“The No Kings protests, the upcoming Independence Day protests, and the way forward to build a movement that demands, and gets, real change”

Discussion with Mike Stout, democracy activist in Pittsburg and organizer of the independent protests in Pittsburg on No Kings Day. Mike described the manner in which activists in Pittsburg took control of the protests from the “Indivisible,” the Democrat Party controlled operation, and put together an effective anti-war protest that took on the central contradictions of contemporary American society. Mike offered also advice as to how to organized effective protests on July 4 and to build the protests into an effective movement.

Mike Stout

&

Emanuel Pastreich

Center for Truth Politics