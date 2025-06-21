“The No Kings protests, the upcoming Independence Day protests, and the way forward to build a movement that demands, and gets, real change”
Discussion with Mike Stout, democracy activist in Pittsburg and organizer of the independent protests in Pittsburg on No Kings Day. Mike described the manner in which activists in Pittsburg took control of the protests from the “Indivisible,” the Democrat Party controlled operation, and put together an effective anti-war protest that took on the central contradictions of contemporary American society. Mike offered also advice as to how to organized effective protests on July 4 and to build the protests into an effective movement.
Mike Stout
&
Emanuel Pastreich
Center for Truth Politics
Wow! Tremendous! Mike Stout is a real warrior. A savvy experienced organizer. Impressive. Great interview Emanuel; fantastic you got him on to share his story. I am taking his call for organizing to heart. His long history in the labor trenches obviously gives him his deep insights about organizing movement building, but he is also a real intellectual with huge curiosity about the nature of the power structure. His critique of Green Party has merit, and as you stated, Green Liberty works within the Green Party and outside the Green Party to build a liberation coalition.