The Gazafication of Tokyo and the Hidden role of Israel

Some Japanese are vaguely aware of the genocide being carried out against the Palestinians. However, Japanese are completely unaware of the manner in which urban spaces, especially in Tokyo, are being transformed into highly restrictive and prison-like environments by employing the know-how and technology that was developed by Israel in Gaza over the last ten years. The transformation of Tokyo, which is similar to what is being done in Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, and other cities, is part of a plan to slowly train citizens without their consent to be obedient, to grow accustomed to living in a highly regulated environment, and conforming to orders from opaque sources of authority in an increasingly totalitarian technocratic society run by multinational corporations.

The transformation of Tokyo is profound. Citizens have been dumbed down by the Covid reign of terror; their understanding of society is simplistic and their attitude passive and impulsive, inclined to pursue immediately desired objects for consumption like food, sex, exciting experiences, fashion. Citizens have no choice but to watch videos on the train, television broadcasts at home, advertisements on the internet, movies and soap operas that glorify thoughtless consumption, promote narcissistic behavior and short-term thrills. It seems that if one does not have an enormous home, an automobile, and has the leisure to engage in wasteful activities, then one is not normal.

This indulgent culture was not created by the people, but imposed by multinational corporations as part of a strategy to create a self-indulgent population that is incapable of focusing, or understanding complex issues, let alone effectively organizing so as to advocate for change. Commuters riding trains are forced to watch advertisements and broadcasts that promote a banal and narcissistic consumption lifestyle, and make the rich an object of envy while completely ignoring the suffering of working people. These advertisements, especially those forced on commuters by the new Train TV, are not for the purpose of selling a product. These foolish and childish advertisements are meant to modify thinking and behavior and create a passive population that cannot resist the increasing fascistic governments serving the ultra-wealthy.

A slow-motion (months and years) transformation of the urban environment is being carried out right now in Tokyo that restricts freedom of movement. The daily experience of the citizen, which defines how he or she sees his or her role in society, is being made narrower, made that of the passive prisoner who can only move within narrowly defined paths.

Since the Covid operation started, citizens are forced to walk following narrow paths determined in advance, in buildings, in the subway, and on sidewalks. They must listen to recorded messages giving orders to turn right or turn left, and also not to do anything that will inconvenience others. The vast majority of people do not even notice the radical transformation of Tokyo’s urban environment. But being subject to constant recorded orders telling you want to do, and not to do, is a classic strategy for modifying behavior and restricting thinking for the population as a whole.

This transformation is accompanied by the replacement of government with rule by private security firms and public-private partnerships under which basic infrastructure is administered in an opaque and unaccountable manner.

Privatized surveillance systems that record in detail the actions of every person, and do so over time so as to allow for the tracking of shifts in mood and behavior, are everywhere and there is no way to know where that information goes or who is feeding it into supercomputers for detailed analysis of how to modify the behavior of each citizen.

What is happening in Tokyo

The transformation of urban spaces in Tokyo into competitive and relentless environments with no benches to rest on, no public restrooms, and no water fountains or other facilities is planned. Every single aspect of human experience becomes a product that must be paid for. But it is not just a matter of forcing people to buy bottle waters, or stop at a café to have a conversation. The entire process encourages narcissistic behavior and rewards a superficial understanding of current events. The citizen is made a consumer. Where once were family-owned stores are now convenience stores, coffee shops, and supermarket that are part of chains and owned by multinational investors.

The reduction in freedom sped up considerably during the Covid reign of terror when multinational intelligence teams, often dispatched from the United States and Israel, took over decision making in local government around the world. The trauma of the senseless Covid restrictions and lockdowns was meant to modify behavior to create a population fearful to discuss any difficult topic and incapable of opposition or of creating networks.

Let us take a look of concrete examples of the transformation of the urban landscape of Tokyo.

Across the city mysterious and pointless construction projects have suddenly sprung up that go on forever and that, in many cases, do not have any clear purpose. When asked, guards often do not know what the point of the barriers and walls are. These barriers are not related to improvements in infrastructure, but rather experiments in behavior modification meant to create a confused, rushed, and disoriented population.

The most extreme experiments in behavior modification can be found in Shibuya Station and Shinjuku Station in Tokyo.

Shibuya Station is the sight of constant construction projects meant to disrupt and confuse pedestrians. Citizens are forced to walk along narrow, confined pathways, bounded by barriers on all sides. Broadcasts tell the citizen what to do, and what not to do so that there is no way to walk in a natural manner. One cannot simply walk out of the exit of the station and find the sidewalk. One must wander through tunnels, confronted with products to buy, endlessly.

The simple process of crossing the street is made impossible. Once on gets off the train, one is confronted with “Shibuya Scramble” a maze of pathways, with exact footsteps drawn on the floor to force conformity. One must walk along confusing, and often blocked, overpasses to get anywhere. The purpose of the endless construction projects around Shibuya Station is opaque and literally no one knows who ordered them or how they are being paid for.

This barrier in front of an escalator is typical of the prison-like separations being put up in train stations, and public buildings, that serve only a negative psychological purpose.

This plastic barrier was erected at a critical transfer spot in Shibuya and it makes it impossible to even slightly alter one’s path. Such rigid and repressive control of the movements of citizens did not exist in Tokyo before the Covid reign of terror.





Shinjuku Station employs similar techniques.

The South Exit at Shinjuku Station features floor to ceiling LED displays with constantly shifting images which serve to disorient and confuse citizens, creating in people, from infancy, a dependency on instantaneous stimulation that makes deeper thought nearly impossible.

The West exit of Shinjuku Station offers an endless maze designed to confuse and discourage. It takes at least 20 minutes of wandering along various tunnels to see the light of day.

Creating barriers along streets is a major part of this psychological operation to slowly make the city into a prison. The process of creating high metal barriers along roads that make it impossible to cross the street, or get on or off an automobile, except at occasional special locations, takes place over a period of months, or even years. One can only imagine that if there was some disaster, thousands would die as a result of these artificial barriers.

The process starts with the placement of plastic cones, or plastic posts, which appear to be temporary—there is, however, no good reason for placing such plastic barriers.

Over time, the plastic cones are connected by plastic chains, and then replaced with plastic posts, and then with anchored metal posts.

The posts have chains placed on top, and then they are replaced by metal fences that block all movement. You can see from this image that a large area of public space is needlessly blocked off by the fence to demonstrate the power of these hidden forces.

Barriers are being put up in other places as well. Just look at these intimidating ropes set up for those waiting to use the ATM machines. For the citizen who does not think deeply about the shifts, this barrier seems natural, but it would have been unthinkable five years ago.

Public spaces like this park near Shinjuku Station have their entrances blocked with barriers that make entry difficult. These barriers have symbols that suggest they are there to prevent smoking and skateboarding, but it is clear that their only purpose is to make the citizen feel uncomfortable.

Israel’s invisible role

The plans to slowly transform the city of Tokyo into a highly regulated and restricted open-air prison is not the work of a few individuals, or even of a few companies and government offices. The process of transformation is so slow that citizens cannot comprehend how their lives change as they walk through an increasingly hostile and barren urban landscape like mindless zombies every day. This devious plan cannot be enacted by local thugs. It requires a sophisticated understanding of human psychology that only a professional would have.

This plan demands elaborate central planning and a sophisticated understanding of human psychology. It must employ advanced techniques for behavior modification that require information on masses of citizens taken from surveillance cameras of hundreds of thousands of people over weeks and months, and processed in sophisticated fusion centers.

Who is the primary player planning and carrying out this radical transformation of the city of Tokyo ?

The critical contracts giving authority to determine sensitive aspects of urban planning such as the modification of sidewalks and pedestrian crossings so as to modify behavior are on cannot be entirely secret from everyone because of the immense scale, and the unnatural priorities given. The dirty work is outsourced to subcontractors and those contracts are subject to non-disclosure agreements, or even classified as secret by the government in some cases.

The plans for highly controlled urban environments run by corporations in an opaque and unaccountable manner are being implemented around the world in a similar manner. At the top sit private equity firms that propose strategies developed by consulting firms working on secret (classified) projects often funded by banks or directly by billionaires. Those private equity firms hire private intelligence firms who follow the plans made up by the consulting firms. Private intelligence infiltrates local government, worms its way into key ministries of the central government, construction firms, and even non-profit organizations so as to set up a separate chain of command for decision-making that is completely secret, and that cannot be disclosed to anyone. When it comes to issues, that secret chain of command overrides the decision making of elected officials, bureaucrats, or working-level corporate managers.

Many people in government, in corporations, and in the police and other government security agencies in Japan, are fully aware that, just as was the case with Covid 19, there a secret decision-making chain of command. Most people do not, however, understand how the sum of various odd policy decisions serves to transform Tokyo as into an open-air prison. Nor could they grasp how classified psychological operations were carried out to create a passive population during Covid reign of terror.

Most likely, American-based private intelligence firms, hidden inside of American corporations and government agencies, or in consulting firms like McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, or Bain and Company are the ones officially giving orders to Japanese companies and local government using classified directives, and non-disclosure agreements, that make it impossible to trace the chain of command.

At the same time, private intelligence firms, which may include Booze Allen Hamilton, CASI, MITRE, or even Palantir and Oracle, draft secret contracts for consulting (a working-level chain of command) with the Japanese government and Japanese corporations that cannot be made public.

Behind those American firms lurk Israeli firms. Much of the dirty work of bribing, intimidating, or otherwise coercing people in government and corporations to go along with these secret orders is outsourced to ruthless Israeli private security and intelligence firms like Torq, Elbit Systems, Black Cube, and NSO (many of which are spin-offs from Mossad). They have mastered techniques for social control to a degree that Americans, Chinese and Germans have not.

Private Israeli intelligence is able to employ the most ruthless methods for political control without most people even noticing a change. These Israeli firms market their sophisticated methods for political and social control to clients around the world: governments, corporations, and organized crime.

Israel’s attacks on Palestinians were not just racist hatred. That alone could not explain the slow and methodical manner of the destruction of the Palestinian people over years. Those attacks on neighborhoods were an opportunity to perfect the technologies, the techniques, and the policies that allow for the slow-motion modification of urban spaces, the method of turning a neighborhood into a prison without the occupants grasping the nature of the operation.

Israel developed these strategies and technologies over the last forty years in its wars on the marginalized and undesired Palestinians but also in the social programming that as to brainwashed and sedated the Israelis. The Palestinians have been reduced to beggars with no rights or property and the Israelis have been transformed into narcissistic fanatics who watch genocide with indifference, or even with enthusiasm.

The Palestinian lands, most recently Gaza and the West Bank were slowly transformed into open-air prisons, and then into extermination camps, using sophisticated systems for isolating, discouraging, and impoverishing communities to such an extreme that are incapable of resisting in an organized manner.

Gaza-fication

First low barriers were erected in Palestinian neighborhoods for “security.” Slowly those barriers became permanent concrete walls. The walls were extended through neighborhoods until the only way to move from one neighborhood to another was through a few checkpoints.

The walls were lined barbwire, then machine guns were installed. The IDF started programs of harassment and abuse against citizens. Israel deployed surveillance cameras and every citizen was entered into a massive facial recognition database for constant tracking.

Palestinians are forced to move through checkpoints with biometric readers in order to get to work, or go anywhere.

(For more details, see “How Israel uses facial-recognition systems in Gaza and beyond”).

After years of harassment, isolation and impoverishment, the time came to kill Palestinians with drones and bombings. The IDF did not track and kill Palestinians because they were racists (although they were), but to develop the know-how and the technology necessary for reducing any self-sufficient community to one that is highly controlled. Israel dragged out the obliteration of Gaza over months and years so that the firms conducting the project could maximize the amount of data produced and develop logarithms which can run social control, repression, and genocide operations with greater efficiency.

The surveillance technology, the psychological operations, and the interrogation and detention strategies, including rape and torture, form a package for how to create a totalitarian society.

Antony Loewenstein’s book The Palestine Laboratory explains in detail how the technologies for bombing and strafing, tracking and surveillance have been developed by Israel in Palestine so that knowhow can be sold to corporations, police, intelligence and the military, around the world. Often the buyers of these products are countries that present themselves as opposed to Israel.

Gaza-fication is carried out through a slow transformation of the physical environment combined with periodical traumatic experiences and low-intensity humiliations that degrade the capacity of the population to engage in any form of meaningful resistance.

Intellectuals (doctors, professors, politicians and civil servants, journalists and writers) were targeted for elimination. Everyone was assigned a number, tracked with cameras. All information was integrated using supercomputer. People were degraded or injured by various attacks. Some were tracked down and killed in traumatic and public ways so as to make all resistance seem futile.

Tokyo as Gaza

The citizens of Tokyo have not been subject to violence and sexual assault like the citizens of Gaza. No killer drones are employed to kill people in their homes. But the technology and techniques for creating a hostile environment in slow motion can be seen everywhere in Tokyo today. Tokyo, like Shanghai, Beijing and Osaka, is on track to be Gaza-fied. Moreover, the recent push for a new centralized intelligence agency in Japan run together with operatives from the United States and Israel (in the form of the private intelligence firms listed above) suggests that more explicit repression of citizens following the Gaza model could be coming. Probably the date for that escalation has already been determined by a supercomputer.