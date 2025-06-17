Yes, it was impresssive to see so many protesting against the fascist Trump, and completely ignoring the crimes of Democrats, and not saying a word about Israel, the war with Iran, or the Covid-19 mass murder.

Your favorite “Think Left Live Right” news source Common Dreams was all over it.

But the website for No Kings gives it all away.

The corruption they are talking about somehow has nothing to do with the takeover of the US economy by private equity and massive investment banks.

But look, among all the pretty little NGOs backing the No Kings Movement, we find a curious little NGO named Patriotic Millionaires!

Patriotic Millionaires does not seem to have anything against living like a king, or the radical concentration of wealth. Just look at their page.

And who is the chair of Patriotic Millionaires? Why it is none other than a delightful man named Morris Pearl who made his little fortune, shy of a billion, perhaps, as managing director at BlackRock.