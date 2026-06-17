Yale International Alliance

On-Line seminar series

The impact of energy scarcity on the East Asian economy

June 19, 2026 (Friday)

7-8 PM China & Singapore;

8-9 PM Thursday Japan and Korea

7-8 AM US East Coast

Sign up here: https://luma.com/jqvu22zx

Zoom link:

https://yale.zoom.us/j/93670897017?jst=1

Zoom: 936 7089 7017

Mounting instability in the Middle East has resulted in an unprecedented scarcity of petroleum, natural gas, and materials like naphtha, helium, sulphur and nitrate compounds that are critical for industrialized society. The shockwaves racing through the global economy could dramatically impact trade, transportation, and the manufacture of semiconductors and other manufactured goods, at the very same moment that carbon emissions have a negative impact on the climate.

This Yale International Alliance has invited leading experts to examine the implications of the energy and critical materials crisis for East Asia in an on-line seminar, considering the impact on the economy, and the long-term shifts that will be demanded of Japan, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia to readapt.

Beijing

Zhu Zhaoyi

Research Associate Professor

Institute of International Economic Studies

Liu Ke

Chair Professor

Southern University of Science and Technology

Shenzhen, China

Japan

Kazuo Matsushita

Senior Fellow

IGES Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

Arino Yusuke

Senior Researcher

The Asia Institute

Guest Associate Professor, Faculty of Environment and Information Studies, Keio University

Korea

Chung Rae Kwon

Director, Ban Ki Moon Foundation

Former Ambassador for Climate Change, ROK

Malaysia

Ambiyah Abdulla

Senior Economist

ASEAN Center for Energy

Moderator

Emanuel Pastreich

President of the Asia Institute (Davenport, 1987, EALL)

Japan

Kazuo Matsushita

Senior Fellow

IGES Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

Senior Fellow, Institute of Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), Professor Emeritus of Kyoto University. He is also Chairman of the Japan Society for GNH Studies, Co-Chair of the T7 Japan 2023, and former President of the International Academic Society for Asian Community (ISAC). He served as a Professor at the Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies (Global Environmental Policy), Kyoto University, between 2001 to 2013.

Arino Yosuke

Senior Researcher

The Asia Institute

Guest Associate Professor, Faculty of Environment and Information Studies

Keio University

An expert on Japanese energy policy, Arino Yosuke conducts research on the long-term transition strategy of mitigation and adaptation required for climate resilient development in Asia. He consults on climate vulnerability, resilience, and adaptation to climate change, with a focus on energy issues.

China

Zhu Zhaoyi

Executive Director

Institute of Middle East Studies, Peking University HSBC Business School.

Zhu Zhaoyi is a leading Middle East expert in China who serves as

Executive Director of the Institute of Middle East Studies at Peking University HSBC Business School and has an affiliation at the

Institute of International Economic Studies.

Liu Ke

Chair Professor

Southern University of Science and Technology

Shenzhen, China

Liu Ke is chair professor at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen and former associate director of the National Institute of Clean and Low-Carbon Energy. He also serves as a director at the Center for China and Globalization. He is involved in research on energy issues and the formulation of policy related to the transition away from carbon in China.

Korea

Chung Rae Kwon

Director, Ban Ki Moon Foundation

Chairman of the Steering Committee of the New Climate Innovation

Former Ambassador for Climate Change of the Republic of Korea

Former Director for Environment and Development Division of UN ESCAP

Ambassador Chung Rae Kwon has served as the leading advocate for a meaningful response to climate change and a rational energy policy in Korea, and globally. As director at the Ban Ki Moon Foundation

He serves as chairman of the Steering Committee of the New Climate Innovation. He served previously as the first Ambassador for Climate Change of the Republic of Korea and Director for Environment and Development Division of UN ESCAP.

Malaysia

Ambiyah Abdulla

Senior Economist

ASEAN Center for Energy

Emanuel Pastreich

President of the Asia Institute (Davenport, 1987, EALL)

Emanuel Pastreich is president of the Asia Institute, a think tank that builds bridges across Asia for cooperation in policy and strategy to respond to climate change, the impact of technological change on human society, and the rapidly shifting nature of international relations.