Although it has not happened previously in the United States on this scale, the decision of the Trump administration, using the senile puppet Donald Trump as the means, to declare all opposition to the regime terrorists using the vague, even meaningless, term “Antifa” is truly the crossing of the Rubicon.

Trump may have been imitating Great Britain, which used the same technique to designate the NGO Palestine Action as a terrorist organization and to start arresting people for merely mentioning its name. Trump was visiting Great Britain when he issued this note, where he is hanging out with its indulgent and senile king, a fellow child molester, who is much to Trump’s liking for fake titles and unearned authority.

Terrorism is what we saw in the 9/11 atrocities, in the Covid reign of terror, and in the recent attacks on citizens and immigrants carried out by mercenaries rebranded as “ICE.” That is terrorism and it must be called out for what it is, and punished accordingly.

The response to this extreme act by the Trump administration cannot be a useless speech delivered by a Democrat (who probably belongs in jail himself or herself for corruption and participation in state crimes).

It cannot be another lawsuit by a toothless NGO presented to a powerless and indulgent judge. No, the only possible response is to declare that Donald Trump is not president, and that the criminals in the Congress, in the federal government, who have run wild in their debauchery have no authority either.

It is a difficult move, it is a risky move, but it is a rational and an absolutely necessary move. Our conscience demands it of us.

The next steps that they will take are clear, and their incompetence is no assurance that they will fail because those resisting them in the so-called “Democratic Party” are equally corrupt, and are so lacking in inspiration and vision, let alone strategy, that they cannot to do much of anything except hide or play stupid.

Regarding the next step, I will not make any suggestions today. I would only indicate that the chain of command and COG (continuity of government) should be the first things in our minds. We must play by the rules in the sense of following the law and the Constitution. At the same time, militant democracy demands that we take the appropriate steps. Once a faction, a syndicate, entirely abandons the Constitution and the rule of law, they have no freedom of speech or of action. Regarding the establishment of a provisional government, see this essay.