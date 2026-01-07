FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Emanuel Pastreich
13h

“When people attempt to rebel against the iron logic of Nature, they come into conflict with the very same principles to which they owe their existence as human beings. Their actions against Nature must lead to their own downfall.”

― Adolf Hitler

tre peperoncini
6h

“The age of weekend protests and cappuccinos is over.” A brilliant and fittingly profound thought for our time. Though even it be true, what difference does truth make?

Stephen Miller is an evil ghoul. His quote may appear true, but no, we do not live in a world that is governed by strength.

We live in a world in which idiot cowards govern by fear and coercion.

The power to inflict pain and suffering does not come from an iron claw; no, it’s just the hands of our fellowman. It’s their blind obedience which bestows power onto the idiot cowards, and no matter the era, there is never a shortage of such men, willing and eager to betray their fellowman.

