It is inevitable that in the course of human events there will be those who rediscover the practicality, and the effectiveness, of unadulterated barbarism. Of course, there is a cloying sweet taste to the blood that pours from the first kill, if one, demented, sinks one’s iron claws into the prostrate body. But to gain the world and lose one soul offers little prospect of salvation from ultimate damnation.

There is no future for men reduced to such beastiality. They must be opposed, and not simply in the polite way one might treat a colleague. For they are not colleagues, but imposters.

Nevertheless, absolute fearlessness is demanded of those who will stand in opposition to the devil shrugged. Verily, the age of weekend protests and cappuccinos is over.

Stephen Miller:

“We live in a world that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron ©laws of the world that have existed since the beginning of time.”