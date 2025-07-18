There is plenty in the platform of Zohran Mamdani, candidate for mayor of New York, that I agree with, and the manner in which various fascists have threatened to strip him of his citizenship, or worse, is deeply disturbing. But somehow, granted how enthusiastic Mamdani was about Covid lockdowns, and keeping students out of school for Covid, and pushing for vaccines for the minorities he supposedly protects, I cannot find much enthusiasm in me for this guy.

Just look at these exciting, multilingual multicultural signs from assemblymember Mamdani from 2022 offering free covid tests for the underprivileged and tell me, does this guy owe us an explanation? I mean anyone who did not have to take these dangerous and pointless tests was lucky. Not missing anything if you could not afford them. And now we can see without any doubt that the whole thing was a fraud. But Mamdani is silent as the tomb. He is not asking for reparations for minorities crippled by deadly vaccines. In fact he is not doing anything to protect citizens from the real threats.

Do you think this guy will stick up for you against a fascist government?