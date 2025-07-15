FEAR NO EVIL

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
The Founding Father only charged tarrifs for the function of the government. Tarrifs by Congress not a dictator President with executive order decree. And it was only 10-15 percent not more. Subsidizing corporations is theft, because it steals money from the tax payer. Whether it's corporate welfare or socialist welfare, taking money from the productive and giving it to those who don't work is also theft. There's excess taxation in this country that's enslavement and is an economic debt system.

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
It's corporate welfare that has created the unConstitutional monopolies.

