FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
7h

This applies to this post: everyone better call your representatives to support the Bill that Thomas Massie and Senator Kaine have introduced to put an end to unConstitutional US wars of aggression not declared by Congress. This usurpation of Congress 's Obligation has caused legalized murder and suffering for sovereign Nations of the world, especially Middle East and have made USA seemingly an oppressive surveillance Police State, that acts like IDF thugs domestically

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hillary Han's avatar
Hillary Han
7h

Emmanuel,

You strong suggest you up date this video!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emanuel Pastreich
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture