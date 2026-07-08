I want to draw everyone’s attention to the excellent article that Howard Switzer recently published concerning the greatest of the state crimes that we are subject to: the creation of fake debt money that can never be possessed and can only be issued, or employed, on a conditional basis.

Howard Switzer

Introduction

Viktor Frankl, Carl Jung, and Alan Watts all discovered the same truth: the greatest prisons are the ones we cannot see. Unconscious assumptions, unexamined fears, and invisible stories shape our lives from behind the curtain.

But there is another unseen prison, one that operates at both the structural and the psychological level: the debt-money system.

Money is not merely a structural cage or a psychological symbol. It is the bridge between the inner and outer worlds. It is where our collective psychology, trust, fear, scarcity, hope, value, becomes material reality. And conversely, it is where material constraints become internalized as anxiety, competition, and the desperate scramble for survival.

(continued below)