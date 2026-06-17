"The impact of energy scarcity on the East Asian economy" June 19, 2026 (Friday)
Yale International Alliance Webinar open to the public
Yale International Alliance
On-Line seminar series
The impact of energy scarcity on the East Asian economy
June 19, 2026 (Friday)
7-8 PM China & Singapore;
8-9 PM Thursday Japan and Korea
7-8 AM US East Coast
Sign up here: https://luma.com/jqvu22zx
Zoom link:
https://yale.zoom.us/j/93670897017?jst=1
Zoom: 936 7089 7017
Mounting instability in the Middle East has resulted in an unprecedented scarcity of petroleum, natural gas, and materials like naphtha, helium, sulphur and nitrate compounds that are critical for industrialized society. The shockwaves racing through the global economy could dramatically impact trade, transportation, and the manufacture of semiconductors and other manufactured goods, at the very same moment that carbon emissions have a negative impact on the climate.
This Yale International Alliance has invited leading experts to examine the implications of the energy and critical materials crisis for East Asia in an on-line seminar, considering the impact on the economy, and the long-term shifts that will be demanded of Japan, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia to readapt.
Beijing
Zhu Zhaoyi
Research Associate Professor
Institute of International Economic Studies
Liu Ke
Chair Professor
Southern University of Science and Technology
Shenzhen, China
Japan
Kazuo Matsushita
Senior Fellow
IGES Institute for Global Environmental Strategies
Arino Yusuke
Senior Researcher
The Asia Institute
Guest Associate Professor, Faculty of Environment and Information Studies, Keio University
Korea
Chung Rae Kwon
Director, Ban Ki Moon Foundation
Former Ambassador for Climate Change, ROK
Malaysia
Ambiyah Abdulla
Senior Economist
ASEAN Center for Energy
Moderator
Emanuel Pastreich
President of the Asia Institute (Davenport, 1987, EALL)
Japan
Kazuo Matsushita
Senior Fellow
IGES Institute for Global Environmental Strategies
Senior Fellow, Institute of Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), Professor Emeritus of Kyoto University. He is also Chairman of the Japan Society for GNH Studies, Co-Chair of the T7 Japan 2023, and former President of the International Academic Society for Asian Community (ISAC). He served as a Professor at the Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies (Global Environmental Policy), Kyoto University, between 2001 to 2013.
Arino Yosuke
Senior Researcher
The Asia Institute
Guest Associate Professor, Faculty of Environment and Information Studies
Keio University
An expert on Japanese energy policy, Arino Yosuke conducts research on the long-term transition strategy of mitigation and adaptation required for climate resilient development in Asia. He consults on climate vulnerability, resilience, and adaptation to climate change, with a focus on energy issues.
China
Zhu Zhaoyi
Executive Director
Institute of Middle East Studies, Peking University HSBC Business School.
Zhu Zhaoyi is a leading Middle East expert in China who serves as
Executive Director of the Institute of Middle East Studies at Peking University HSBC Business School and has an affiliation at the
Institute of International Economic Studies.
Liu Ke
Chair Professor
Southern University of Science and Technology
Shenzhen, China
Liu Ke is chair professor at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen and former associate director of the National Institute of Clean and Low-Carbon Energy. He also serves as a director at the Center for China and Globalization. He is involved in research on energy issues and the formulation of policy related to the transition away from carbon in China.
Korea
Chung Rae Kwon
Director, Ban Ki Moon Foundation
Chairman of the Steering Committee of the New Climate Innovation
Former Ambassador for Climate Change of the Republic of Korea
Former Director for Environment and Development Division of UN ESCAP
Ambassador Chung Rae Kwon has served as the leading advocate for a meaningful response to climate change and a rational energy policy in Korea, and globally. As director at the Ban Ki Moon Foundation
He serves as chairman of the Steering Committee of the New Climate Innovation. He served previously as the first Ambassador for Climate Change of the Republic of Korea and Director for Environment and Development Division of UN ESCAP.
Malaysia
Ambiyah Abdulla
Senior Economist
ASEAN Center for Energy
Emanuel Pastreich
President of the Asia Institute (Davenport, 1987, EALL)
Emanuel Pastreich is president of the Asia Institute, a think tank that builds bridges across Asia for cooperation in policy and strategy to respond to climate change, the impact of technological change on human society, and the rapidly shifting nature of international relations.