The rush towards nuclear war in Washington and Jerusalem

Forget about North Korea, or any other country; the rush towards nuclear war by Israel and the United States has reached such a fevered pitch that we have to ask whether the command and control systems of both these crazed countries must be taken over immediately in order to save humanity.

To say that the blitzkrieg attack on Iran has not been as successful as planned is an understatement. Compared with this catastrophe—which anyone could have foreseen, the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 was strategic genius. Things will get worse for Washington and Jerusalem, and quite quickly, especially since much of the money in the American inflated military budget was not used to buy weapons at all, but rather as part of an elaborate money laundering scheme. That scam would have put everyone in jail if they did not all have top secret SCI clearance. So, Iran’s clouds of cheap drones and cheap missiles are forcing the United States and Israel to use up their expensive missiles and overpriced drones rapidly. In fact, the United States had to pretend that its fighter planes were downed by friendly fire. To say anything else would have completely undermined the global market for such American weapons.

I ask you, knowing that Netanyahu and his senile Trump the lap poodle (Ben and Don) are psychopaths with a loose grip on reality, men who stay in power by virtue of their will and their insanity, what do you think they are going to do when this whole thing falls apart?

What will they do when they know they are losing, that the entire economic system they depend on falls apart?

What will they think when they know they are both on their way to jail?

What will they do when they realize that Iranians are used to hardship, but that Americans and Israelis are completely unprepared for this catastrophe?

What will Don and Ben do when they find out that even their classified directed energy weapons, their microwave attack systems, their AI drones and robots, are not holding up in this hostile environment?

When Ben reaches into his bag of toys, which one do you think he is going to pull out?

I think we all know.

We assume that using a tactical nuclear weapon is so catastrophic that Ben and Don would never do it. But they have done a lot of catastrophic things, both of them, and they have done so without the slightest hesitation. They are natural born psychotics.

Both Ben and Don have eliminated from their offices, and from the governments that they control, everyone who was not 100% loyal, everyone with a conscience, and everyone who thinks scientifically or strategically.

Don’s clowns were all trained at the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 bootcamp in how to lick boots and follow stupid orders. Not a single one of them is going to stand up for what is necessary to survive.

In other words, there is no one left who will sacrifice himself or herself to stop the doomsday machine. No Kennedy to stop an Israel missile crisis.

Don posted recently that the United States military has a “virtually unlimited supply of medium and upper-medium grade munitions?” He did so because the military is rapidly running out of munitions and missiles, and just about everything else too.

And then there is the use of AI to control all weapons in the United States military that is being force fed to us over the better judgement of everyone who does not have a death wish. We already know that AI will consistantly pick nuclear war because it does not care about humans.

So, what will happen when Ben and Don run out of weapons, when all their bases have been degraded, and their ships bottled up and cut off from supplies? It is not hard to imagine.

After all, for Ben to attack Iran with a tactical nuclear weapon is not that much stupider than the attack on Saturday. Both decisions are equally psychopathic.

But the response of the world, however, will be quite different than that of the clowns crawling on their hands and knees around Ben and Don.

Not only will Iran be committed to completely destroying the entire American system, but Russia, China, and even India and Turkey, will be forced to support Iran, and to prepare themselves to enter a nuclear war at any moment. Once China and Russia start to take steps to launch nuclear weapons that will be interpreted by the Pentagon of fools as an act of war. Preemptive strikes would be the recommendation of AI and no one around Don is smart enough or brave enough to counter such an order. The process could take place in a matter of hours.

Did I mention that Ben and Don are psychopaths?