FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
14h

Marco Rubio is a "trusted favorite" of the military industrial complex. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer has been a major financial backer of Marco Rubio for years. Singer financially supported Rubio’s 2010 U.S. Senate campaign and served as a crucial fundraiser and donor for Rubio’s 2016 presidential run.

Singer is highly influential as a "bundler", meaning he not only contributes his own money but solicits and aggregates donations from a wide network of wealthy finance-sector donors to support Rubio’s political campaigns.

Singer has heavily contributed to various Super PACs backing Rubio, including the Conservative Solutions PAC, which spent millions of dollars on Rubio's behalf during the 2016 primaries.

Rubio has an interesting background, his family fled Cuba under gangster Batista several years before Castro took control and his brother-in-law Orlando Cicilia, was convicted of distributing millions of dollars in cocaine and marijuana during Miami's "Cocaine Cowboy" era.

Hmm, considering the above Rubio might be the perfect 2028 presidential candidate. 😁🤑

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