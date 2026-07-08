The Growth of Revolutionary Politics in America: Where do we go next?

Center for Truth Politics

Estevan Hernandez

https://substack.com/@este1776

Rolf Kvalvik

https://substack.com/@wavesandpositions

Spencer Gray

https://substack.com/@spencerdavisgray

Emanuel Pastreich (moderator)

https://substack.com/@emanuelpastreich

July 8, 2026

The Declaration of Independence

“When a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce the citizens under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”