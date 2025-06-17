The "No Kings" Scam
Get the hell out of here with these traps set for innocent citizens looking for real revolutionary change!
Yes, it was impresssive to see so many protesting against the fascist Trump, and completely ignoring the crimes of Democrats, and not saying a word about Israel, the war with Iran, or the Covid-19 mass murder.
Your favorite “Think Left Live Right” news source Common Dreams was all over it.
But the website for No Kings gives it all away.
The corruption they are talking about somehow has nothing to do with the takeover of the US economy by private equity and massive investment banks.
But look, among all the pretty little NGOs backing the No Kings Movement, we find a curious little NGO named Patriotic Millionaires!
Patriotic Millionaires does not seem to have anything against living like a king, or the radical concentration of wealth. Just look at their page.
And who is the chair of Patriotic Millionaires? Why it is none other than a delightful man named Morris Pearl who made his little fortune, shy of a billion, perhaps, as managing director at BlackRock.
Even code Pink 's husband is one of them. Both right and left are funded by the same dishonest money launderer investment bankers with their military industrial complex arm.
I liked seeing We the People We should have been there handing out our Revive pamphlet on monetary reform. The American Revolution was fought and won militarily, but was lost monetarily.
The reason we fought Britain has been forgotten, and the primary Constitutional mandate has yet to be fulfilled. Today we live under an authoritarian oligarchy, precisely what we fought
to throw off. What to do? Revive the American Revolution.