The iron claws of barbarism
Après moi, le déluge
It is inevitable that in the course of human events there will be those who rediscover the practicality, and the effectiveness, of unadulterated barbarism. Of course, there is a cloying sweet taste to the blood that pours from the first kill, if one, demented, sinks one’s iron claws into the prostrate body. But to gain the world and lose one soul offers little prospect of salvation from ultimate damnation.
There is no future for men reduced to such beastiality. They must be opposed, and not simply in the polite way one might treat a colleague. For they are not colleagues, but imposters.
Nevertheless, absolute fearlessness is demanded of those who will stand in opposition to the devil shrugged. Verily, the age of weekend protests and cappuccinos is over.
Stephen Miller:
“When people attempt to rebel against the iron logic of Nature, they come into conflict with the very same principles to which they owe their existence as human beings. Their actions against Nature must lead to their own downfall.”
― Adolf Hitler
“The age of weekend protests and cappuccinos is over.” A brilliant and fittingly profound thought for our time. Though even it be true, what difference does truth make?
Stephen Miller is an evil ghoul. His quote may appear true, but no, we do not live in a world that is governed by strength.
We live in a world in which idiot cowards govern by fear and coercion.
The power to inflict pain and suffering does not come from an iron claw; no, it’s just the hands of our fellowman. It’s their blind obedience which bestows power onto the idiot cowards, and no matter the era, there is never a shortage of such men, willing and eager to betray their fellowman.