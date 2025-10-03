FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
12h

Oh, the Semen Drip Brownshirt Goyim are just pawns for the Jews. This is so textbook Talmud a la billionaires. A la genocidiers if the Torah.

Fucking brainwashing wizards of perversion.

https://open.substack.com/pub/paulokirk/p/comics-for-genocide-in-yemen-and?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
3h

This is Technocrat AI governance programmed by Isreali software and hardware programs. It is their speech and narrative in the mouths of traitors within governmental channels and all channels of influence. Otherwise, Net'Yahoo would not spend $7000. to have American traitor citizens to brainwash narrative for Christians to die for the beast of conquest wars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture