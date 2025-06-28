FEAR NO EVIL

Mike Fish
8h

Chattel slavery is alive and unwell in the grate satan.

You’ll know that if you spend any time in a u.s.a. prison.

Inmates are tortured and killed if they don’t comply and do what they’re told.

Solitary confinement, food, water, and medication(s) withheld.

Several people dead just that way, in Waupun, in Wisconsin.

I know.

It was once a place that I didn’t call home.

Think Attica.

Think Gaza.

What changed the dynamic in those particular hell holes???

It wasn’t writin’ letters to the editor, or gittin’ out the vote.

It was takin’ hostages.

Unfortunately, in Attica and Gaza, the state(s) both invoked the Hannibal protocol, both in Palestine and New York.

And, if you say, well that’s different, it’s complicated, you must be stupid.

Like there ain’t no innocents in prison.

We all know better than that.

Or we should.

D.H. Lawrence figured out the essential American soul a long time ago.

We’re mean fuckers who are perfectly fine with our fellows being abused, and tortured, and killed in the guise of correction.

What they like to call rehabilitation.

What they’re accomplishing is turning flawed human beings into monsters.

If you think that many, even most, former inmates wouldn’t gladly put a knife to the throats of their tormentors, you haven’t got a clue.

I’ve been there.

I do.

I actually, completely, abhor violence.

What I’d like to see is a nationwide/worldwide general strike.

But, that won’t be nonviolent.

The Pinkertons, and the pigs, and the military, will bust our skulls, day and night.

Face the facts.

D.H. Lawrence got it right.

Paulo Kirk
7h

Lest we forget other ways to "kill" dissidents and radicals and revolutionaries:

Dissonance to Informational Control in Technological Society: Part 4

The establishment response to cognitive dissonance

https://neofeudalism.substack.com/p/dissonance-to-informational-control-ab0?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

He lists 20 of the Top 100 ways!

