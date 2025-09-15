The Kirk Incident: The Pearl Harbor for an AI-driven World War

Emanuel Pastreich

The narrative surrounding the shooting (“assassination” is the hyped-up term that the commercial media has adopted almost without exception) of Charlie Kirk started to fall apart about as soon as it was introduced in the news and circulated through social media. As numerous articles have already detailed the inconsistencies (see Conspiracy Sarah’s “Take 3”) from the way Kirk fell, to the blood or lack of it, to the appearance of figures in the images that seem to be computer generated, to all too convenient “assassin” who is from a Trump supporter family, but was seduced into leftist thinking by what he read on Reddit, and has a trans lover to boot, I will not present an autopsy here.

All these flaws were meant to be discovered, and to create confusion, and divergent interpretations and narratives, in the public. The incident is an intentional blend of AI images and content with real-life events, that parallels the transformation of Donald Trump into America’s first AI president—an avatar who can rule forever, even after his death, through words and images generated by AI.

And this incident comes on September 11, the anniversary of the day when governance in the United States was permanently and intentionally broken, leaving a whole nation too traumatized to respond. It also comes a few days after a last supper meeting of billionaires with Trump on September 4 who fawned all over Trump as they presented their plan to the take over of the United States, and with it the world.

This incident came just as AI data centers are going up all over the nation, and the world, powering new systems for the control of information labeled as AI that are constructed at our expense, but whose function is kept secret from us.

In a word, the AI assassination of Charlie Kirk, a man who is as much a character in a video game as a real person, serves as a Pearl Harbor that “live in infamy” to set off a world war that is driven first and foremost by the deployment of supercomputer-driven systems meant to dumb down, render dependent and passive, confuse and disorient, the entire population to such a degree that they can be picked off, or rounded up in camps, for failure to conform to various new AI regulations with a minimum of resistance.

That is to say that all that AI hardware you are paying for with your taxes, or with inflation, is a weapon that will be used to destroy what remains of society, and you with it. AI is not a way to help pilot expensive fighter planes. Fighter planes are junk sold for a high price to suckers. AI is a weapon and the key to the deception behind it is that it is not really AI at all.

Charlie Kirk was a central figure in promoting Trump’s propaganda through the Turning Point campaign aimed indoctrinating youth. His job was to tell impressionable youth that their futures, and their entire society, has been destroyed, not by billionaires and multinational banks, but rather by immigrants, “radical leftists,” and transgender activists.

He was purposely misleading citizens as part of an act of war on the citizens funded by, and for the benefit of, a tiny handful of multi-billionaire families. He was a major player in a criminal conspiracy involving multiple felony offenses.

The response of Bernie Sanders, one of the most devious politicians in American politics today, perhaps more dangerous than Donald Trump himself, was to speak like a rational and reasonable expert, a Mr. Rogers of politics, explaining to us baby citizens that we must avoid political violence.

According to Bernie Sanders,

“You have a point of view. That's great. I have a point of view that is different than yours. That's great. Let's argue it out. We make our case to the American people at the local, state, and federal levels. And we hold free elections in which the people decide what they want.”

John Spritzler rightly points out the horrific hypocrisy of this banal statement.

This argument is a massive fraud. Kirk is not conservative in a philosophical manner, and his irrational, racist, and misogynist claims are not a matter of a difference of opinion.

Kirk was a professional front man created by a group of billionaires who are systematically destroying civil society and preparing a military (AI) dictatorship. Kirk was set loose as part of a plan to mislead and indoctrinate youth that is criminal, and treasonous, by its very nature.

Kirk was paid big money, and promoted with even bigger money, by the rich so as to create a fascistic movement in which the anger and frustration over destruction of the lives of young people is deflected away from the billionaires who are the one’s raising civil society to the ground, and redirected by artificial means towards immigrants (people forced to come to the United States because those very same multinational corporations are forcing them to flee), or towards an imagined “radical left” that has a sinister plan to destroy America.

Sanders suggests in his speech that citizens calling for a fair society and a democratic government on the one side, and blaming the social ills that result from the destruction of society by billionaires on immigrants, the “radical left” and “transgender” are equally valid personal perspectives that deserve to be honored and heard out in a democracy.

He puts it this way,

“We must welcome and respect dissenting points of view. That's what our Constitution is about. That's what our Bill of Rights is about. That in fact is what freedom is about.”

With regards to Kirk’s systematic work to take apart American society and create a totalitarian system, Sanders is dead wrong, criminally wrong, impeachablely wrong.

The truth is that no respectful and rational conversation can be had with Kirk because his speeches reveal that he is not engaged in dialog with anyone but is vanquishing false “woke” opponents in staged appearances meant to make him look smart.

Kirk’s speeches were the equivalent of someone screaming “fire” in a crowded theatre and thus setting off a stampede that kills. His racist comments are the equivalent of a thief calling out “stop thief” in the marketplace and pointing at an innocent shopper. This dangerous and deceptive speech are part of a criminal action is not protected and is a crime in itself. It is not a matter of tolerance for alternative perspectives.

The primary purpose of those attacks and of this attack, was to create enormous confusion in the population, and then to force (using convention, authority, and fake science) public figures, and later ordinary citizens, to embrace a narrative that they know full well does not make sense.

What is the point of that? It is the key to psychological warfare, as described in the book The Rape of the Mind by Joost Meerloo.

By placing the citizen in a position where he or she feels compelled to participate in a ritual that he or she does not really believe in, but at the same time feels that he or she is choosing the engage in, the citizen is made to feel responsible, and thus incapable of resistance. The “rape of the mind” is a direct reference to the value of sexual abuse in manipulation—sexual abuse, rape, is a preferred strategy for enforcing conformity and ending resistance because rape can make the victim feel that she or he is somehow responsible for his or her abuse or torture.

Charlie Kirk should not have been shot; he should have been arrested for his participation in a massive criminal conspiracy, just like the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.

The next stage will be a level of psychological warfare and information warfare that is on the scale of world war. All information will be manipulated by the different factions at war for immediate advantage. Whether Trump is real or fake, whether a nuclear weapon has been dropped on Warsaw, or not, whether thousands have died in Chicago or not, will be entirely up in the air as a way of so completely confusing the population of the United States, and the world, that a few well-placed operatives can take over the entire broken system.

Of course there is a way to resist, but resistance must be revolutionary. It cannot be progressive and it cannot be performative.

We will need to unplug from everything, get back to the basics of home-grown food and manual labor, and form groups that are absolutely loyal to each other and are willing to risk their lives for the cause. Then, and only then, we must make serious and well- expressed claims that the land, water, food, money do not belong to the billionaires who claim it using the fake money they printed up. We must say that everything else belongs to citizens, and not to billionaires who claim it through fraud and treason; we must say it with gravitas, with import.

Finally, we must confront public officials and state that we are the legitimate government following the Constitution, the law and basic morality, and that those guys are not. We must keep repeating that line with confidence and fearlessness until those caught in the middle come over to our side.