She has a background in naval intelligence, and she was in the book, which I have, it was also published as a book, a slim book.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And Cheryl was there, and I followed her career a little bit, because I’ve done several articles, and she was championing money to the Picatinny Arsenals, a big military base in New Jersey, and she brought all this money for new weapons, you know, development of Picatinny Arsenal.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So what kind of progress… so, I mean.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: you know, if it was an honest media, they would be raising alarm at the direction of the Democratic Party. When you have a CIA agent who used, you know, McCarthy-ate language to attack Tulsa Gabbard and supported all these wars, Spanberger, and then Mikey Sherrill, who’s championing the military-industrial complex.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: now the governor of New Jersey. What is the direction of the party? But they make it seem like, you know, the revolution’s coming with Mamdani, and he’s these authentic leftists, and we should all just get behind the Democratic Party.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And as far as Spanberger, I mean, already she’s caused controversy because her appointment as the head of the Department of Homeland Security in Virginia is this guy who was… worked in the Middle East.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: For the FBI for, like, 5 or 6 years, and then he, when he was head of the FBI Richmond office, he, authorized sending undercover FBI agents into church… into a church and churches.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And it seems to be very overzealous policing.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, you know, that’s what you get when you have these guys who’ve been on the front line of the war on terror. They, there’s a long pattern of that in American history. It’s documented in books like Alfred McCoy, Policing America’s Empire, and I published a study on the police training program, the Cold War.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And these guys, when they’re out there, you know, there’s no value on civil liberties or human rights in these foreign policy interventions, and they’re appointed to top positions here. They start to use the same method they used in Iraq here in the United States, or colonial Philippines, or Vietnam.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And we get more of a police state here, so these are the kind of people she’s appointing, and she’s also surrounding herself with all these Wall Street, you know, corporate, Obama-Biden types. And, you know, she, you know, Virginia, it’s a key place, because that’s where the CIA is based, so…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I quote, you know, John Kiriak, who’s a former CIA agent, and I just asked him his opinion of this. He’s like, oh yeah, she’s just gonna give the CIA everything it wants. I mean, and then, you know, she appoints people to the boards of the universities, so she may get… you know, we’ve already seen, and I document this in some articles.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: the CIA is increasingly infiltrating universities in various ways, and with her, she’s gonna get CIA people

Jeremy Kuzmarov: on the boards of universities. So, a CIA governor is very damaging to democracy, and yeah, we see the direction of the Democratic Party with the 2024 convention, the rhetoric, these kind of people.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And it’s very dangerous, and people should not support that party. We need a genuine grassroots opposition. I agree with Emanuel.

Emanuel Pastreich: Well, thank you for the opening remarks. I want to just add one word about the recent six former military and intelligence Democrats who made a video

Emanuel Pastreich: for Twitter, or X, about, this statement, do not follow, illegal, orders, right? And it was explicitly addressed to,

Emanuel Pastreich: active duty, I guess, military and intelligence in the United States. It was a very, very strange phenomenon, first, because

Emanuel Pastreich: it was a video which they addressed, sort of vaguely, the entire sort of military out there, but they didn’t take any action as congressmen, right? They didn’t, you know, say, impeach Trump, and in fact.

Emanuel Pastreich: Or, you know, take any legal action against the military through the normal route which a sitting congressman or senator would normally do.

Emanuel Pastreich: Moreover, they didn’t talk about any of the, illegal orders they themselves had followed. And so, they, they see… and, when, I guess, what’s the, the, the guy from Nevada,

Emanuel Pastreich: Who is that?

Emanuel Pastreich: Scott, I can’t remember the name. Anyway, he… when he was interviewed about… about this statement, the interviewer kept asking him, well, what would be an illegal, order, right? A legal order to the military? And he refused to answer the question. I mean, sort of, like, in a, sort of abstract sense, some future illegal order, but he refused to acknowledge any

Emanuel Pastreich: Sort of illegal order which had been given, which someone had followed, and ought to be, you know, ought to have refused.

Emanuel Pastreich: And so that’s, I think, also very much part of this process. These six people, supposedly the opposition to Donald Trump, but refusing, essentially, to take on, any of the serious issues about illegal military orders, and themselves, all former military, right, as opposed to others. And finally, refusing

Emanuel Pastreich: to actually follow up on what they posted on Twitter with any actual forming a committee, you know, proposing a resolution, or a law, or, you know, a bill. And so that, I think, is also part of this phenomenon.

Emanuel Pastreich: So, we’ll open up for questions, to, Jeremy, and thank you.

Mark Rolofson: Great.

Mark Rolofson: Yeah, there’s… there’s a lot to… there’s a lot to look at here. One is, you know, this CIA Democrats

Mark Rolofson: that come out of the CIA, Spanberger’s election.

Mark Rolofson: basically, you say it’s a breach of integrity, which I totally agree with, but then you look at people like Keriaku and Larry Johnson, these former CIA agents.

Mark Rolofson: that are critical of U.S. foreign policy, and I just think, boy, it’d be wonderful if one of these guys was actually running for Congress, even though they’ve been in the CIA, because they’re… they’re people that…

Mark Rolofson: Are exposing the corruption of the whole structure.

Mark Rolofson: Of course, they would never be allowed to.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, well, they broke from the CIA, so, you know, and Kariako was a whistleblower who was in prison, so I think it’s a bit different, yeah.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, I mean, I’m pretty sure that if somebody broke, you know, is a whistleblower, and

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Is against what they’re doing and broke from the agency, that would be different, but…

Mark Rolofson: Right, you have Matt Ho, I guess, who’s in… in…

Mark Rolofson: Ran the Green Party, he’s a former…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I know, he’s a good guy, yeah, I met him, and he’s a very nice guy, and yeah, he’s very progressive, so… but that’s different, those are more whistle… he resigned.

Mark Rolofson: Right.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: We’re in the military, so…

Mark Rolofson: Oh, absolutely.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: other people who didn’t resign, they, you know, they were… I mean, they could still be part of the CIA. Most people who join the CIA are always part of the CIA, unless they, become a whistleblower, so…

Mark Rolofson: Right. Well, it seems like it’s going to be very easy for a Democrat, regardless of

Mark Rolofson: You know, who they are to… to…

Mark Rolofson: get into power in 2026, because

Mark Rolofson: what Trump’s doing is so just blatantly on his face, kind of.

Mark Rolofson: Awfully, you know, these boat strikes, and the… striking these…

Mark Rolofson: little boats in the Caribbean, and this military buildup around Venezuela.

Mark Rolofson: And just all the outrageous stuff he’s doing.

Mark Rolofson: in the United States, you know, whether it’s defunding

Mark Rolofson: National parks, or any number of things we can talk about for

Mark Rolofson: you know, that it’s going to be very easy for Democrats to get elected. And that’s kind of dangerous, because people don’t understand.

Mark Rolofson: that the Democratic Party is the reason Trump got elected.

Mark Rolofson: It’s like… because people are obviously fed up with the fact that Biden did really nothing for

Mark Rolofson: the American people, as far as

Mark Rolofson: the suffering they were going through with high inflation, and then all this money going to Ukraine and Israel, that’s all happened under Biden.

Mark Rolofson: And so Trump comes in and says, you know.

Mark Rolofson: We’re gonna end the deep state.

Mark Rolofson: And… and people kind of bought that, some people did.

Mark Rolofson: But I think it’s gonna be very easy for Democrats to get into power, which is gonna be…

Mark Rolofson: it’s not something I’m looking forward to. I wish people would actually

Mark Rolofson: Move in a different direction, but it seems very difficult to change that whole Mindset in this country.

Emanuel Pastreich: Right?

Mark Rolofson: I mean, I…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Well, I agree with your points, yeah, definitely. I forget there was one thing I was gonna add, but I can’t remember, so…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I lost my train of thought, but yeah, I certainly agree with what you’re saying.

Mark Rolofson: I mean, if they actually impeach Trump, I guess that’s a…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Oh, I was gonna say that, even in the election, I mean, it was just like, so, you know, so… not only were the governance so bad, but the way they handled the last election.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I mean, there was, you know, I mean, they called Trump a dictator, but they had no primary. They eviscerated the primary, and nobody chose Kamala Harris, so, I mean…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: you know, it’s just, you know, they’re each, I mean, I used to think Democrats were lesser evil, but…

Emanuel Pastreich: maybe still in some way they are, but, you know, they’re more comfortable, I think. The danger of the Democratic Party is that it’s advancing the same corporate interests, you know, dangerous interests, but it’s posing, it gives you this sort of progressive face.

Emanuel Pastreich: And so Trump, you know, it’s like, it’s there, it’s all… the ugliness is right there for you to see. And so, in some ways, it’s preferable. Not because Trump is a nicer guy, but at least, you know, the face matches the body. You’re not being misled.

Emanuel Pastreich: by some multicultural show, you see, you know, the, you know, depraved, greedy, you know, gangster culture for what it is in Trump.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah.

Mark Rolofson: Right.

Mark Rolofson: Yeah, on foreign policy, I think Trump is saying the silent part out loud. You know, he’s basically saying that Venezuela oil is… it’s our oil and our land, which is…

Mark Rolofson: Right. But on the other hand, you know, what he’s doing domestically is something that you wouldn’t see under a Democrat. You wouldn’t see this

Mark Rolofson: just complete… you know, he’s closing NCAR, the National Center for Atmos Research. It’s been in Boulder for…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: You know, decades.

Mark Rolofson: And it’s just this…

Mark Rolofson: you know, agenda, just a slash-and-burn agenda, which I don’t think you would see under many

Mark Rolofson: presidents, and that’s why I think it’s gonna be…

Mark Rolofson: incredibly easy for the Democrats to walk in there, and the only

Mark Rolofson: you know, thing I can see that will change things is if the Republicans finally wake up and realize that in order to save themselves.

Mark Rolofson: They have to actually impeach Trump, because the Democrats have a terrible record of actually impeaching Trump. They haven’t been successful at doing anything right.

Emanuel Pastreich: I mean, but the thing we would be looking for in a Democratic Party is, like, some sort of, proposals to, like.

Emanuel Pastreich: build a government again, you know, how to, you know, create intellectually responsible people, have government service which is accountable and transparent, you know, fund universities in a way which is independent of multinational banks, and, you know, I mean, all… there’s a whole bunch of things that the Democrats could propose that would actually start to move in a positive direction.

Emanuel Pastreich: And it looks like they’re not gonna do any of that. They’re just gonna have some fuzzy, progressive.

Emanuel Pastreich: messaging, but the new Democrats, if they come back to power, which I’m not sure they will, but if they do, that it would just be repackaging the same stuff, and it may be even worse, but just, you know, sort of…

Emanuel Pastreich: this rhetoric that somehow we’ve returned to where we were before, when in fact, we’re just… it’s even worse. And it could… it could be worse than Trump. I mean, I know it’s… it’s frightening for people to think that you could have something worse than this, but you can.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Well, yeah, if you look at the COVID, the way they were on the COVID, and with the Ukraine, you know, they’re fanatical, and they’re, Russophobia.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, you know, the COVID policy was really unprecedented as far as the, you know, state tyranny with censorship and,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So, I mean, I agree, what Trump is doing is absolutely horrific, so it’s just, yeah, they could be just as bad, so it’s… it’s really bad. I mean, that’s why, yeah, we need independent…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: movements and, organizing. I mean, the existing third parties are completely useless. That’s another topic.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I mean, we need actually a party that could actually mobilize. I mean, there are thousands of millions of disaffected people

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, you know, if you look at American history, you had parties that developed, like, in the late 19th century Gilded Age, when the system was totally skewed.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and you had, sweatshops, you had to ride the Populist Party and the Socialist Party, and they actually, you know, were successful in any way. They got people into elected office, they had… they educated a lot of people, they had newspapers.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So they changed the political discourse, so I think those parties could be a model, but it takes a lot of organizing and fundraising efforts to get there, even close to there.

Emanuel Pastreich: Well, there’s… on that particular topic, there’s a book by the MIT professor, that’s Amy Scopel, called Diminished Democracy, in which she talks about this process, and basically the way she talks about it is that previously, the

Emanuel Pastreich: the party, say, Democratic or the Progressive Party, they were… they were on the… on the backs of democratically organized institutions, like the Grange or the… or the labor unions, etc, in which people actually pros…

Emanuel Pastreich: practice democracy. They went to regular meetings, they voted to elect their local heads for their organization, whether veterans of Foreign Wars, or local unions, or Boy Scouts, and then on top of that, democratically.

Emanuel Pastreich: organized local structure, you had the national parties. But that from the 1970s on, basically that disappeared. That the citizen became a consumer who was being fed

Emanuel Pastreich: content by the, by the parties, but the parties were no longer participatory, and so, it became a diminished democracy. It’s democracy in the sense that the Republicans represent, you know, petroleum, you know, weapons manufacturers, and, you know,

Emanuel Pastreich: whatever,

Emanuel Pastreich: derivative and security traders, and the Democrats represent Hollywood, IT, and, you know, agriculture. And so they’re democratic in that they represent different corporate interests, and they do fight over serious issues for those

Emanuel Pastreich: But the people have fallen out of the… out of the picture.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, so how do we bring that back?

Mark Rolofson: The problem with third parties, and this is what I see pretty much, is not so much that third parties don’t have something to offer, and they don’t have good candidates, it’s that they’re completely shut out of the media, the Democratic Party works

Mark Rolofson: tirelessly spent millions of dollars to keep Jill Stein off the ballot, and…

Mark Rolofson: In 2024, and they’ve done it in past elections to keep the Green Party off.

Mark Rolofson: And most people have this perception that if you vote for a third party, you’re…

Mark Rolofson: You’re helping to elect the worser of two evils, so they don’t…

Mark Rolofson: Break with the, you know, this, this…

Mark Rolofson: two-party marry-around. And it seems like if we could ever introduce something like ranked-choice voting or star voting.

Mark Rolofson: That would change the voting system, because it’s set up to be a two-party system.

Mark Rolofson: It’s, it’s, it’s set up to be…

Mark Rolofson: you know, and you look at the media, Tom’s gonna ask a question, I’ll let him speak in just a second here, but you look at the media and the way

Mark Rolofson: that, say, when Sanders was winning, Bernie Sanders was winning in 2020, you know, all of a sudden the… and this was the intelligence community, Kelsey Gabbard wrote an article about this, saying that U.S. intelligence agencies should

Mark Rolofson: stay out of… or to stop interfering in U.S. elections, because they tried to say that the Russians were helping Bernie Sanders. You know, this utter nonsense.

Mark Rolofson: And of course, Bernie was… was pretty much…

Mark Rolofson: like, controlled opposition. He didn’t really fight hard against the

Mark Rolofson: establishment party, which is really the corporate interest. You know, he said he was going to fight against the…

Mark Rolofson: the corporate interest. So I think the media and the CIA, it seems like they’ve infiltrated the media and Hollywood and everything else. That’s…

Mark Rolofson: That’s the biggest part of the problem, maybe.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Yeah, so,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: You mentioned Roosevelt and Wallace, and a lot of this talk was about the CIA. Maybe it… I’m not sure when the… one of the turning points was Clinton, maybe when…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: more CIA people moved into Congress. But, touching on that, that crucial period, I don’t know the exact years, but it’s around World War II.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: when the CIA was created, but also Israel was created, and you mentioned, in that interview with,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Jeremy, the germ warfare thing about Rwanda, that, you think that Mossad was actually created by the CIA, and, things went downhill.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: after Roosevelt died, and… I mean, this… I’m throwing a lot of stuff out there, but I’m interested in, whether you think Roosevelt was assassinated. I’m also interested in,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: this Manchurian candidate concept, like,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: evidence that Clinton was recruited, you know, you said he came from a…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: You know, lower class, and similar thing with…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Obama, and then the other general thing, I’m thinking…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: As individuals, we all need, like, little…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: CRMs, little databases of people. I mean, you mentioned all these,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: politicians that are connected to the CIA, and

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: I wrote down the names, but we have, something called Wiki Spooks.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Which is sort of a alternative,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: source, and it has bios. I wonder if that has…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: you know, if I was to go there, is there a, you know, like, a place I can go

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: to look… You know, there… there is…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: really ex… there is good alternative media sources, and I think it would be good to have a glossary.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: You know, for us to look things up.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: And then maybe one last thing, kind of a wildcard thing, I heard… this is a little off-topic, but you mentioned Russia,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: they came out with a Sputnik 5, vaccine, and they pretty much op… to some degree, they open-sourced it, they made it free, they disseminated it, and they were…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: They were, like, the first vaccine available, and I’m not…

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: sure I remember who it was that came up with this, but recently. And the idea is that the West had to react to that, and they were damned… either way they reacted, they were in trouble.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: It may have actually, sabotaged the,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Their intentions, you know, with the vaccine.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: But this is… so, yeah, take any or… any of those points,

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: You know, I guess I’m interested in the, You’re like.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Obama and Clinton, and also, for sure, the Mossad thing, in the creation of the CIA.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Okay, well, I know best the Obama and Clinton, because I did a lot of research on both of them.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, the information, yeah, is available in some, books. Yeah, it really required maybe some…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: research, and book. I imagine there’s some of it could be found on the internet, but I don’t know.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But on Clinton, there’s a good book by Roger Morris called The Clintons and Their America. Roger Morris was… he served…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I think under Henry Kissinger, but he resigned over the bombing of Cambodia, and then he wrote a lot of good books. He also… he’s a great writer. I don’t know if he’s still… he’s pretty old now, I don’t know if he’s alive, but…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: He wrote a book, also, A History of Las Vegas, that was really good, that looked at the underside of American politics, and how it was kind of all connected with Las Vegas, and how the mob, you know.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: was… controlled a lot of American politics. So, yeah, I would recommend him. He…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: has a whole section on Clinton and the CIA, and, like, what I was saying, and you can find it in my book, and, you know, look up the sources that I was referring to, because Cordmeier Jr. did give an… he admitted

Jeremy Kuzmarov: that they recruited Clinton. Now, and also, I found in my research on Clinton that although his family was not wealthy.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But there was a family connection with Winthrop… with the Rockefellers, and Winthrop Rockefeller was the governor of Arkansas in the 1960s, and

Jeremy Kuzmarov: he seems to have taken Clinton, a young Clinton, who saw some potential in him, and through the… I think it was one of Rockefeller’s

Jeremy Kuzmarov: war buddies was, first cousin of Clinton’s mother, or something like that. So, young Clinton met Rockefeller, and Rockefeller was in the… was governor at the time. Clinton was, like, a teenager.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And young man, he saw some potential in him. So, it’s believed that he may have helped groom him.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And then he was connected at Oxford, although he never actually graduated at Oxford, because he… there was a State Department file. He was accused of sexual assault of another student at Oxford. Even from that time, he was a sexual maniac.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And the report said that he was not there to study, but to have fun and make connections. But it’s believed that, yeah, he worked as an undercover informant in the anti-war movement, and then he was recruited for this mission to Russia to smuggle Nikita Khrushchev memoirs, and his roommate was Strobe Talbot, who was considered… who was later appointed as his…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: State Department point man on Russia when he was president, and is considered one of the godfathers of the Russiagate. And Talbot was also… was fluent in Russia.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: in Russian, and came from an old CIA family, and his uncle was head of the Air Force.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and was a Air Force liaison to the CIA, and he was the Russian editor for Time Magazine, which is a CIA front operation, so…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Clinton, when he was governor of Arkansas, yeah, he oversaw this major CIA operation to arm the Nicaraguan Contras. And actually, I have the book somewhere here. Terry Reed was a whistleblower who wrote a book, and he alleged that William Barr went to and met with Clinton in MENA, where they were doing these clandestine arms

Jeremy Kuzmarov: flights and bring back drugs, and they had a meeting

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And William Barr, who was tied to the CIA, as was his father, Donald Barr, who actually was the headmaster of the school where Jeffrey Epstein taught.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Barr, according to Terry Reid, made a promise, because he was actually angry that Clinton and some of his people were skimming some of the money off these, you know, from the drug proceeds, so he said, stop skimming the money.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and continue with this plan, and we’ll help you get to the high office you want, according to Terry Reed. So, this meeting took place, and indicating the CIA was helping him, because he did a major service for the CIA,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and using Arkansas as a launching pad for the arming of the Contras, which was a major CIA operation, so they returned the favor.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So, that’s, it’s pretty well established, Clinton’s connection to the CIA, and then if you look at his presidency, he did everything to favor the CIA. He funded the NED, the CIA offshoot that promotes propaganda. He kind of really boosted funding for the NED, and he used it in color revolutions, like in Serbia.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And he did other things, a lot of it is in my book, how he favored the CIA.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: in different ways. And he was involved in a major CA operation that could have been another Iran-Contra. With the Balkan conflict, they were arming Muslim extremists, including through Iran. They were, you know, the… it was a huge arms pipeline that was set up.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Using CIA Airlines, and it was never exposed in the way… because Iran Contra got exposed when one of the pilots crashed, and it got reported on, and maybe the news media was better in those days, because you had a few people like Robert Perry on the story, who got some national…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: who were writing for some pretty mainstream newspapers, and maybe because it was the Republican administration, Reagan.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So that, they were reporting on that, but… yeah, and that gets to the point, Democrats can often get away with more, because

Jeremy Kuzmarov: There was no reporting on this major covert operation Clinton ran to arm jihadist terrorists in the Balkans. And then, you know, the Timber Sycamore with Obama, that was also a criminal operation where they procured arms from the mafia in Eastern Europe to arm terrorists in Syria who were trained in Turkey and Jordan.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And that was never… there was very little media exposure, or…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: opposition to that, and that was initiated by, CIA Obama, so… and you can read my book, and I draw on Wayne Madsen, who… he actually did a serious investigation of Obama’s ties with the CIA, and actually, the book starts,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: where, he, he discusses a conversation during the 2008 election, he met, one of Obama’s, political,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: people operative or something, and they were talking about Obama, and then the operative tells… tells Madsen, you have no idea who this guy is, you know, he’s fooled everybody, and, you know, he, he disclosed,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: is tied to the CIA, and that was, I guess, a private conversation, and, you know, he couldn’t name the person who told them, but then he goes into the family story, and, you know, his grandfather, Stanley Armadunham.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: was military intelligence going back to World War II, and was thought to have worked in Lebanon. And actually, he traced all, you know, because the family moved many places, and he studied where they moved, and he found that they were all near military bases and military facilities.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And the job he said he had was, you know, usual.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: cover for CIA, and then he was, he was pictured with…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: like, his supposed father, Barack Obama Sr, because he’s thought to have coordinated these exchanges to bring foreign students to universities, and the Hawaii East-West Center, where that exchange took place, is like this… known as the School of the Americas for Southeast Asia. It’s like a CIA State Department breeding ground.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: and they brought Obama Sr, and Armored Dunham was pictured with the students. He was one of the coordinators of the exchange, which is what the CIA does. And the irony was that he’s pictured hugging him

Jeremy Kuzmarov: when he had supposedly just impregnated his 18-year-old daughter, what kind of guy would be, like, pow-pow with a guy who’s impregnated his daughter? And actually, it’s believed that, that’s not Obama’s real father. His real father is a guy, because, this is maybe getting off-topic, but his real father is,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: an artist in his 50s who had an affair with an 18-year-old girl, and they had to cover that up, so…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: he made a deal with Obama Sr, that he would allow him to stay in the United States with a visa, and he can go to Harvard.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: if he pretended to be the father, because it was shameful what had happened. But anyway, that’s off topic. So, yeah, anyway, there’s a lot of evidence about that. I mean, Obama directly worked for the CIA after he got out of office.

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: How did he get… I mean, he was in Illinois. How did he make that transition from Illinois politics to the Senate?

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: That seemed like a big…

Emanuel Pastreich: I was in Illinois at the time, and I met him when he was running for Senate. Maybe if I could say a couple words about these issues and how things work.

Emanuel Pastreich: Strobe Talbot was the speaker for my class of 1987 at Yale, and I… I… I was in, I mean, just to…

Emanuel Pastreich: For background, I was in Davenport College at Yale, which is where both Bush Senior and Bush Jr. were graduates of, and so I was very familiar with this environment and how people are sort of, like, tracked in certain ways. Unfortunately, I was not able to swallow some of the

Emanuel Pastreich: the, you know, the requirements to move to the next level, and so… but I… in the case of Obama, I was a professor at University of Illinois, and I… I started in 1998, so essentially had a parallel career to Obama and, Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel Pastreich: we started…

Emanuel Pastreich: At the same time, basically, in the state of Illinois. And I met Obama twice. The first time was when he came to the University of Illinois, and he was basically, dropped out of nowhere to become the sort of flashy candidate for Senate.

Emanuel Pastreich: He had been active in politics in Chicago. I’m not so familiar with the background, but when he came to visit the University of Illinois, what I do remember is I knew people in the Democratic Party in Champaign, the region, about

Emanuel Pastreich: two-hour drive south of Chicago, and they told me that Obama had totally ignored him, them.

Emanuel Pastreich: that he didn’t have any meetings with the local Democratic Party, but he was sort of like,

Emanuel Pastreich: brought down a limousine from Chicago, gave the speech, shook hands, and then went back. So, it really seemed like an operation, the way it was run, that he was sort of planted without any real

Emanuel Pastreich: grassroots, even though in the media he was described as coming to power out of grassroots movements, but it seems to be a lot of, astroturf.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, if I can add to that, I, well, I met with some people and interviewed people who knew him well, first at Harvard, and also when he was in the Illinois State Chamber, and there’s also some books that are written that corroborate what you’re saying.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Well, that he… firstly, he was a terrible state senator, and I’m not saying this just to disparage somebody, but it’s just the reality that there’s voluminous evidence. There’s even a…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: a kind of book by David Garrow that’s pretty mainstream, but it has a lot of good information in there and research that he did. And they all say the community activist groups all say Obama had no time for them. When he was in the Illinois State Senate, he was always golfing or playing basketball, but he had time for the big-time lobbyists, you know, to meet with them.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, you know, one of his sugar daddies was a guy named Tony Resco.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And he concocted a sheen, and this guy was in jail, was put in jail, I believe he may still be in jail, and they concocted a sheen where Obama, privatized the, housing, units, and this guy, Resgo, scooped them up.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And they were screwing the ghetto inhabitants, you know, because he would jack up the rents. You know, they were getting subsidized public housing.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And then when it was privatized, their rent went up, and Resco, the slumlord, and he made millions of dollars off that, and they, they hated him. Like, a lot of the people in the black community

Jeremy Kuzmarov: hate Obama, and they view him as a sellout. He never came to their events, and there were a number of issues they were fighting for, like police brutality for more black-owned businesses. He didn’t do anything for that. They said he went to the pro-Israel rallies, and, you know, he was getting money from the Crown… this guy, Resco.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: The Crown family is big in Chicago. That’s the major shareholder of General Dynamic, one of the largest arm manufacturers in the world, and they benefited massively off the drone war. They had a lot of the cutting-edge technologies and drones. They funded his career from the beginning, as well in Chicago, as well, the Pritzker Banking Dynasty, which is an organized crime family.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: With ties to the mafia and CIA and offshore banking.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: practices. So, those were the people championing him. And, in fact, he used trickery to even get on the ballot. There was a woman

Jeremy Kuzmarov: who was actually very well loved in that community, who was doing everything to fight for them, and she would even bake cookies and cakes, you know, and they just loved her. He… then she was gonna run for Congress, and it didn’t work out, so…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: you know, and what Obama did was, they, they excluded her so he could get in as a state, you know, in the state senate. They, like, discluded her application because they claimed that some signature, you know, she was kind of late in getting the signature she needed because she’d been planning a run for Congress, so she kind of did the signature at the last minute.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And they, like, you know, combed through it and found, like, one, you know, enough signature that they could exclude, based on, like, technicalities, to exclude her. And everybody was pissed off because they actually liked this woman.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So, but I spoke to people who knew them at Harvard, and they called them Alabama.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: He sold out the black students at Harvard. When he got appointed to the Harvard Law Review, he made a bargain that he wouldn’t appoint other black students, and that he would adopt certain conservative positions. And it was similar. They said he was just out for himself, he didn’t care, you know, he was not a nice person, and this is what they’re telling me. And I can’t even repeat what they said about him.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: They used, foul language to describe him, and they used analogy to slavery about the, house, you know, N-word, who, who

Jeremy Kuzmarov: who kowtows to the, oppressor class, and that’s what they felt about him, that he… it was a sellout of the black people.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So…

Emanuel Pastreich: Anyway. I met… I met Obama twice, in person, Illinois, and then in D.C, when he was elected senator.

Emanuel Pastreich: And he’s… I mean, the impression I have of him is he’s a remarkably detached person. Like, he doesn’t really care about anybody, and his strength is his ability to project this sort of congenial pairing

Emanuel Pastreich: sort of image, when in fact he’s… he’s an entirely ruthless, cold-blooded creature, and that is a remarkable skill, I have to say.

Emanuel Pastreich: It’s, it’s the, it’s a, it’s the trait of a psychopath, and I think, in some ways, the breakdown of American,

Emanuel Pastreich: political culture comes from this precisely, that we have a system which… which promotes psychopaths, and then we end up with a psychopathocracy, and the CIA is… I mean, it’s not the only

Emanuel Pastreich: sense… source of power, but the CIA is particularly strong in this, because the way you get ahead in the CIA is by being a psychopath. You’re able to work at one level as a sort of caring, thoughtful person, participating in organizations, but at another level to be ruthless and incredibly narcissistic and self-centered.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, I would fully agree with that. Yeah, and that’s what the sad reality we see, yeah, the worst of the worst get… are at the top, and that’s why we see these,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: psychopathic policies, and the whole system, yeah, is geared. But, I mean, you can look at the capitalist system, reward that. I mean, the people who become the wealthiest and rich, you know, succeed in business are usually the people who cheat, who are, you know, ruthless, display some of those qualities or sayings, so I think maybe we have to look at how capitalism rewards

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Psychopathy as well.

Mark Rolofson: But what… it was the banks that… the bankers that really started the CIA, is that correct?

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Well, yeah, the Dulles brothers, and yeah, I mean, I think it was an instrument of big business and Wall Street. Yeah, I mean, while Bill Donovan, he had a background on Wall Street, he was one of the founders of the CIA, he had been the head of

Jeremy Kuzmarov: OSS, and he was connected with the Dulles brothers, so, I would agree, yeah.

Emanuel Pastreich: Well, I mean, if I could just say something on that issue, in OSS, there was a little bit more complexity.

Emanuel Pastreich: There were people who were in it who’d originally fought against the fascists in Spain, there were members of the… affiliated with the American Communist Party at the time, and there was a little bit more diversity. I mean, of course, the United States was an ally with the Soviet Union, until 1945,

Emanuel Pastreich: And so there was more diversity. But that after 1945, very quickly, as you described, those who were questionable, i.e, they’re not ideologically tied to the bankers, were sort of

Emanuel Pastreich: winnowed out. Although, in fact, even through the 1970s, there were people who said that compared with the FBI, the CIA was, you know, communist, because it continued to support a few people who had, sort of, alternative views, because they were still valuable as assets.

Mark Rolofson: Hmm.

Mark Rolofson: So… so, Jeremy, are you familiar with this book by… these books by Victor Thorne? There’s three on… on the Clintons, was it Hillary and Bill, the…

Mark Rolofson: The murder volume, the resources, the sex volume, the drugs volume, and the murder volume.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, sounds familiar, yeah, and Thorne himself died under suspicious circumstances.

Mark Rolofson: Right. He was shot in the back of the head twice. That was right before the Democratic convention in.

Emanuel Pastreich: Was that a suicide?

Mark Rolofson: 16.

Mark Rolofson: Right.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Oh…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, I did a lot of research, and I interviewed, because I live, on the Arkansas… well, I live in Tulsa, it’s near Arkansas, and I interviewed a woman who was a whistleblower, and she had her life threatened. She was the,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: head of the, Drug Task Force. She was an attorney who was the head of the Drug Task Force in Saline County, just outside Little Rock.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: In the late 80s, and her investigations were leading to powerful people in the Democratic Party, to Clinton and the MENA stuff.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And they, tried to put her in… they forged checks to put her in prison, and they threatened her and her family, and she had 3 small kids, and she had to flee the state, and she relocated to Texas and had to give up her

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Law career and became a teacher, and she recently now is retired and has moved back.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And she’s a very nice woman, but she… I went to her house twice, and she spoke at length.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And she was close with Linda Ives, and she actually set up a website, if you’re interested. Her and her husband set up a website.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: That I cite in the book, and I can send it if you have interest. And she gives a lot of information.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: she worked with Linda Ives, whose son was killed. You know, they’re these boys on the tracks. There were two teenagers who went out one night, were just goofing around, and maybe had a joint or something, and they unfortunately saw, like a Saturday night, they saw something, some drug drops.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, they were murdered, and then they framed the murder to make it look like they had, got really stoned and,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: went on the train, and the train ran them over, but in fact, an autopsy revealed that they had been struck on the back of the head, murdered, and then placed on the tracks, and Clinton covered that up directly, and he used this corrupt medical examiner named Fami Malik

Jeremy Kuzmarov: to doctor the autopsy, and he, he, like, promoted Malik,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And he financed him privately through his discretionary fund that was found out. So Clinton was directly involved in the cover-up, and Linda Ive, and he was the governor, and Linda Ives said Clinton may not have been on the track, but he,

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I had the blood of my son on his hands, and so…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, it’s very corrupt stuff went on there, and Clinton is a… they’re really… they said he had a… you know, he’s a chameleon, like a…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Manuel said, he had the quality. He could… he had a lot of political talent. He can win over a crowd. He can go into rural Arkansas and win them over. He’d tell different people what they want to hear.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Like, you know, that’s the head of the AFLCAO, you know, for a period he was kind of with Clinton, and then he realized over time his true nature, and he gave that statement. He’ll pat you on the back and piss… piss down your leg. So, you know, he had talent as a politician, but there was a ruthless side of him

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And that machine, and they were involved in a very corrupt, activity, and covering up a mafia.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: structure.

Emanuel Pastreich: I wanted to note also, regarding the CIA, that in the interviewing process for the CIA, there is a extensive psychological interviews and background searches, and so this is…

Emanuel Pastreich: The overt story is they’re doing it to make sure that they get people that are reliable, but the underside of it is they’re trying to find certain personality types

Emanuel Pastreich: Who are… either have weaknesses that can be exploited, like.

Emanuel Pastreich: You know, addictive behavior, or sexual manias, etc, or who have that schizophrenic quality, or that psychopathic quality allows them to operate at multiple levels, without feeling any moral outrage or internal contradiction.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, you’re absolutely right. And, you know, Timothy Leary, I think, was a CIA agent, who… he admitted to being a CIA agent, who got the 60s generation hooked on drugs.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: He actually developed… he was a very smart man. He was a psychologist at Berkeley, and he developed some of those personality tests you’re describing.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Right. Well, I, I, I mean…

Emanuel Pastreich: I would go as far as to say that anybody

Emanuel Pastreich: who has a certain, you know, amount of ability and a well-position in American society. Once they get to a certain level, we’ll be indirectly or directly approached by these, sort of, the caretakers, the people who are in charge, to make sure that you stay… I mean, you basically have this

Emanuel Pastreich: red pill.

Emanuel Pastreich: you know, blue pill choice, right? Are you going to go with the agenda and rise above a certain level, or are you going to be marginalized? I mean, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to end up, you know, dead or in a mental hospital, but it… there’s a choice you have to make at a certain point in the American political.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, and even academia. Manuel and I both experienced that in academia, and we weren’t on the right side. We were too independent-minded, and they didn’t like us, so they… they didn’t kill us, but they found a way to get us out, and so we can only teach in, you know.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Certain, you know, community college or, you know, adjunct level.

Emanuel Pastreich: All right. Well, you’re in the US, for better or worse, but

Emanuel Pastreich: But I mean, actually, you talk about, I mean, both Illinois and Arkansas, so this is very familiar to me. I mean, I grew up in St. Louis, in Missouri. My father was the CEO of the St. Louis Symphony originally, and I… I mean, have ties, I don’t have any deep ties to Arkansas, but I know Arkansas, and then I was professor at the University of Illinois, so that…

Emanuel Pastreich: That is basically my…

Emanuel Pastreich: my base in America, and I’m very familiar with the… some of the political machinations that take place, and, there’s a… there’s a split. I mean, part of the thing about Illinois, where Obama,

Emanuel Pastreich: came to power is that it’s… it’s a schizophrenic state, it’s a psychopathic state. You have Chicago, which is sort of liberal in its,

Emanuel Pastreich: image and how it goes forward in promoting itself, although that liberal, progressive tie is tied to a whole range of multinational, sort of, agribusiness and investment

Emanuel Pastreich: U.S. economy, basically, domestic economy run from Chicago. But the rest of the state, outside of… of Illinois, and with a few pockets like Champaign, is… it might as well be Mississippi. It’s… it’s,

Emanuel Pastreich: far-right, conservative, often run, by local churches, and when I lived in Champaign, I discovered my wife was

Emanuel Pastreich: my deceased wife was Korean, and if you walked outside of certain boundaries in Champaign and ran into people who were in these urban areas… in rural areas, they were profoundly hostile to Asians or anybody who was, you know, off the beaten path.

Emanuel Pastreich: And you had to be very careful. I had…

Emanuel Pastreich: So, Illinois itself is a very schizophrenic.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And I lived in Pennsylvania, it’s like that too, because I taught at Bucknell for a few years, and it’s in a rural area where you can find some Confederate flags, and it’s kind of in one of these deindustrialized areas.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But it hasn’t led to any kind of progress… it’s led to this, yeah, kind of reactionary, politic, anti-foreign.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, very nativist, area.

Emanuel Pastreich: I mean, the way I got into politics in the United States was I was a professor of Asian studies.

Emanuel Pastreich: And Asian Studies had no budget. It was totally underfunded. And so I… I wrote a couple internal memos to the dean and others. I said, well, you know, Asia’s really important to the United States, in terms of technology, in terms of trade, etc. Maybe we should increase the budget for Asian studies. I mean, totally innocent. I had no idea, like, what I was getting myself into.

Emanuel Pastreich: And that, that, that caused…

Emanuel Pastreich: that was the beginning of all the troubles. But what I didn’t realize was that Asian studies in Illinois was underfunded for a reason. They didn’t want, you know, people to know, understand Asia on their own terms, because that would undermine their ability to force-feed all these other narratives about what Asia is. So, it seemed really innocent to me, because I didn’t know anything as a

Emanuel Pastreich: Assistant Professor in 1999, but it had these profound implications.

Mark Rolofson: Wow, yeah.

Emanuel Pastreich: And now, actually, regional… regional studies is under attack, I mean, by the Trump

Emanuel Pastreich: and others, but there’s a profound effort at basically all universities to scale back regional studies, and also to have government… direct government control by Homeland Security of regional studies, so that people can’t,

Emanuel Pastreich: teach, or study, or research, other regions of the world other than in accord with, sort of the.

Mark Rolofson: Hmm.

Mark Rolofson: We haven’t talked about Hillary at all, because she seems more ruthless than Bill.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Oh yeah, yeah, they really don’t like Hillary in Arkansas, and yeah, you know, Bill had, like, a kind of jovial side, but yeah, even, like, people who work for the Clintons said, you know, she was pure evil. Yeah, she treated the staff very poorly, but she was, you know, the head of the Rose Law Firm.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: She did a lot as far as representing, you know, key clients who were involved with the money laundering and CIA operation with the Contra, like the Stevens. Stevens Incorporated is the largest, hedge fund outside Wall Street.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And it’s also tied with the CIA, and these two brothers, Witt Stevens, well, now I think they’re dead, but in the 80s, they were, you know, they were big, and they owned a lot of the regional banks in Arkansas, and they also had a computer company that was involved.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I think to assist with money transfers and money laundering, and Hillary Clinton and her firm, as well, Vince Foster was also a partner, representative of Stevens, and they were big donors to Bill. They, in fact, in the 92 election, they gave him a few… a huge, in the Democratic primary.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: He was down at one point, and the Stevens gave him a huge infusion of cash, and that was a key turning point in the 92 Democratic primary, so…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, I think they’re a team, you know, they’re… it’s a, you know, professional relationship, and they…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: always work together, but yeah, she embodied what Emmanuel was saying, these psychopaths, and even, yeah, the personal description, like, it’s interesting, yeah, if you read, like, The Thorn, and there are a lot, a number of books.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Thorne is not the only one who wrote about that. There was a British author who uncovered a lot, and there are a couple others, and you know, they interviewed a lot of people. Of course, those books are kind of shunned in the main liberal community.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But they’re, you know, they have a lot of research behind them, and they did a lot of first-hand interviews.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: with people who knew the Clintons directly, including people who worked for them in different capacities, and they all said things like what Emanuel was saying, that they were psychopaths, that they

Jeremy Kuzmarov: were total phony that they would shift. They were, like, ruthless and vicious in person. Then the cameras were on, they, like, shifted their personality immediately and presented themselves a certain way on the camera.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But, yeah, and the sexual… like, I even met a guy, recently, I was doing, I was trying to sell some books at Barnes & Noble, and this guy came up to me, and he had been Clinton’s campaign manager in, like, 1980 in Arkansas.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And he was, like, telling me stories about all the set, you know, how they had to cover up

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Clinton’s affairs, and that, like, preoccupied so much of their time.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So… but there’s vicious stuff, like Clinton was raping women, and they said he would bite their lip, like, you know, and these aren’t made-up stories, there’s a lot of corroborating evidence that this guy was not just a womanizer, be bad enough, I mean…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: it’s bad, but it’s not, like, criminal, but he’s… he’s… he was actually raping women, and he would bite their lips and left them traumatized, and they hired the, I think it’s in the Thorne Book, and one or two others, that they hire the mafia enforcer.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: He would threaten, like, any woman who threatened to come public.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: They had this mafia guy on their payroll, and he would threaten them and their family, and he’s probably behind some of those, you know, suspicious deaths, so…

Mark Rolofson: Wow.

Mark Rolofson: That’s incredible.

Emanuel Pastreich: Well, I mean

Emanuel Pastreich: I would say in my own case, I basically used to get death threats every day for about

Emanuel Pastreich: almost three and a half, four years, so it’s… it’s not… it’s not uncommon to use that sort of approach. And actually, John Kiriaku told me he was still getting death threats when I talked to him, I guess, about that 5 years ago.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, that’s why these politicians need more and more money, because they have to hire these mafia people to threaten their enemies, or, you know, threaten people who might expose them. Because even Obama, there’s evidence that he may have killed, you know, because Obama’s probably gay. There’s strong evidence that he is gay, in fact.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And there’s letters that have come out, and it’s believed he had a gay affair in the church there in Chicago.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And then, you know, one of his lovers was… died under very… was, like, shot in the head in his house, right before the, you know, in that campaign, in 2008, you know, a few months before the campaign.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And because Obama couldn’t be elected if it came out that he was gay, and that his marriage to Michelle was just, like, for show, just like the Clintons, and he, you know, so he was, paying, you know, mafia people, and I think a lot of these guys, that’s why they need so much money.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Because they have to pay people.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: As enforcers to threaten or even kill anyone who… Who might threaten their power.

Emanuel Pastreich: Well, I’d say another important part about that, the Obama, phenomenon, is, I mean, he was competing against Hillary Clinton, and then suddenly he became the candidate, and we…

Emanuel Pastreich: we don’t know the whole… or I don’t know the whole story behind that, but one of the clear results of Obama becoming president, is that the… there were… no charges were… were char… were…

Emanuel Pastreich: brought against the… the Bush people for 8 years of… of terrorism. And the financial people who… I mean.

Emanuel Pastreich: Department of Treasury, Federal Reserve, etc, was basically run by the same people. So, it was a… it was a… it’s sort of a…

Emanuel Pastreich: I don’t know if I say a color revolution, but it was an effort to,

Emanuel Pastreich: Sort of stop this…

Emanuel Pastreich: runaway Bush administration, which was leading to organized, effective resistance, and install someone who looked like he was going to change things. And, in fact, in the first year of the Obama administration, there were some, you know, okay people appointed to some important positions, but that disappeared very quickly.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, because I think it’s all, as you say, it’s stage managed, it’s controlled, to neuter that opposition.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: In various different ways, including the Bloc movement. I think they used him to defuse the bloc, you know, because the African American community is a potential source of radicalism and effective progressive activism, and they used him to completely neuter that.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And a lot of the African Americans who had opposed wars, you know, didn’t oppose the Libya war that brought in slavery in Libya and destroyed that country, and they didn’t oppose Assyria.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Another thing, you know, they lost their militant edge in the Obama years, because, oh, we have equality now, we have a black president, but, you know, he wasn’t serving the interests of the Black community. And I attended a talk here in Tulsa by Tavis Smiley, a PBS host who had done a big study

Jeremy Kuzmarov: With a whole network studying the state of Black America, and he found that things got a lot worse for Black America in the Obama years, because of neoliberal policies. Even, you know, he was continuing a lot of neoliberal policies from Bush, and things were declining, you know, as far as a lot of the indicators.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: in the black community, even from Bush, so…

Mark Rolofson: I love it.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: He cut funding for historically black colleges that even Bush had funded. Like, he was doing a lot of things completely against the interest of the Black community.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Anyway…

Mark Rolofson: Leah, like, split Michigan as well. Like, he basically just…

Mark Rolofson: Went there and asked for a glass of water, and then this.

Mark Rolofson: you know, and just ignored the… when it was… what went on in Flint, when he could have brought in the EPA, and…

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah.

01:20:45.090 --> 01:20:48.900

Mark Rolofson: Really put the hammer down with the law, you know, on the…

463

01:20:49.420 --> 01:20:54.190

Mark Rolofson: what happened in Flint, the governor, the state, and everything else, and he didn’t do that.

464

01:20:54.190 --> 01:20:54.840

Jeremy Kuzmarov: No.

465

01:20:55.090 --> 01:20:59.890

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, and that, like, you know, you have third world conditions in some of these places.

466

01:20:59.960 --> 01:21:16.050

Jeremy Kuzmarov: It’s like traveling to a third world country with substandard water. I mean, I know hopeless economic conditions, dilapidated school, dilapidated infrastructure, unsafe living conditions for people, unsafe drinking water.

467

01:21:16.050 --> 01:21:20.730

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And yeah, he… I remember he, like, made a joke of it, that, oh, the water looks good to me.

468

01:21:22.070 --> 01:21:23.389

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, it’s…

469

01:21:23.390 --> 01:21:25.530

Mark Rolofson: Right. Can I have a glass of water?

470

01:21:25.530 --> 01:21:26.180

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah.

471

01:21:26.180 --> 01:21:30.450

Mark Rolofson: Everybody’s, no, no, don’t drink the water. Looks like Tom has a question.

472

01:21:32.600 --> 01:21:33.969

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Yeah,

473

01:21:34.080 --> 01:21:42.780

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: You mentioned the responsibility to protect, so I just looked that up, and I remember I was pretty… well…

474

01:21:42.970 --> 01:22:00.240

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: Anyhow, I remember listening to NPR during the Kosovo thing, and I think it was a newspaper, and they were, you know, they were, under siege, and anyhow, I totally was brainwashed by NPR and the Serbia thing.

475

01:22:00.370 --> 01:22:01.720

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: But,

476

01:22:01.900 --> 01:22:19.670

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: there’s… yeah, I think… I think it started… well, anyhow, in the chat, I… I put some notes about when that term started to get used more, but one thing that it, I’m wondering about, I’ve heard… I’m more familiar now with the right-wing, take on Obama, and

477

01:22:19.750 --> 01:22:28.559

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: and on Clinton, and I’m wondering… well, for one of the big ones was I downloaded their list of all the,

478

01:22:28.960 --> 01:22:38.200

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: suspicious deaths associated with Clinton, and I went through about 20 of them, and they seem to be pretty documented, but there’s, like, 150, and this was…

479

01:22:38.290 --> 01:22:49.360

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: this was, maybe 8 years ago. So again, I’m wondering, what did the right get right, and what did they get wrong about Obama and, Clinton?

480

01:22:49.470 --> 01:22:50.970

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: And then,

481

01:22:51.110 --> 01:23:10.930

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: as far as the CIA, the CIA and the Deep State certainly, were a force in the Democratic Party, and I remember, again, this… the right wing always bringing up, and I shouldn’t probably say right wing, I somewhat apologize, but, you know, the Republicans.

482

01:23:11.030 --> 01:23:17.680

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: we’re bringing up Crossfire Hurricane, and I didn’t know… I just looked up what that was, and that’s…

483

01:23:17.990 --> 01:23:27.719

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: That’s the, the… right in the beginning of the Trump administration, right? They were… went they, attack him all the way through, and…

484

01:23:27.840 --> 01:23:31.230

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: And I guess, what is my point? Just that,

485

01:23:31.850 --> 01:23:40.450

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: the Democratic Party is just strongly controlled by… that supports your contention that A lot of CIA involved.

486

01:23:40.680 --> 01:23:44.499

Tom Rodman signal +1-414-678-9284 freethrive@zq3q.org USA/WI | t.me/odinfon: So… Comments on that?

487

01:23:44.930 --> 01:23:53.929

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Okay, well, I mean, the right, you know, they claim that Obama was, you know, a socialist, which is ridiculous. As Emmanuel said, he bailed out the banks, and…

488

01:23:54.870 --> 01:23:58.250

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And yeah, some, you know, claimed he was,

489

01:23:58.870 --> 01:24:06.030

Jeremy Kuzmarov: you know, impost… I mean, they tried to play up that he was, you know, foreign origin, the birth certificates, I mean…

490

01:24:06.150 --> 01:24:19.789

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But, yeah, I did find in my research that there were some of the right-wing media and allegations that were actually credible. I mean, some of it was outlandish, so, I mean, I can see why people don’t take it seriously.

491

01:24:19.790 --> 01:24:32.319

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But some of it was actually credible, and the liberal media dropped the ball. Like, you know, I’m talking about more like The Nation, or the supposedly alternative liberal media.

492

01:24:32.390 --> 01:24:47.449

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I think they just play into this game of partisan politics, so they don’t do any muckracking, or they don’t want to critically scrutinize the background of Democratic Party candidates, whether it’s Zora Mamdani today, or…

493

01:24:47.450 --> 01:24:54.459

Jeremy Kuzmarov: or, you know, these supposed progress… they’re always, like, if you… I don’t know if any of you read The Nation, but I’ve read it for years, and…

494

01:24:54.460 --> 01:25:00.480

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I mean, they have some good articles, but they’re always, like, touting this new liberal savior.

495

01:25:00.630 --> 01:25:01.200

Jeremy Kuzmarov: You know?

496

01:25:02.330 --> 01:25:06.209

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, you know… I’ve talked… It’s just like, hey.

497

01:25:06.210 --> 01:25:06.590

Emanuel Pastreich: Day night.

498

01:25:06.590 --> 01:25:13.570

Jeremy Kuzmarov: They don’t do real journalism, and so you have to look to the right-wing media, and you know, they have their own agenda, but…

499

01:25:13.620 --> 01:25:27.089

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Some of the research, you know, you have to assess what’s credible, and it’s not, and sometimes you have to do a lot of reading, and you can find out what, and then just use logic, you know, what evidence do they have.

500

01:25:27.090 --> 01:25:36.420

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And some of this, like with Obama, there were some right-wing books that I read that had good information, like what I was saying with Tony Resco.

501

01:25:36.500 --> 01:25:50.570

Jeremy Kuzmarov: I mean, I think the authors could be considered right-wing, but they did the real muckracking, and they exposed, you know, his relationship with Tony Resco, and this theme of housing privatization, and they were looking at his donor like there was a book.

502

01:25:50.800 --> 01:25:57.189

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And, you know, they found a lot of the real shady character that he was associated with.

503

01:25:57.840 --> 01:25:58.950

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So…

504

01:25:59.090 --> 01:26:18.480

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And stuff with his, birth father. There was some credible stuff. So, yeah, you know, you have to really… I think my advice is just… I once got the advice as a graduate student. I mean, if you want to get the truth, you have to read every… like, I asked Peter Dale Scott, who’s a…

505

01:26:18.480 --> 01:26:29.979

Jeremy Kuzmarov: king of, you know, deep politics. He’s a very good, analyst who’s worked for… now he’s in his 90s. He’s worked for many years. He’s written a lot of books exposing, you know, a lot of corruption in the deep state.

506

01:26:29.980 --> 01:26:45.939

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Anyway, he said, you know, read everything. You have to read all different things, and, you know, there are a lot of competing political agendas, but you have to assess what’s good and what’s not. And unfortunately, liberal media doesn’t read, you know, just ridicule the right.

507

01:26:46.030 --> 01:26:51.179

Jeremy Kuzmarov: When there is some good research that comes out of right-wing publications, like

508

01:26:51.180 --> 01:27:07.909

Jeremy Kuzmarov: On the January 6th, they did some good research on revolver News. I mean, I don’t agree with their worldview, but they did have a lot of good research about FBI infiltrators. You know, I think they had their own agenda because they wanted to exonerate Trump.

509

01:27:07.920 --> 01:27:12.139

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But whatever their agenda, they did have evidence

510

01:27:12.140 --> 01:27:31.590

Jeremy Kuzmarov: to back up assertions about FBI provocateurs and some of the strange things that were going on on January 6th, where the liberal media, since they’re anti-Trump, everything has to be about Trump caused it, and they don’t want to look at how the FBI or CIA may have been trying to manipulate things.

511

01:27:31.590 --> 01:27:33.459

Jeremy Kuzmarov: For their own agenda.

512

01:27:33.460 --> 01:27:40.469

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So, I would advise people to read all media, including right-wing media, with a critical eye.

513

01:27:40.820 --> 01:27:57.260

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And you may find some good things occasionally in a right-wing outlet that’s not being reported in the left-wing, and they have their own bias, and they often are blind about the FBI, CIA. They make everything about partisan politics, and Trump is evil, and we have to oppose Trump.

514

01:27:57.260 --> 01:28:07.489

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And the Democrats will save us. And as we’re saying tonight, there are these deeper structures that have corrupted our politics, and so we can’t just look at these partisan aspects.

515

01:28:08.590 --> 01:28:19.210

Emanuel Pastreich: Actually, regarding the 2020 election, that’s particularly relevant, so that the Democrats, Trump, Republicans, certain group of… of…

516

01:28:19.410 --> 01:28:32.449

Emanuel Pastreich: Republicans, now dominant, take the position that Trump obviously won the election, and it was stolen from him by the Democrats, and the Democrats take the position, and a lot of liberals, progressives that

517

01:28:32.450 --> 01:28:46.749

Emanuel Pastreich: Biden obviously won the election, right, and Trump is an imposter of making these, you know, totally unreliable claims. But if you read a little bit more deeply, basically what you find out is that, I mean, both

518

01:28:46.750 --> 01:29:04.390

Emanuel Pastreich: They’re both two criminal syndicates, and they were both involved in massive, I mean, Democrats and Republicans, massive, voter fraud, you know, alteration of the vote at the local level in the states that they control, both sides. And Biden ultimately won.

519

01:29:04.390 --> 01:29:22.820

Emanuel Pastreich: that battle. But the question of who actually won the election, I mean, we haven’t had a forensic study that would give us a meaningful answer, and I’m not even sure if there is a meaningful answer, because nobody in the Democratic or Republican Party at the beginning wanted Biden or Trump. It was sort of force-fed.

520

01:29:22.820 --> 01:29:25.169

Emanuel Pastreich: Through third parties.

521

01:29:27.050 --> 01:29:27.690

Mark Rolofson: Right.

522

01:29:27.870 --> 01:29:28.400

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yep.

523

01:29:30.940 --> 01:29:34.550

Mark Rolofson: Well, if you go back to 2016, I don’t know if you guys followed the,

524

01:29:35.040 --> 01:29:41.309

Mark Rolofson: what was it, trustvote.org, and there was one, and then there was a election justice, you know, they were basically saying that

525

01:29:41.440 --> 01:29:46.029

Mark Rolofson: Bernie, Should have gotten 175 more delegates, and…

526

01:29:46.730 --> 01:29:56.019

Mark Rolofson: Hillary should have had 175 less, and there was all this massive election fraud. And then the general election, they were saying… what you’re saying, Emmanuel, is in one state, there’d be a

527

01:29:56.190 --> 01:30:02.139

Mark Rolofson: a red… a red shift in another state, there’d be a blue shift, so both sides were… were clearly rigging

528

01:30:03.030 --> 01:30:06.420

Mark Rolofson: the elections. There was election fraud going on just…

529

01:30:06.550 --> 01:30:12.570

Mark Rolofson: you know, in the Democratic primary, it was massive, basically, in both 2016 and 2020, but…

530

01:30:13.200 --> 01:30:16.129

Mark Rolofson: you know, it was off by… Well, when I was in Illinois.

531

01:30:17.210 --> 01:30:27.940

Emanuel Pastreich: When I was in Illinois, this is in ancient history, right? We’re talking, like, 2003, 2004, but we had people in Indiana who were trying to organize in Democratic Party

532

01:30:27.940 --> 01:30:44.690

Emanuel Pastreich: I mean, I was still, you know, more… more inclined towards Democrats, although skeptical at that point. And they were trying to organize in Indiana Democrats, right? And they had the potential to win local elections, but the Democratic Party had basically written off

533

01:30:44.690 --> 01:31:03.049

Emanuel Pastreich: Indiana. Indiana is like a feudal relationship. Indiana belongs to Republicans. So even if the Democrats could possibly win local elections, they got no funding from the Democratic Party, because the Democrats had made this deal at a higher level that, you know, Indiana belongs to Republicans.

534

01:31:05.280 --> 01:31:06.040

Mark Rolofson: Wow.

535

01:31:07.100 --> 01:31:10.769

Mark Rolofson: Well, you know, when you go back to the Bush years, and Bush was a horrible…

536

01:31:11.330 --> 01:31:17.859

Mark Rolofson: scary president with the Patriot Act, and the War on Terror, and all, you know, the whole rhetoric that was coming out was very much…

537

01:31:18.580 --> 01:31:24.819

Mark Rolofson: Like, you know, it changed things as much as anything, except maybe what’s going on recently seems like it’s another

538

01:31:25.330 --> 01:31:29.540

Mark Rolofson: Wave of insanity and just completely destroying the system.

539

01:31:29.830 --> 01:31:33.189

Mark Rolofson: Everything that’s good in government is gonna get destroyed.

540

01:31:33.700 --> 01:31:36.559

Mark Rolofson: But, you know, Obama comes in.

541

01:31:36.880 --> 01:31:45.050

Mark Rolofson: And people, you know, because of the way he spoke and everything, all of a sudden he’s able to take us from 2 wars to 7, and nobody really questioned

542

01:31:45.190 --> 01:31:48.299

Mark Rolofson: that he was lying about Libya, he was lying about Syria.

543

01:31:48.470 --> 01:31:52.640

Mark Rolofson: You know, and then, of course, Yemen started under Obama, too.

544

01:31:52.990 --> 01:31:57.849

Mark Rolofson: Which, at the time, was the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, so…

545

01:31:58.470 --> 01:32:02.069

Mark Rolofson: And then, of course, the coup in Ukraine, the Maidan coup.

546

01:32:02.770 --> 01:32:10.049

Mark Rolofson: even though I’m not so sure how much Obama really knew about it, it seemed like Biden and Victoria Newland were kind of more…

547

01:32:10.280 --> 01:32:16.129

Mark Rolofson: in the know. I mean, they were the operators, Victoria Newland being on the scene in Kiev.

548

01:32:16.370 --> 01:32:20.899

Mark Rolofson: with Jeffrey Pyatt, but… Obama seemed like, you know, you get… you get…

549

01:32:21.620 --> 01:32:31.450

Mark Rolofson: a liberal in there, and all of a sudden, a lot of Democrats just, you know, when Biden was in, I’d be talking to Democrats and going, this is pretty horrible, you know, this war in Ukraine is…

550

01:32:31.650 --> 01:32:36.050

Mark Rolofson: is unnecessary. Here you’re going out, you know, it’s… it was avoidable.

551

01:32:36.360 --> 01:32:39.119

Mark Rolofson: And it was not an unprovoked invasion.

552

01:32:39.230 --> 01:32:50.239

Mark Rolofson: And, you know, we’re starting a war with a nuclear-armed superpower. This is really dangerous stuff. Oh, you know, they were completely uncritical of Biden until…

553

01:32:50.370 --> 01:32:55.689

Mark Rolofson: You know, and more and more of them started to become critical after many months of genocide, of course.

554

01:32:56.210 --> 01:33:00.979

Mark Rolofson: Where people said, wow, you know, this is… This is horrible, but it…

555

01:33:00.980 --> 01:33:01.490

Emanuel Pastreich: Thanks, K.

556

01:33:01.830 --> 01:33:11.129

Mark Rolofson: the people just shut… Democrats just supported Biden and Obama just blindly. And this I see as the real problem, because

557

01:33:11.280 --> 01:33:15.820

Mark Rolofson: Trump got elected because of this just abysmal leadership of Biden.

558

01:33:17.340 --> 01:33:18.570

Mark Rolofson: So, we…

559

01:33:18.570 --> 01:33:20.740

Emanuel Pastreich: I have a real problem. I want to maybe…

560

01:33:21.380 --> 01:33:34.480

Emanuel Pastreich: to maybe wrap up this particular discussion, just in terms of time and everyone’s schedule, but maybe, Jeremy, just make a few closing remarks, and we’ll plan for another event soon.

561

01:33:35.960 --> 01:33:42.910

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Okay, well, thanks. Yeah, I think there have been a lot of great, comments. Mark made some… just made some, very good comments.

562

01:33:43.550 --> 01:33:48.359

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Yeah, and I think we are dealing with that. I don’t know, you know, cognitive dissonance.

563

01:33:49.910 --> 01:33:54.619

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And that’s a barrier, I think, to any political organizing,

564

01:33:54.760 --> 01:34:13.989

Jeremy Kuzmarov: efforts, and maybe, yeah, I mean, there’s this kind of, psychological warfare. Maybe what you’re describing is also by design, that they deliberately inflame these partisan divisions, and then you have to identify with your home team.

565

01:34:14.030 --> 01:34:16.299

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And you can’t criticize them.

566

01:34:16.530 --> 01:34:19.669

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And you go into a defensive mode.

567

01:34:19.830 --> 01:34:22.909

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And you find that in the liberal…

568

01:34:23.250 --> 01:34:27.369

Jeremy Kuzmarov: whatever you want to call it, left, progressive, or alternative media as well.

569

01:34:28.170 --> 01:34:32.229

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So we have to try and find a way to overcome that.

570

01:34:33.000 --> 01:34:39.300

Jeremy Kuzmarov: But that’s not very easy to do, and I think they’re very sophisticated. What we are seeing

571

01:34:39.450 --> 01:34:44.990

Jeremy Kuzmarov: In this day, I think it’s very sophisticated psychological warfare techniques.

572

01:34:45.160 --> 01:34:49.829

Jeremy Kuzmarov: That enable these kind of gangster leaders to prevail.

573

01:34:50.310 --> 01:34:56.770

Jeremy Kuzmarov: So combating that propaganda and disinformation machine, I think, is very, very important.

574

01:34:57.400 --> 01:35:00.709

Jeremy Kuzmarov: And establishing genuinely independent media.

575

01:35:00.960 --> 01:35:08.119

Jeremy Kuzmarov: That would be critical of both parties and try and look at the deeper structural roots of the crisis befalling us.

576

01:35:10.330 --> 01:35:12.419

Emanuel Pastreich: Well, thank you very much.

577

01:35:12.570 --> 01:35:13.430

Emanuel Pastreich: Go ahead.

578

01:35:13.900 --> 01:35:16.050

Mark Rolofson: Yeah, Jeremy, where can we find your work?

579

01:35:16.380 --> 01:35:22.850

Jeremy Kuzmarov: You can find my work at, I’m on Substack, Too Hot for the mainstream Media.

580

01:35:23.050 --> 01:35:40.910

Jeremy Kuzmarov: At Covert Action Magazine. I have a radio show that’s also a podcast called Uncontrolled Opposition, and it has a substack, and I also have a website, jeremyKuzmerald.com, and you can find my books there and order my books through my website.

581

01:35:42.740 --> 01:35:43.100

Mark Rolofson: Right there.

582

01:35:43.100 --> 01:35:44.689

Emanuel Pastreich: Right. Well, I want to thank…

583

01:35:44.720 --> 01:35:56.230

Emanuel Pastreich: Thank you again. I maybe say in closing that there’s a sort of a traditional definition of fascism, that fascism is imperialism turned inwards.

584

01:35:56.230 --> 01:36:05.270

Emanuel Pastreich: And that that really is what we’re seeing now, this process in which the approaches to domination, which were used by the United States abroad.

585

01:36:05.270 --> 01:36:12.540

Emanuel Pastreich: are now being brought home and focused on the citizenship themselves. This process can be traced back

586

01:36:12.540 --> 01:36:32.690

Emanuel Pastreich: and this would be another episode, to, the Phoenix program, and the way the Phoenix program, which was developed in, Vietnam, was then reintroduced… was introduced into the United States, and we’ve then built up on… from that ever since. So, thank you again, Jeremy, thank you, everybody else, for joining us, and we’ll… we’ll meet up again very soon.