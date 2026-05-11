The Future of the Department of Homeland Security

Emanuel Pastreich

May 11, 2026

Although the Department of Homeland Security started as a poorly conceived stab at control of the population by a covert military government which was set up by the Bush administration, in a big rush, after the ink on the infamous Patriot Act had barely dried, nevertheless, in this age of mass surveillance, it can play a vital role. We the people need something to defend us from the building of massive surveillance centers such as that approved for Utah. If we can force Homeland Security, perhaps under a different name, to play a role defending citizens against surveillance, gang stalking, neurological harassment, and other massive state crimes, it will be a treasure for us. It could be the center for a rebirth of accountable government.

But it can only do so if it reinvents itself as an institution that defends the citizens of the United States in accord with the Constitution, in accord with the Declaration of Independence and following basic decency, against the predations of the rich and powerful, specifically those archangels of damnation, the billionaires and their minions.

We must seize control of the monster and rebuild it to defend the people against multinational corporations, banks, and the billionaires behind them.