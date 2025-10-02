The Quantico Declaration of War on the American People

A line drawn in the sand

Emanuel Pastreich

October 2, 2025

The unprecedented speech by the rapist and con artist Donald Trump and his criminal side-kick reality TV personality Pete Hegseth to a group of hundreds of military officers at Quantico Base marked the catastrophic collapse of the chain of command, and of governance as a whole in the United States. Both of these individuals made it clear to the officers gathered, and to the entire nation, that in their new “Department of War” they can fire anyone, for any reason, at any time. The Department of War, for them, along with the billionaires who pull their strings, will be their private army.

Pete Hegseth showed all his dirty and craven cards when he declared,

“The era of the Department of Defense is over… From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: warfighting… We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country… You kill people and break things for a living.”

He was saying to the military, let loose the hounds of hell on your brothers and sisters, right here at home.

And Donald Trump, was the thief in the marketplace who cries out, “Thief!”

He declared,

“America is under invasion from within… That’s a war, too. It’s a war from within… We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military... it’s the enemy from within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control.”

Gaza is coming soon to Greenville; The West Bank is coming to West Virginia. All that know-how about crushing the lives of ordinary people developed in Iraq and Afghanistan, in Syria and Libya, will now be focused on the American people.

This show goes beyond a hostile takeover of the federal government by global finance; it has crossed the Rubicon to become a declaration of war against the American people and an assault on the rule of law, on the Constitution, and on humanity and decency.

It cannot stand; a house so divided cannot stand.

We know that the billionaires are itching to get us fighting each other, instead coming together to shake off their parasitic reign. Nevertheless, this cannot stand. We cannot wait for a midterm election that will never come; we cannot appeal to the federal courts who have been ordered to stand down, or to federal judges subject to house arrest and death threats. The Democratic Party, cowering in its dank lair, offers no alternatives for us except bleak abject surrender.

As Lord Byron wrote so succinctly,

“Hereditary bondsmen! know ye not, who would be free themselves must strike the blow?”

No one is coming to save us from this bio-security techno-fascism; the billionaires behind this show, replacing humans with ruthless machines, replacing minds with AI data centers; replacing money with digital slop, that will be happy to throw Hegseth, or Trump, under the bus when the time comes.

No tears in my eyes for these puppets; no room for negotiations with these billionaires.

As Hegseth put it, “It ends now;” “It ends today.”

The use by rogue elements in the military and intelligence of the AI-generated Kirk Incident as an excuse to shut down all discourse in society, and to empower a privatized mass of corporate thieves to pose as “government” or as the “military,” or as “police,” or as “intelligence,” is the greatest threat to our people in the history of the United States of America.

It will not be enough for a few citizens to write letters to the editor; Not enough to sign some petitions; Not enough to initiate lawsuits, or appeal to courts.

The only appropriate response to an assault on our nation of this caliber is to alter the entire chain of command for the military, intelligence, the police, and the swarms of contractors who do the bidding of the billionaires such that those who are armed and willing to sacrifice themselves stand with the people against the tyranny of the plutocrats.

We can dream of a future date when the United States brings back all its troops, returns to a peacetime economy, and ends the horrific military industrial complex that has allowed American and Israeli (and other countries’) billionaires to govern us much as a butcher governs cattle.

Until then, we must prepare for conflict, but our conflict is not the rigged-up racist and hateful conflict that Hegseth and Trump cooked up to the orders of the rich.

We know what Trump has in mind. He made it clear when he told the generals,

“The cites that are run by the radical-left Democrats... what they’ve done to San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, We’re going to straighten them out one by one. This is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s a war from within.”

If anyone has any doubts as what he meant, just read through his National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 that calls anyone Trump dislikes, anyone his administration considers to be “anti-Christian,” “anti-capitalism,” or “anti-American,” to be “domestic terrorists.

We do not want this conflict. We are being baited into it by the billionaire class. And yet, at a certain point, like when the Kirk Incident set off a war by AI, an operation to confuse and destroy the minds of our citizens, then we must act.

We find ourselves in this position; we waited too long, and now the creature has lurched forward and sits on its gaudy throne.

Even if we do not like the conditions, or the battle field that has been chosen for us, we have no choice but to throw down the gauntlet.

To be silent, to take no action, is the same as climbing into a cattle car, the same as crafting one’s own coffin and digging one’s own grave.

Trump and Hegseth, rapists, Israeli intelligence assets, billionaires’ pawns, Jim Crow aficionados who want colored people put back in their place and womenfolk in the kitchen cleaning, they must go, and they must go now.

Trump did not win the election in the first place and he committed enough crimes to be impeached and jailed in the first week. Hegseth does not really make the decisions, but he is not just a rapist, but the very face of fascism and he must go too.

That does not mean that the fat and corrupt generals that Trump and Hegseth lectured were blameless.

Far, far, from it.

It was they, looking forward to juicy contracts with defense firms, who gleefully oversaw the rape of America, the spread of a spiritual cancer through the body politic. The military was used not to stand up for the people, but to generate profits for the billionaires, and to destroy the lives of the working people.

Under the Covid reign of terror, those generals and admirals oversaw unspeakable criminal acts against our citizens that rival the criminality of Trump. Not everyone, but the bloated parasites who sat there and listened, and did nothing, they too must go.

All in good time, first, the US-Israeli death pact chain of command that demands world war and civil war, information warfare and psychological warfare, as a blood sacrifice before Mammon, that chain of command must go first, and it must go now.

That means we must move beyond the tremendous

psychological damage done to us by the 9/11 incident and the Covid reign of terror and we must start to build back a republic founded in universal values and grounded to a functioning constitution.

Let us start with the chain of command, and with the manner in which accurate information is conveyed to decision makers. In other words, if the military has been taken over by the worst, let us start with intelligence.

Effective immediately, the entire intelligence system of the United States must be reborn. So also, must its brothers and sisters in Israel, Britain, France, and Germany, in Russia and China, and elsewhere, be reborn as something totally new.

Information, scientific information, is critical, and we must know what the real threats are and how to address them.

If the real threats are multinational corporations, private equity, the strategy teams of billionaires, and lobbyists and private consulting firms that help them, well then, damn it! Those threats must be identified not just as something to watch, but as the primary threat to our people. No more blaming the criminality in plain sight on poor people living in faraway lands tending sheep, or on our most desolate right here at home.

Multinational banks and corporations have no loyalty to nation, to people, or civilization; their only loyalty is to profit. They need consumption and bogus growth—and war is the only beast that can produce that for them now.

This system must be rebuilt, completely, from the ground up.

NSA, CIA, DIA, FBI, Homeland Security and its various units, and other intelligence organizations, not to mention all the private contractors, must be restructured so that they conform with the Constitution and defend ordinary Americans, working people, poor people, from the predations of the rich and powerful.

Most of these intelligence organizations must be dismantled eventually. They create problems; they do not solve them. They are used to suppress the people, not to liberate them. But right now, we need everyone who has the will and the bravery to help us slay this covert empire with its paws in blood that has planted its fangs in our government and wrapped its tentacles around our entire society.

Multinational banks, private equity firms, multinational corporations, and the strategic teams of various billionaire families are our primary threat.

They use technology to attack us and dumb us down. They manipulate money and the economy to keep us in bondage. Eliminating all of the hidden powers that give orders to intelligence agencies in violation of the Constitution, federal law, and basic morality must be our primary task.

If that means that intelligence officers must arrest their immediate supervisors, that is entirely in accord with the Constitution, the law, and basic ethics and there should not be a second’s hesitation to do so.

We have no dog in the fights between the billionaires; we will have no truck with their underlings.

Once we have identified the billionaires, private equity and the IT companies that they employ as the primary threat, they must be shut them down and we must release to the entire world all of information concerning their illegal activities, including all materials that are currently classified. If massive state crimes are involved, no document related to those crimes can be left classified.

The reformed intelligence agencies, working with special forces, will be dispatched to arrest the billionaires, on their private islands, or their underground bunkers, and to hold them fully accountable for all their crimes.

I am not in a position to give anyone any orders. But by appealing to the Constitution, to the law, to universal ethics and to the decency in the hearts of working men and women, working women and men, I call on a moral authority that Trump and Hegseth, those rapists and con men, never, never had. Their invocations of God, their appeals to mystic powers cannot conceal their base and barbarous intentions.