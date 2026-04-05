The most horrific silence on the essence of the war with Iran

Emanuel Pastreich

April 5, 2025

I feel compelled to speak out forcefully and unambiguously about the increasingly dishonest discourse concerning the war on Iran that is being carried on by a group of American intellectuals who are being lauded as truthtellers in the alternative media, but who have been intentionally selected to replace far more cogent and insightful analysis of this catastrophic war by others who are marginalized by classified directives from Homeland Security. There is a large murmuration of these self-crowned truthtellers whose word are circulated far and wide. I have in mind three distinguished figures who are pushed the hardest as an alternative to the mainstream, as brave truth tellers, specifically the trinity of truth: Chris Hedges, Jeffery Sachs, and John Mearsheimer.

Let me first say that you can learn much about what is happening in the Middle East from what they say in a fluent and erudite manner. I watch all three of them on occasion to keep on the rapid and unpredictable developments.

However, we must consider the critical points where they are deceptive and opaque on purpose.

This war with Iran is a war driven by climate change and the catastrophic impact of fossil fuels on the climate and on the environment, which is in turn an unconscionable consequence of the pursuit of a narcissistic consumption culture and a money and debt economy. That project is related to the horrific destruction of local production, local farming, by multinational banks and corporations. As a result of climate change, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates rely on profits from petroleum and gas sales to pay for massive desalination plants that they need to survive in an environment that is increasingly uninhabitable because of the petroleum that they are selling. The oil they sell to live off is turning their land into deserts. They are engaged in an act of suicide. Petroleum and natural gas should be left in the ground and we must move quickly to end the cult of consumption and growth. We must go back to a modest culture of frugality and spiritual and intellectual depth that does not require these deadly products to push the unneeded and superfluous.

None of these men dares to mention that climate change and the collapse of biodiversity, the sixth great extinction, is even more dangerous than this war and that ending the dependency on petroleum is the best way to end this war. If there is no need for oil, there will be no war over oil. All of them suggest that if we can just go back to normal, back to the massive export of petroleum and natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz like before February 28, things will be great. In fact, things as normal before this war was things out of control. Human extinction is a distinct possibility in the next century or two, if we follow this path.

Secondly, all three, Hedges, Mearsheimer and Sachs speak increasingly like military analysts, assuming that the United States and Israel have made military miscalculations that have led to this debacle. The implication is that United States and Israel could have been smarter. They do not suggest ever that the flawed economic structure in the United States, one that demands consumption, has broken down because citizens are being impoverished by the concentration of wealth, and that as a result corporations are clamoring for war, for military spending, to create the demand that their debt-driven economic system demands. That is to say, that they do not suggest for a moment that perhaps the fundamental question is not how America can be smarter militarily, but rather how it, and the rest of the world—including Iran, Russia, China, Germany, France and other countries—can move away from a war economy that benefits multinational private equity, and back to a peace economy. This is not a minor oversight. Their failure to engage with the economic and ideological origins of this constant search for war is an intentional deception about true causes.

The United States does not engage in endless wars because of a few bad apples in politics, because Trump is stupid or impulsive, or because diplomats and generals are foolish. No, although the all the above may be incompetent, they basically do what the banks and billionaires want them to do.

This war on Iran is a direct result of the militarization of American society over the last 25 years. The process started when the Bush administration took power in 2000 in a military coup and used intelligence to run a military dictatorship that culminated in the 9.11 false flag operation that was orchestrated by intelligence factions in the United States and Israel. That false flag was used to further militarize the entire society, using a wide range of other terror tactics to traumatize the population and make real opposition impossible. That war on Americans opened the door for the Covid reign of terror of 2020 in which US and Israel intelligence and the military, together with billionaire families around the world, launched a bid to take total control of the entire earth and to kill off billions because the current trend of global warming resulting from policies they push will make the earth incapable of sustaining a population of more than 500 million in the next thirty years.

All of that process, which is the very reason why a traumatized and demoralized population in America allowed a con man child rapist like Trump to take over, is purposely ignored by these men. To leave this part out of the story is, in effect, to lie to the public and to collaborate with a massive state crime. The silence of these intellectuals is disgusting.

Finally, they do not acknowledge anywhere that the United States government, and universities, think tanks, newspapers and television, are presently run at the highest level by people who were trained in short term speculation on the stock market, in hedge funds and derivatives, and who are incapable of thinking more than a few months into the future.

This problem is an epistemological and ideological one. We need to look at how the United States works as a society, as an economy, and as in ideological and cultural whole to understand why we are being pushed into this catastrophic war. Amusing or disturbing tales about Trump and Hegseth only distract us from the true causes of this catastrophic war. I would go as far as to say that the contradictions in American society and economy, and in the global economy as a whole, guaranteed that such a catastrophic war would result, even if this war with Iran had been avoided.