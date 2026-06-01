The Odd Couple: Donald Trump and Marco Rubio

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the Trump administration is the pairing up of Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, two bitter competitors from the presidential campaigns who personally dislike each other but have been cobbled together as part of this new political order. Most likely Donald Trump would be happy to get rid of Rubio if possible, but Rubio is a hard-working sophisticated player in his own right, with more extensive political connections than Trump or Vance, and he is trying to build his own power base within the White House and the evolving political order in the United States.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is an expert at self-promotion and strategic and cynical networking aimed at increasing his own wealth and power. He has a certain genius for attracting attention and creating controversy that gains him support because he appears to be standing up to the system while he is entirely a product of the system. He is thus able to appeal to the average American as someone who is glamorous and knows many famous people, but who also speaks in a straightforward manner, without complicated ideas or difficult vocabulary, and identifies their suffering, even if he offers only simplistic and dangerous solutions.

But above all he is a man who would never have become president in a previous age. His deep institutional corruption in gambling and working with organized crimes, his ties to corrupt elements in the governments of Israel, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, and he constant womanizing and the degrading manner in which he treats woman at numerous events would have made his candidacy even for mayor impossible.

But the entire political system has so decayed, and the American citizens have been so dumbed down that a simplistic and reductionist political demagogue like Trump has real advantages over elitist politicians who are unable to speak to ordinary people in a language they understand. The fact that Trump is not interested in policy, has no long-term vision for the United States, will not interact with people he does not like and focuses most of his attention on branding products that benefit him and his company the Trump Organization does not seem to be a problem any more.

Perhaps Trump works because the entire government has been largely outsourced to private corporations and the president is more like a talk show host than administrator because he no longer makes any real decisions. For such a shallow cardboard presidency, Trump is perfect, and his Mar-a-Lago is the perfect location for gathering together the well connected for power deals.

Donald Trump learned from his father Fred Trump early on that winning is everything and brutality and cunning is the central skill for success. Growing up in a 23-room mansion, chauffeured to school in a limousine every day, Trump took the good life for granted. But he also had a tough streak in him and a competitive compulsion as well. He was sent to a military boarding school where he thrived in sports and a strict chain of command environment.

Once he took over his father’s business and reshaped it into the Trump Organization, he saw the glamorous life of hotels with marble floors, private jets, limousines, gambling and drinking, and above all being out with young girls in provocative clothing every night as the symbol of success. He did not quietly build a real estate empire behind the scenes, but made himself front and center in everything, naming his buildings, airline, toys and clothes after himself.

His real estate company was subject to charges of discrimination against African Americans and he hired the high-profile lawyer Roy Cohn to defend him. Roy Cohn filed an attention-grabbing counter suit against the government and made such a stink in the media by using his extensive connections that Trump was able to walk away from the incident without recognizing any wrong-doing.

The interaction with Roy Cohn, a sophisticated operator in politics, was transformative for Trump. He learned how to buy off, or persuade politicians, how to get in the media, and how to charge forward fearlessly until all opponents gave way by never apologizing, never admitting anything and insisting on innocence to the very end.

The two of them were out every night with various glamorous women, making backroom deals that made Trump a major player in Manhattan real estate—and an unusual one in the degree to which he was willing to take big risks, and to make himself a public figure, always at the center of controversy.

In the 1980s, Trump found a niche in the convergence of finance, entertainment, and politics, being one of the very few who could move smoothly between the three realms. Although he built his Trump Towers, his big real estate deals in Manhattan, his three casinos in Atlantic City, with tax breaks granted by the politicians he cultivated, and was entirely an insider, he cultivated the image of a self-made man who took on the elite powers the unfairly ran the government to the disadvantage of the little man—although it was a myth, Trump suggested that he was just another little man who had managed to make it big through his hard work, his tenacity and his genius.

In a sense his garish taste and love of gambling and women helped because it distinguished him from the elites who gravitated towards the New York philharmonic or Harvard University. He enjoyed professional wrestling, beauty pageants, and glamourous parties at exclusive discos—and this was a dream come true for a certain segment of working Americans who found the more traditional way of expressing power and found the privilege of other New York elites alien.

Along the way, Trump got himself into serious debt, especially with his foolish expansion of his Atlantic City Casinos and his Trump Shuttle venture in the airline business. But he was able to use these setbacks to promote himself as well, and eventually to frame himself, present himself, as the business genius capable of a complete comeback.

That comeback story for Trump was best related in his bestselling book The Art of the Deal published in 1987. He explained how he created the Trump Organization, developed the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower, and presented to anyone wanting to get rich an easy to understand 11 step formula for business success. The book became a best seller in part because of the connections he had cultivated in media, but also because he presented himself as a businessman with a magic touch for success who was willing to share it with the ordinary man, he hit a chord and Trump became a household name.

It was at that time that Trump started to move into the political sphere, working with a sophisticated political insider Roger Stone to explore whether there was potential for him. But Trump did not like to lose and he did want to start small. He wanted to be president of the United States from the beginning and he had no patience for the details of party politics.

At that time, he was perceived as a liberal among businessmen, and he was more closely associated with the Democratic Party in New York City. He preferred to appear on talk shows about popular topics, and himself, and avoid difficult topics. He had a real skill for drawing his audience into an exciting conversation that built his brand and kept them coming back for more.

He identified a few key themes that would inform his entire political career. The first was that there had been an American dream which had been destroyed by evil elites who did not care about ordinary Americans and illegal immigrants who had stolen jobs; the way he said “Americans” implied for most of his followers that he was talking about white Americans. He was appealing to the deep uncertainty as whites in America were about to become a minority.

He also suggested that America’s allies, like Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Germany and others were taking advantage of America, ripping the American people off. He implied that Asians, especially Chinese, were planning to destroy America.

He channeled the real anger felt by Americans at the increasingly limited possibilities at home because of the radical concentration of wealth into a rage at foreign countries that were exploiting the good will of Americans, and at immigrants who were coming in to steal jobs.

Trump was inspired by the run for the presidency of Ross Perot in the 1992 presidential election. Ross Perot spoke in a down-home common-sense style and he refused to accept the classic liberal conservative distinctions that were promoted by the media. Although Perot was dismissed by the establishment, and had no experience in politics, he was able to win 19% of the popular vote. This breakthrough by a businessman claiming he would run the country like a successful business suggested to Trump that there was a real way for him to run for president at a future date.

Trump’s friend, and former professional wrestler, Jesse Ventura, won the governorship of Minnesota in 1998 as an independent and that encouraged Trump to think seriously about running.

But Trump ended up moving in a different direction for the moment. In 2004 Trump became the host of the television show The Apprentice. The Apprentice was a reality television program in which the host, Donald Trump, judged the business skills of a group of contestants, and would select ultimately a winner who would be given a $250,000 a year job at one of Donald Trump’s properties. Each episode would end with Donald Trump dismissing one of the contestants with his famous line, “Your fired!”

Trump made enormous profits from the show. More importantly, he became skillful at handling media events, and his name recognition reached a new high. He became an international figure in business and politics.

Trump met the right-wing political operative and media figure Steve Bannon in 2010, they man who would craft Trump’s message in the 2016 election, and would identify the topics that Trump had to focus on in order to capitalize on growing discontent with an unfair economic system, without losing the support of the base of wealthy individuals he needed to support him. Trump played up the threat from China and the way in which immigrants were stealing jobs and engaged in criminal activities. Trump went further than any Republican, and he used wording about a fair society that appealed to democrats as well.

At the same time, Trump attacked the Republican Party for losing its roots and being lost in elite politics. He was able to bring into question the Republican Party’s commitment to free trade with Steve Bannon’s help. He invented a completely new Republican Party. He launched an attack on President Barack Obama designed to get him enough attention in the commercial media as to be perceived as a competitor for the presidency. That attack was best known as the “Birther Movement” the suggestion that Obama had not been born in the United States and that he had spent his childhood in Kenya and that he was a Muslim. Although the evidence for the attacks was not substantial, Obama took it personally and he made fun of Trump on April 30, 2011 at a White House Correspondents Dinner in a manner that so angered Trump that he made up his mind to devote his full attention to winning the presidency and destroying the political machine that Obama was building.

It was the attitude of Obama on that evening that riled Trump. Obama, a man who parachuted into the 2008 presidential campaign out of nowhere to serve the interests of the super-rich, showed obvious contempt for Trump and presented himself as a refined reasonable minority.

When Trump condemned foreign wars openly, he was labeled a budding Nazi by the liberal press. Obama, by contrast, hedged his words about foreign interventions so as to avoid offending military contractors who supported the Democratic Party, refused to investigate the war crimes, and economic crimes, of the previous Bush administration, and Obama was awarded the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.

Running for President as an outsider was the best way to get even.

Trump knew that if he wanted to win the Presidency as an outsider, he would have to tap into the anger boiling up over the corruption in Washington D.C., and the elitist politics of Obama.

Although Trump had some money, he was a small fish in the increasingly decadent Washington milieu. After the brutal Obama “roast,” Trump thought about which power players he could get on his side who would be able to match the backing of the investment banks that Democrats (and Republicans) relied on to get them over the top in the money game.

He came up with a list of hungry outsiders who were willing to take a risk on his populist rhetoric because they too did not have the political influence that they felt their money deserved. These players were happy to help elect Trump and they were not the standard Wall Street insiders so that they did not worry about his opposition to free trade or his appeals to the working man.

His supporters then were the coal and petroleum billionaires who paid hundreds of millions to people to promote the idea that there is no climate change, David and Charles Koch, Billionaire Betsy DeVos, daughter of the founder of Amway and her brother Erik Prince who formed a mercenary company Academi that sucks billions from the defense budget in secret, the Casino mogul and radical Zionist Sheldon Adelson who gave untold millions through various super PACS to Trump and put him on the map in exchange for promises to support whatever Netanyahu did, and the “War with China” military contractors in the United States who were angry that George W. Bush’s “War on Terror,” and COIN counterinsurgency policies under Obama meant that not enough big ships, tanks, big bombers, and expensive missile systems were being built. All of these supporters, and others, were very unhappy with both the Democrats and the Republicans and they liked Trump because he had an appeal to working Americans who saw his garish taste and big casinos as representing their dream.

Moreover, Trump was able to win playing the outside game because of the tremendous concentration of wealth that took place in the United States in the previous decade and created an entirely new politics in which citizens no longer mattered. Trump’s genius as a politician is that he quickly adopted a new model for politics that went far beyond anything that others had ever thought of—he was truly thinking outside of the box. In the 1970s, politicians had to satisfy large social economic groups in order to win because journalism was not the complete toy of corporations and banks and political activities required engagement with local communities in order to win. By the last 1990s, however, the power of corporations was so great, and the concentration of wealth so great, that politicians had to spend more and more of their time at banquets for rich folk and had only a little time to hug babies at local rallies. But by 2012, politicians were spending all their time on the phone trying to raise money from wealthy supporters, and they had no time to read through the actual legislation or keep up on the state of the economy at all.

But in 2016, and even more in 2024, Trump launched an entirely new campaign. He tried to completely satisfy a tiny handful of multi-billionaires and obtain from them and their connections hundreds of millions of dollars. He completely ignored the Republican Party system, the state parties, and the entire political process—assuming that the few billionaires who supported him would manage to get him elected one way or another. He had identified accurately the state of American society as no one else had.

All he needed was a handful of billionaires in his corner and he could mow down the Republican Party and the entire system, spend hundreds of millions through super PACs, or private intelligence, buy out the commercial media to get his name up everywhere. It was a typical Trump-style comeback.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/wealth-distribution-in-america/

Trump was able to push aside all the Republican insiders because they were not ready for his isolationist arguments and his posing as a defender of the working class.

Trump’s upset victory in 2016 brought in an entirely new group of political figures, backed by a group of billionaires like David Koch, Betsy DeVos, Miriam Adelson (and Netanyahu by extension), Robert Mercer, and others who had big money but who had been excluded previously from mainstream politics for their extreme views.

Although Trump became more popular than anyone thought possible because hundreds of millions were spent to promote him in the media and to circulate all sorts of stories about him that made it look like he was the friend of the working man, I would not go as far as to say that he won the 2016 election because of his popularity.

Although Hillary Clinton was immensely unpopular, there is plenty of reason to believe that the alteration of the vote by various agents reporting to the Republican Party, and not his popularity, is what got him into office. But the elections in the United States are so corrupt on both the Democratic and Republican sides that it is rather hard to make a call.

Part of the Trump success was due to the rise of the super PAC. The Supreme Court ruled in 2010 in the case “Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission” that free speech permitted political action committees working for the rich to spend unlimited money, and much of that money was hidden from the public, to promote ideas that helped a political candidate. This ruling permitted billionaires and corporations to establish political action committees that spent tens of millions to promote candidates and make them famous. Much of the money from the billionaires went into Trump super PACs and they poured generated much false information to give the public, without any accountability. They also created a whole new “alternative media,” lead by Steve Bannon’s War Room, but also new alternative media like Joe Ronan and Tucker Carlson who posed as an alternative to the mainstream, and offered real insights on occasion, but who pushed false narratives, the most powerful of which was that Trump was a savior.

By the time of the 2024 election, Trump and his followers, the highly organized MAGA operatives, had taken over the Republican Party and so Trump faced no opposition in his party, and he was even able to dictate much policy in the Congress—to a degree unprecedented for a president in American history.

His personal alternative media, including his personal Truth Central funded by billionaire friends, presented him as a victim of the deep state who had the election stolen from him in 2016.

The question of who won the 2020 election is an open one. Although the Democrats, and most of the corporate media, say that Biden won fairly in 2020, and that there is no basis to Trump’s complaints, there is reason to doubt this claim. That does not mean that Trump won, but just that the Democrats were just as dishonest.

There is plenty of evidence that votes were altered to favor Biden, one of the most corrupt politicians in American history. Moreover, the protests against the election by Trump’s followers, aided by government officers, was clearly not the coup d’etat that Democrats claimed it was.

Trump was far better organized for the 2024 election, backed by a new group of billionaires like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel who were ready to guide him forward in a bid for both national and global supremacy using AI and the control of money.

The surfer always, Trump had managed to catch an enormous wave of financial power created by the radical concentration of wealth in a handful of IT firms, private equity firms, asset traders like BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, and Black Stone, and the development of a global intelligence and security system that left the nation state in the garbage which was centered in Israel. He did so, ironically, while appealing to working class people with an vaguely egalitarian message and a vision of himself as a crusader against the evil globalists. The position made no sense, but sophisticated marketing and the use of select anti-establishment figures made it palatable to many.

Japanese have tremendous trouble understanding how Trump and his administration functions. It seems like all the mainstream media, the professors at Harvard, the business leaders, and the government officials on whom Japanese business and government officials rely on to tell them how to understand to understand the world, all said that Trump was too radical, that he did not represent rational America and would soon be discredited, that the Democratic Party would come back in the mid-term elections.

But none of these things happened, and Trump and his forces kept expanding their power because they were playing a different game.

Trump had popularity among large groups of Americans disgusted with Covid policy attributed to the Biden administration. He was able to raise enormous funds, including from mainstream corporations, in spite of his racist comments that would have disqualified him as a candidate ten years ago.

When the 2024 election was over, most of those who called Trump a “threat to democracy,” who had denounced him as a fascist, suddenly shut up and got out of the way. Many established political figures in the United States fell silent even in the face of tremendous corruption of Trump; they avoided his criminality and talked only about ambiguous and divisive topics like Russian interference in the 2016 election, or Trump’s possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago (most of which were documents that should never have been classified).

The Democratic Party no longer is supported by working people as was the case in the 1950s and 1960s. It is supported by the professional classes, mainly lawyers, doctors, professors, government employees, small business owners located in urban areas, but increasingly the big money comes from billionaires, just like the Republican Party. The progressives of the Democratic Party who give money have money and they want to feel that they are progressive, but do not work with ordinary people at all.

By contrast, a large number of poor whites in rural areas feel that these Democrats are elite and at a distance from actual working people, are exploiting them. Trump’s words about working people make them think that the Republicans offered an alternative.

Trump’s team took advantage of the situation to promote the image of Trump as a savior for the oppressed working man. But this new popularity of a conservative movement was also related to the use of multicultural and gender politics in the Democratic Party, and in federal policy, that was offensive to a large section of the population, not just conservative whites in rural areas.

Rather than addressing the emergence of class and the radical concentration of wealth, the Democrats talked endlessly about racism and started promoting people based on their racial identity, not their social economic conditions. Rather than talking about the concentration of wealth and the suffering of ordinary workers, Democrats praised African Americans, Hispanics and women who were CEOs of major corporations, or corrupt politicians (like Kamala Harris), or generals in the military.

That praise of racial diversity without concern for class—is best represented by the privileged elitist Barak Obama who posed as an African American even though he grew up in a privileged white family and none of his ancestors were African Americans suffering discrimination in America (his father was from Kenya). The fake progressive Obama who spent his time servicing multinational private equity firms, was the perfect target for Trump and his supporters in the Republican Party.

The policy of the Democratic Party on the trans agenda, the idea that there were a large number of boys and girls who were not sure whether they were male or female and that they had the right to decide their gender on their own, with state institutions telling them how to do so, was ant-scientific and offensive to large parts of the population. That policy alone pushed many Americans to support Trump in 2020 and 2024, even though they found his ideology offensive. Children were told in elementary school to question whether they were male or female, to consider damaging surgery and hormones if they had any doubts about their sexual identity. Adults could decide, based on their sense of themselves, whether they were male or female. If a man called himself “trans” (transgender) he can play woman’s sports, he can use a woman’s restroom and can force the community to treat him as a woman. This ridiculous policy was promoted everywhere and led to tremendous backlash. Most likely this “gender” policy was not the product of the left, granted many of the bankrupt and corrupt left embraced trans ideology. Rather it was a psychological operation undertaken by Homeland Security with support from corporations for the purpose of creating disorientation and confusion in the population.

Trump was able to ride the wave of anger against the fake progressive culture of the Biden administration even though he was as corrupt as Biden. He did so by associating himself with various truthtellers like Robert Kennedy and Tucker Carlson who condemned (some) deep corruption, even if Trump himself never said anything concrete about policy himself.

Mario Rubio

The critical structural dynamic that powers the Trump administration is the tension between Trump and Marco Rubio, and the conflicting, but overlapping, groups that support the two of them and that have brought them together in a relationship which neither wished for.

Trump and Rubio were long-time rivals in the Republican Party and they personally dislike each other. In the 2016 presidential campaign, Rubio intended to win the election and he made it clear in his attacks on Trump that Trump was as a con man, a crook, someone who could not be trusted. Although the two have been brought together in this new administration, they are most certainly not in agreement and their fundamental strategies for acquiring power are different.

In part the problem is a product of different personalities. Trump is a narcissist exhibitionist who cares little about administrative details, or about policy for that matter; he can barely remember what he said yesterday. Trump’s success in his career was the result of his ability to obsess with one or two central issues, often involving some form of personal revenge, and to be willing to do literally anything to achieve that goals, and also his strategy of spending his time with either his family and a handful of people who are entirely loyal to him, or with a handful of super rich supporters who stand at the center of a new globalist order, people who have tens of billions in assets and who are trying to destroy all institutions and establish complete domination by their families. Trump assumes that if he has the backing of these people that is more than enough and he can safely ignore all the details.

Trump’s style is brazen, vulgar, exhibitionist and daring—he, a pro wrestler at heart, follows Mohammad Ali’s advice to “float like a butterfly sting like a bee.” Paradoxically, Trump’s lack of concentration, and his complete indifference to the details, permits him to completely focus on satisfying his key supporters at the expense of everything else. That focus on a handful of rich people was a perfect match for the new political reality and that has worked wonders for him.

Rubio, by contrast, is interested in administration, and worked for years to build a base within the Republican Party, in slowly developing a political network that will make him viable as a candidate for president, and the central figure for the next generation of conservative politics. Rubio, a poor student and not particularly wealthy, worked his way up in the Florida political machine of the Republican Party, cultivating relations with Jeb Bush, the brother of George W. Bush, Florida governor Ron DeSantis (who was also a candidate for president in the Republican Party), and a large number of minor political players in the Cuban community in Miami, in the Hispanic community, in the Christian community and the pro-Israel Jewish community.

Rubio was not trying to become president by cultivating relations with a handful of billionaires. Rather he planned to combine appeal an appeal to Hispanics, increasingly important voter group in the United States, with a far-right anti-abortion, anti-gay, pro-Israel agenda that appealed to groups that were normally hostile to Hispanics like himself.

Florida was the perfect testbed for this formula for winning the presidency because Florida has a massive Hispanic population in the South, but the north is largely extremely conservative whites who are closer to the demographics of rural Georgia and normally would be unlikely to vote for a Hispanic. Rubio worked hard to both create close ties with anti-immigrant conservatives and also with Hispanics in a sophisticated manner that went beyond anything Trump can do.

He also obviously does not like the hostile approach that Trump is taking towards Hispanics, although as a good politician he does not offer his own opinion.

Trump’s main theme in politics has been the threat of immigrants, his attempt to blame all of the problems in American society on the damage caused by illegal immigrants.

Trump said on December 16, 2023 at a campaign rally in Hampshire,

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison — mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world they’re coming into our country — from Africa, from Asia, all over the world. They’re pouring into our country.”

The extreme language is aimed primarily at Hispanic immigrants and extremely threatening to many of Rubio’s supporters. Rubio must take up a hostile stance towards immigration, but he must be careful how he expresses himself because he must appeal to his base in Florida, with Hispanics national. That act is becoming more difficult.

Rubio’s deepest support comes from within the far right Hispanic American, and South American rich, drawing on his own family background in Cuba. The support from the billionaires Jose and Alfonso Fanjul, owners of American Sugar Refining, the largest sugar-processing conglomerate in the world, put him on the political map. Rubio rewarded the Fanjuls by allowing them to pollute in Florida without consequences, to employ brutal tactics to repress their workers, and giving them government funding to support their business.

Rubio is plenty ambitious, and he dreams that when Trump gets too old, he will be able to carry on the new centralized control of the Republican Party that Trump and his billionaire supporters have achieved. But Rubio wants a Republican Party that is loyal to him, starting from Florida, loyal not just because he is a mafia boss whose ring you must kiss, but also because he is strategic in thinking and competent as an administrator. He is a clear rival of Vance who he sees as entirely unqualified.

From Trump’s perspective, fine-resolution local politics in Florida is not important for his politics, but there are those in the Republican Party, and even some billionaires, who take such concrete politics of Rubio seriously. Trump has taken money from the IT networks powered by the defense and intelligence budgets of the United States that are controlled by Musk and Thiel—and others, from Israel through Miriam Adelson, and he personally has an extensive network among the rich and powerful around the world that he built up carefully over the last 40 years. He says what the Republican Party wants him to say about Latin America, he does not care about the details of North and South American politics.

Rubio is capable of actually reading through legislation and formulating his own policy proposals to a degree that the narcissistic and short attention span Trump is incapable of. Trump assumes that her performance, his instincts as to who is really important, and who are not, are much more important than any details of policy.

Trump and Rubio both have a strong base in Florida, but again, the nature of that base is fundamentally different. Trump is tied to the standard New York-Florida network of wealthy Jewish investors (who developed Florida for tourism from the 1950s) and Jewish and Italian organized crime from New York that extended its influence into Florida through real estate, drug dealing. These groups have deep ties to Israel and to the tax havens in the Caribbean, just off the coast of Florida, like the Cayman Islands, Panama, Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, and Anguilla where multinational corporations and the billionaires hide their money, or launder it. Rubio also shares this network to some degree but he is much more a product of local Florida politics and he knows people at the local level in Florida,

Whereas Rubio has embraced a radical Christian ideology, and an explicit Christian Zionist posture, as part of his identity, Trump is affiliated with the fundamentalist Christians either through an alliance of convenience, or through his long-term relationship with Israeli intelligence. He is not a churchgoer and he is not committed to Christianity personally. His multiple affairs with porn stars which have been plastered across the front pages of newspapers, and his participation in orgies at Mar A Lago involving underage girls are distasteful to many Christians. These Christian groups support Trump because of his influence and his name recognition; they hope he will get the legislation that they want passed because he has taken control of the Republican Party, but they would much prefer to work with Rubio who is deeply committed to Christian politics and Christian Zionism.

Trump was not opposed to abortion, and he was not Republican, previously. Rubio, by contrast, has supported the most extreme restrictions on abortion for women, to a degree that would not make any sense to Japanese. Rubio said he would not support abortions even in cases of rape or incest.

Rubio was active in the State Department during the first Trump administration, serving as “virtual Secretary of State for Latin America,” according to insiders. Rubio will put much more emphasis on South America than some Trump’s other supporters might like—many of whom are preparing for war with Iran and or China. Rubio’s close network, through the Fanjul family, is linked to the rich and their right-wing regimes in South America, and he is committed to reestablishing American dominance in South America. Intervention in South America on behalf of the rich families with close ties with the US would be critical to Rubio’s political future, but not that important for Trump. Now Rubio is purging the last experts from the State Department and giving out orders that diplomats are not free to express their personal opinions, but must follow the president’s directives.

Rubio supported harsh sanctions and regime-change operations targeting left-wing governments in Nicaragua, Bolivia and Venezuela—and tried to stop all efforts in South America to regulate multinational corporations or the control of natural resources by foreign powers. He focused on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro whom he would like to remove by force. Rubio backed the far-right politician Juan Guaidó, whom he claims is the leader of Venezuela, thus going against basic diplomatic protocol.

Trump’s supporters are far more interested in asserting United States’ domination over China and Iran, and close cooperation with Israel. Rubio does not oppose such policies, and he is the most hostile to Chinese of the members of the Senate, but as Secretary of State he sees targeting South America to be the most important goal for his own benefit.

So how did Rubio end up at the center of the Trump administration, potentially becoming the effective decision maker if Trump is distracted by other matters like his own finance? The story which I have heard from several sources is that Miriam Adelson made Trump and Rubio work together, to some degree against their will. Miriam Adelson is the richest person in Israel, and a close ally and supporter of Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump, a woman who has billions of dollars invested in Florida, New York, Singapore, and Los Vegas through the gambling empire established by her late husband Sheldon Adelson. She gave a hundred million dollars, or more, to both Trump and to Rubio during the Republican campaign through super PACS (political action committees), and she encouraged other billionaires to fund them as well.

Miriam Adelson first asked Trump to take Rubio as his vice president. Trump refused. He refused because he did not like Rubio, but also because his three other billionaire supporters, Peter Thiel, Timothy Mellon, and Elon Mus. They supported the television personality JD Vance whom Thiel had created through his investments in marketing Vance in the media, and most likely they did not like Rubio’s relative independence.

The compromise worked out was that Rubio would serve in the administration so as to follow Adelson’s request. Ultimately Rubio was nominated as Secretary of State.



Granted that Mike Pompeo essentially played the role of president in the first Trump administration in light of the tremendous chaos and Trump’s lack of interest in the details of governance, Rubio is playing a central role these days as most other members of the cabinet are not interested in administration.