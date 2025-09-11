The article I posted here describing how the city of Tokyo is slowly being Gazafied, slowly having structures erected that block traffic and force citizens to pass through various barriers and checkpoints, has disappeared from Substack. I know that Tony Hall quoted part of that article and will try to find it. But I want to point out that although it is fine to write about Gaza, Epstein, vaccines, and even 9/11 these days, the systematic manner by which big IT is slowly taking over the spaces that we inhabit in slow motion, so slowly that we cannot detect, or respond is still a no no topic.

endless pointless construction project at West Exit of Shinjuku Station