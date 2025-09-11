The slow motion take over of the earth is just too sensative
Substack disappears my article on how Tokyo is slowly being Gazafied
The article I posted here describing how the city of Tokyo is slowly being Gazafied, slowly having structures erected that block traffic and force citizens to pass through various barriers and checkpoints, has disappeared from Substack. I know that Tony Hall quoted part of that article and will try to find it. But I want to point out that although it is fine to write about Gaza, Epstein, vaccines, and even 9/11 these days, the systematic manner by which big IT is slowly taking over the spaces that we inhabit in slow motion, so slowly that we cannot detect, or respond is still a no no topic.
endless pointless construction project at West Exit of Shinjuku Station
You're not alone my friend. I realize fro seeing your post that Substack removed an article I did that addresses how the official story about the Boston marathon bombing was bunk and that the Tsarnayevs appear to be innocent and that the CIA was involved in the manipulation of public opinion. A while back i had looked for it to try and send it to someone and it was gone, and I didn't realize what happened. I didn't know substack did this!
You are directly over the target. Please write it again as accurately as you can remember.