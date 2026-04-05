FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
20h

The US was built on imperialism. Nineteenth Century industrialization was funded by Opium sales

in China. Prominent American "Boston Brahmin" and New York families, along with British firms, amassed significant wealth through the illegal opium trade in 19th-century China. Key families involved included the Forbes, Perkins, Delano, Cabot, Astor, Peabody, and Coolidge families.

Not to mention, imperialist Theodore Roosevelt who viewed the Philippine-American War (1899–1902) as a necessary "civilizing" mission. It was marked by extreme brutality and high civilian casualties (approx. 200,000+ deaths).

All Empires are barbaric it's baked into the bloodthirsty cake. Their existence continues until hyper-militarism and political corruption causes their demise. Time will tell.

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Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
21h

The demonic mafia mindset presenting how corporate fraud enabled by ''legal structures'' destroys the living and the beautiful to impose its false image. One strand of an operational model to impose ''transhuman'' colonialism. An entire ''state of delusion and fear'' imposed and powered through counterfeiting; the actual source for ubiquitous, hierarchical fraud controlled by the financial mafia from the Bank For International Settlements.

No wonder that global corporate fraud is destroying every aspect of life everywhere. Now this demonic mentality seeks to consolidate control by presenting a digital replica of the natural beauty and goodness freely-given under God; having marinated us for long enough in the ignorance and false values of materialistic ''science'', confusing ''philosophies'' and corrupted ''religions''.

To dismiss this psychosis, those who are aware can employ all forms of media to present opportunities to turn away from corporate narcissists. What is lacking on our planet of abundant wonders is re-cognition and acceptance that we are witnessing the culmination of an ages-long spiritual war against the living wo/man. As the scriptural truth warns, we must stand up under the One True God and stop expecting the demonic mindset to change a damned thing!

It's not clever, it simply replicates every thing in its rotten image; its ''demonic trinity'' controls by re-presenting our Divine Life-Force with bits - whether paper, metal or digital; fooling us into its belief systems with ''bits of information'' misnamed ''education''; and enforcing the endless fraud by certifying us from birth as ''corporate entities'' to fall under its commercial ''legal'' rules. Thus, it blinds us to our role as creditors of the amazing beauty freely available on our wonderful planet.

The only solution is to ignore their bluster and deception - and stop voting for ignorant corrupted grifters. As the holders of all skills, time and knowledge, we produce all demand and supply. So, we can recreate our own ''trinity'' as creditors to life; three core functions for wo/man to live debt-free; our ''banking systems'' (simple ledgers - digital or otherwise) managed locally to deliver real social value; ''education'' fulfilling its true role ''to bring out from within''; all protected under the One Divine Law - ''do no harm''.

Hidden in plain sight amidst the endless false values propagated by ''media'' are abundant opportunities for us to co-operate locally and mirror the Truth of Beauty and Goodness reflected in Nature. This is the ''missing conversation'' we must begin in order to ''kick the bad habit'' of failing to stand up under Divine Law. We must stop following the engineered sensationalism and propaganda of psychotic lost souls. Without doubt, when we accept the status of ''dead entities'', we acquiesce to the perdition of avoidable ignorance under the rule of deceivers.

Once the current systemic fraud is re-cognised, the ''elite'' criminal mindset will be revealed in its deluded state and dismissed. Then, the living wo/man can employ the entire banking infrastructure to prove the fact that we-the-living wo/man are creditors on our planet. Essentially, we must realise that ''money'' has been corrupted by ''lost souls'' entrapped in delusion.

Accepting that ''currency'' is simply ''oil'' to facilitate creative exchange and barter between people will unveil its true power as a reflection of our Divine Life-Force; always freely available. Thus, we can provide credit where it's due to facilitate creativity and well-being in and as a transformative means of hands-on education that creates untold debt-free ''assets'' of mind-body-spirit.

Thereafter, ''currency'' will be available, as required, to create genuine Social Value, free from debt, taxes and ''elite'' control. In parallel, we can refocus on the actual nature of what has been mooted as ''a spiritual war'' i.e. the vast difference between ego-body-mind entrapment in material delusion and knowing the Essence, Source and Conscious Presence of Divine Thinking.

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