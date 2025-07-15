People ask me what my position on taxes is and I have to admit that although I intended to deliver a speech on the topic, I simply have not had the time to consult with experts, and read the required books, so as to formulate a detailed proposal. I can make some general statements, however, concerning my intentions.

First, there can be no regressive taxes that force working and productive citizens to pay for the tax breaks, or outright subsidies, given to the rich and their unaccountable and unconstitutional “corporations.” Corporations, trusts and funds cannot be used to hide money.

Second, government must be entirely separated from for-profit enterprises and money collected by taxes can only be used government organizations run for the common good, and not to give to corporations seeking profit.

If a tax is required to run the government, it must not be taken in the form of an income tax, which hurts working people, but rather as an asset tax. That will make sure that all citizens are taxed fairly.

Finally, and most importantly, taxes must be imposed on those elements in society whose economic activitity is parasitic in nature, that derive profit from the work of others without making any positive contribution. Those who make a productive contribution to society should pay the minimal amount of taxes. I mean by “people who make a productive contribution” those who grow food in their gardens to feed us, who repair our furniture with their hands, and who care for, or teach, our children.

The heaviest tax must fall on the parasites, those who make fortunes in a parasitic manner, using speculation and financialization to exploit those who are actually productive in society.

The parasite tax must at the center of any tax code.

However, for the first ten years after our revolution, the vast majority of humanity must be entitled to a tax holiday because all the assets of the billionaires and their banks and multinational corporations will be confiscated so as to pay for their crimes in orchestrating 9.11 and the horrific foreign wars that followed, creating trillions of dollars through Federal Reserve counterfeiting (and similar actions by central banks around the world), and launching the Covid 19 reign of terror. All the money made off of these criminal actions by the billionaire families, plus fines, will used to pay off all debts and to compensate the people who have suffered so grievously.