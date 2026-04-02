When I tried to post my address to the Iranian People on Youtube, I learned that the strikes system is now outdated, replaced by predictive and preemptive strategies for keeping ideas from even being expressed.

The first message I encountered, which I have seen before, suggested I must keep everything private until it is approved. That means that no one out there can see the video even in the minutes or hours before it is taken down.

When I went ahead and published the video anyway, I received a notice that the upload failed.

The term employed was the ambiguous “processing abandoned.” I would translate that note as “content does not conform with classified censorship alogrithm employed by Homeland Security in response to the requests of private intelligence firms representing multinational investment banks and private equity.”

It was not possible to open up the menu to determine why the upload had failed. No explanation was offered anywhere. It was not possible to to do anything except to delete the video itself.