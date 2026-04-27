The Trumpification of the United States of America:

From Democratic Republic to Technofascist Disneyland

Chapter One

“Who is Donald Trump?”

(This manuscript was published in a much modified form in Japanese this February)

There is no greater challenge that understanding who exactly Donald Trump is, how he managed to return to power, and why he and his team were able to do such damage to the United States in such a short period of time. American institutions were weakened by corruption and misguided priorities for a long time so they were much easier to knock down than most people thought. Donald Trump has always been a performer putting on an entertaining show for his partners behind the show and thus listening to what he says confuses much more than it enlightens.

Trump is a performer who follows orders from a small group of powerful individuals in the United States. He has money himself, and he cares deeply about the money the company the Trump Organization he runs with his sons makes, but Trump cannot concentrate and does not understand policy or even economics. More often than not his primary role is to distract Japanese, and Americans, so that they cannot understand who makes decisions. When he was president the last time, he left administration and policy to others, and spent his time playing the joker, the clown, the boss, or the crusader. There has never been a president like Trump in American history.

I heard from a reliable source that when he was president before, Trump’s main concern at the White House was making sure that visitors from abroad, and also from the US, stayed at the Trump Hotel and that they paid the maximum amount for all the services that his companies offered. That is to say there was a price to pay to the Trump Organization to meet Trump, or his staff. Trump did not have a policy of his own, and he does not now, but he has people around him who tell him what themes to address and he does so with remarkable skill as a performer,

The problem is not really Trump. Under normal circumstances, a man who had engaged in so many illegal activities, had gone bankrupt so many times, had associated with so many criminals, had been accused of sexual abuse and rape by so many women, could never be taken seriously as a candidate, let alone be elected candidate.

The entire political system of the United States has completely collapsed, journalism has been taken over by a handful of multinational corporations who sell information to the highest bidder, and politicians at the top are performers and do not make any real decisions. The deciding factor in elections, and in governance for politicians is to get funding and support from a handful of billionaires, to look good on TV, and to be deeply cynical. Trump is perfectly adapted for that political environment. Trump has a genius for stirring up pointless controversy over minor issues so as to draw attention away from critical changes in policy.

The United States has become effectively a dictatorship for ordinary citizens, but remains a democracy for multinational banks and corporations. There is a real competition in the Congress, and the battle for Trump’s attention, between different business interests who give large amounts of money to candidates and pay money to the media and consultants to brand them and to publicize them.

The main power in American politics, which created Trump, is not the candidate, or the political party, but rather a new political reality called the “Super PAC” (political action committee). These are organizations permitted by the Supreme Court from 2010 that serve as a mechanism for billionaires and corporations to contribute millions of dollars without accountability or disclosure to promote political candidates in the media, and to lobby for them in any way that they want. The dark money given to the super PACs can even come from abroad, and raising money through super PACs is more important for politicians than appealing to citizens, especially because vote counting has become increasingly unreliable, and many working-class people in America cannot vote at all in the current system. Trump’s main role is to scare you, or to convince you to give up your efforts, or to fool you into thinking he is fighting against the deep state and corruption.

That is to say that his primary purpose is to keep you from opposing the policies meant to create a massive shift of political power to the very rich and the death of democratic rule, constitutional rule, and intellectual freedom.

What Trump is doing in the United States is linked to similar actions being taken by billionaires around the world to concentrate power in the hands of the few. Although they cloak their actions in different clothing, sometimes taking a liberal, or even socialist color, or sometimes taking a conservative or reactionary color, their goal is the same. Theu want to have all decisions made by a government that is unaccountable. They want citizens to follow what they are told to do on television and make it impossible to organize any meaningful opposition to policy.

Intellectuals, politicians and bureaucrats around the world have not kept up with the institutional collapse of the United States. Many businessmen still assume that the United States works the way that it did back when they studied at Harvard in the 1980s, or even that it works the way it did when they attended a seminar at Brookings Institution in 2015. But the decay of institutions, and of intellectual discourse in the United States speeding up, and collapse at every level is now undeniable. And yet, so many Japanese run around with foolish counterfactual reports they got from the United States media, tales that they do not really believe, because they lack the self-awareness, to respond to this crisis. The American illness is in fact a global illness.

The discussion of Trump is led by a relatively small group who accept narratives about Trump that are not factually supported, and in many cases seem to have been promoted by forces in the United States so as to obscure what is really taking place. On the one hand, there are a large number of public intellectuals who paint Trump as a barbaric monster who represents some dangerous threat from a conservative base wearing red MAGA hats that is leading the United States away from its liberal tradition, and who claim that somehow Democrats like Bernie Sanders can offer some sort of alternative to Trump. This perspective is a radical misinterpretation of American politics that ignores the severe decay of institutions that mean that democrats are entirely incapable of making anything more than a superficial impact on the transformation of the United States into a totalitarian state run by global finance and IT.

On the other hand, there are still those who write about Trump as if he was a savior figure who will combat corruption, who will vanquish the deep state, and will address serious dangers posed by pharmaceutical companies to the health of citizens. There is zero evidence that Trump has ever had intention of reform. He is interested in only deeper corruption. But people who are associated with Trump have made such false claims. This strategy of surrounding Trump with those who criticize vaccine policy, or who say the United States should distance itself from Israel, or even that the United States should be more peaceful, has led many to assume these are truths about a cynical operator like Trump. Japanese allow themselves to be duped by this association of Trump with real critics of corruption over and over again. Sadly, it is nothing more than the classic act of the con artist.

His crazy behavior makes it easier to establish a military government while maintaining a façade of constitutional governance on the surface. The spending on the military goes up and up and the percentage of domestic economy that is dependent on military spending keeps increasing. The military, intelligence agencies, are merged with local, state police, the FBI and ICE to form a military system for repression.

The rise of governance by the military means secret governance, especially rule by multinational IT firms like Google, Amazon, Open AI, Oracle and Palantir, that are permitted to track and harass anyone without any oversight, or recourse. The Congress issues secret laws, or codicils to laws that are classified. Not only the Department of Defense and the CIA have large parts of their activities, and budgets, that are hidden from view by classification that makes it off limits, but the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Energy, the Homeland Security, and even states are also imposing strict regulations on information. That means that the actual decision-making process by which banks, corporations and the strategy teams of multibillionaires demand policies of the government, and then force the government to follow their orders is entirely hidden.

Finally, the merger of the United States government with the government of Israel is difficult to understand. The merger of those two governments had been undertaken by billionaires who back both administrations, and global IT firms like Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Oracle, and investment firms like Blackrock and State Street have brought the two nations together and tied them to all other nations in the world in s structure that is difficult to understand for Japanese.

When Netanyahu came to the United States, he was treated like the president for the day and got more than fifty standing ovations from the entire congress. The Israel Lobby AIPAC, working together with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, controls much of the policy process in the United States. And yet, it is too simple to say that Israel has taken over the United States as Israel is also used by American based multinational corporations as a mercenary army and intelligence blob to do their bidding. Better to say that the defense complex of the United States and Israel, and to a degree Great Britain have merged into one, but that merger is hidden from view.

Nevertheless, even though Trump has no expertise in anything but performance and networking with the extremely rich, even though his cabinet is full of people who are loyal to him above all, who are performers, and amateurs like Hegseth and Vance who rose to power by being billionaires, or by being the pets of billionaires, nevertheless, certain aspects of Trump’s personality and his approach to governance do effect how the policy of the United States is unfolding even if he cannot remember details and cannot focus. Although Trump is ultimately servicing billionaires, they are from his network and they are open to and responsive to his unique approach to politics. So, the configuration of decision makers, from the multibillionaires like Musk, Adelson, Thiel, and Ellison, to the billionaires, to the millionaires who were created by the billionaires like Vance and Waltz, all figures who will have a profound impact on what the United States and the entire Earth become over the next four years, are connected together through Trump, even if Trump himself does not do much thinking.

There are three important analogies that can help us to understand who Trump is and how he imagines himself: 1) the surfer, 2) the pro-wrestler, 3) the deal maker, 4) the crusader.

The surfer

The surfer is a natural metaphor for Trump and of course brings to mind his love of beaches and the ocean. Trump imagines himself in politics as the surfer who can on his surfboard skillfully and effortlessly ride each rising wave and then jump from one wave to another at the right moment, always staying on top and always avoiding going down with the particular wave. Trump never starts a moment, and he will abandon a group immediately as soon as it ceases to help promote him. His entire career has followed this pattern, developing the closest friendships with cynical self-promoting businessmen like himself. He is happy to use up and throw away people who form part of a political wave that he can use to promote himself for the moment. He used large numbers indirect references to those who were concerned about the risks of vaccines during the campaign to promote himself as being concerned with vaccines when in fact he was unconcerned. Once he reached the crest of the anti-vaccine wave, he gladly tossed aside all those who were committed to medical safety and embraced the CEOs of pharmaceutical corporations that were responsible for the vaccine crisis.

The pro wrestler

Trump loves pro wrestling, and his business ventures in Atlantic City, Los Vegas, and elsewhere have been directly linked to pro wrestling. He has even climbed into the pro wrestling ring to fight it out with referees that he disagreed with. He made the billionaire Linda McMahon, previous CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, his secretary of education even though she has no qualifications in education whatsoever.

Pro Wrestling is the key to his approach to politics. He is always making a ridiculous scene so as to take control of the entire narrative. He tries to capture his audience with exciting, distracting, entertaining, and entirely fake disputes, fights and emotional conflicts as means of entrancing and seducing. Pro Wrestling relies on the spectacle, the bizarre and grotesque, the shocking moment, or unexpected turnaround that keeps the audience fixated on wrestling ring, constantly being thrown off balance. Pro Wrestling relies on a narration by an authority who draws attention to just how amazing, or devious, or surprising, the action of the wrestler is, thus dictating to the audience what how the show should be understood. Pre wrestling is not about resolving problems or making process in any sense.

Trump creates grotesque showdowns like trying to pin down an opponent in wrestiling with political “enemies” that he has created, sometimes fabricated. Sometimes is is “dangerous immigrants” who eat cats and dogs, the “Deep state” that is destroying the nation, the “radical left” that is promoting gay marriage and trans gender hysteria, or the threatening enemies of civilization in the Islamic world, or in China. Sometimes is is politicians that he has decided to taunt with names. Trump sets up a dramatic confrontation, he tries to set up unexpected turns and twists that throw the audience off balance and allow him to seize the initiative. He suddenly puts together a summit with Kim Jong-un that no one thought was possible-and the content was not that serious—but it served to throw off his critics for a while. He made threats to withdraw all troops from Japan and South Korea in his last term that seize the headlines and give him domination of the dialog even though he knows almost nothing about Asia. He drafted a letter that said the United States would withdraw from the United Nations, signed it, but then never submitted it—leading his followers to believe he has actually taken action. He invites Xi Jinping to his inauguration after having his attack dogs accuse Xi of being the greatest threat. All of this show is part of the pro wrestling show.

The deal maker

Trump promoted himself in the media from early in his career as the great deal maker. His most famous book is entitled The Art of the Deal. His show The Apprentice presented him as a business genius capable of putting together high-profile real estate deals that brought him great riches and that transformed the urban environment in a spectacular manner. The book is essentially a fairy tale. Most of Trump’s real estate deals ended up as failed business projects and the ground is littered with his bankrupt companies, but it is most certainly true that Trump draws on a powerful trope of the genius businessman who can solve any problem by bringing together the most powerful people in a room (for example, at Mar A Lago) to solve all the problems with their collective genius.

This image promoted by Trump’s handlers, and this approach that he has internalized, means that Trump must always appear to be the central figure in any diplomatic or political effort, and that little people, bureaucrats, intellectuals, writers, and ordinary people have no role to play at all. They are all insignificant. The only thing that matters for Trump is getting important people together in a luxurious room-at one of his hotels if possible.

The Crusader

Trump presents himself in the media, and especially to Christian groups, as a crusader against evil, against the “deep state” (deep corruption that he refers to in the vaguest of terms because he is a product of deep corruption). Hundreds of posters and memes of Trump as a Christian crusader have been distributed to conservative followers, especially among fundamentalist Christians, Christian Zionists, and white nationalists. The success of Trump’s image as a crusader for Christianity seems rather comic in light of his indulgent, decadent, and lavish lifestyle, including numerous affairs and rape and assault of women. Yet this image is quite potent.

Political tracts put out by conservative opinion leaders and Christian pastors present Trump as a savior fighting to save a decadent America, a brave soldier defending, single-handedly, Western Civilization and Christianity, against infidel, brutal, godless barbarians, especially the Muslims and Chinese, but also protecting Christian America from illegal immigrants from around the world.

The crusades have tremendous power among the white nationalists who form much of Trump’s power base in the military, in the police, and in local government across the nation. The Crusades are mythologized wars of the Christians to take the holy lands (Jerusalem) back from the Muslim infidels from the eleventh to thirteenth century. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is known for his tattoos based on the flags of the crusades and much of the support among Christian groups is based on the assumption that the United States is threatened by a religious threat, perhaps linked to the end times, the apocalypse described in the Bible’s Book of Revelations. The emphasis on a crusade against evil and foreigners keeps the public from realizing that the real threat is the rise of a billionaire class and an exploitative economic system addicted to war and extraction.

For Trump’s Christian base, the use of the crusader image helps to associate the battle against evil that he is supposedly engaged in with the defense of Israel. Israel has a sacred role, especially in the fundamentalist Christian concept of the rapture. The rapture is the moment at which true Christians have the opportunity to ascend to even in the end times and they must return to Israel to do so.

Thus, it is argued, all Christians must support Israel in its battle against evil. The Ambassador to Israel, and former presidential candidate, Mike Huckabee has made it clear that he sees the battle of Israel as the battle against evil and that the struggle of Israel against evil is precisely that which comes at the end of the world before the return of Jesus.

It is important to note, however, that Trump and his team have managed to obtain the support of both conservatives who support Israel as part of a war against evil of religious and absolute importance, but also support from those who make the opposite argument. Those who assert that all the evils that face the United States are the product of the Jews and that Jews are in some fundamental manner, led by Israel, evil and conspiratorial, also fervently support Donald Trump. Such arguments blaming everything on Jews, voiced most clearly in by the media figure Stew Peters in his movie “Occupied,” are based on actual facts, how Israel’s government, its AIPAC lobby, and its intelligence agency Mossad, control the entire political system. But such conspiracy theories about Israel do not explain how exactly billionaires, and multinational banks use Israel as a mercenary force for their own purposes.

We have trouble understanding Trump because we look for people to compare him to in American history. But there has never been a strong man dictator in America like Trump before. We want to imagine that a political system still exists in America that works, that functions as it did when they studied there decades ago. The most important reason that they cannot recognize how the United States has changed is because the myth of America is so important ruling classes around the world as signifier of authority and legitimacy.

But I can tell you as an American that even the America of five years ago no longer exists. The massive concentration of wealth has created a new class of the super-rich who make all decisions without any consideration for the ordinary person in America. They are the people represented by the government and for them Trump the upstart, a man who creates his own legitimacy through boorishness and violence, who claims to be fighting against the established system of power in the United States, while taking its money, is perfect. Trump never fought for justice, or against the deep state, or to defend the right of ordinary citizens. But he is a challenger to the established system.

Trump is a yakuza boss. He works within the system as an outsider, but an outsider because of his level of corruption and lack of both decency and sophistication.

Trump is not like most modern politicians, but he suggests what is coming next.

Trump is the embodiment of a period of chaos in which the ignorant, illiterate, and indulgent rise to great power because of the breakdown of civilization and the immergence of a culture that takes pride in ignorance and violence. He is closer to Genghis Khan and it is likely that after Trump such a ruthless leader will emerge now that systems of governance and education have been permanently broken.

Trump’s Mar A Lago in Florida is where his loyal followers come to bow before him, to offer up to him tribute in return for his favors, and where the campaigns of destruction and hate against Trump’s opponents are launched. American culture has degenerated to the degree that clownish figures like Trump and Elon Musk can trample over scientists, honest citizens, and those far better educated, and more ethical, simply because they have the will to power, they possess a domineering and arrogant attitude and access to unlimited funds. That is not a Trump problem; it is a civilization problem.

How was it possible for the political degenerate into mere fronts for investment banks with no internal discussions on policy, how were universities like Harvard were gutted out and made dependent on corporate funding so that the quality of education and research declined precipitously—with the result that the marketing of the Harvard brand kept people from focusing on how the quality declined. So also, newspapers like the New York Times lost their quality reporters started to just rewrite press releases given to them by corporations and the press secretaries of billionaires.

The United States has taken on such a profound ideological and symbolic power around the world over the last eighty years so that it is almost impossible for educated people to perceive and understand the shifts beneath the surface in America that mean that although the White House, the Statue of Liberty, and Disneyland are still there, that the United States functions in a profoundly different manner now than it did a decade ago, or even a year ago.

Members of the international community see Trump and his friends gathering at Mar A Lago, hear his boorish and ignorant statements, they think that America has gone insane. But they feel they have no choice but to accept America as it is, to treat Trump like a great president and hope that if he is flattered enough, if somehow his people get enough money from various deals, the problems like tariffs and weapons purchases that Japan faces can be solved. But they have Trump entirely wrong.

Trump is Genghis Khan incarnate. He does not have that power yet, but if he, or his followers get it, they will do to ordinary citizens what is done to the citizens of Gaza without hesitation. He treats bureaucrats and intellectuals with contempt.

Another valuable analogy for understanding the cultural milieu that produced Trump is the end of the Ming Dynasty, especially the reigns of the two most self-indulgent and corrupt emperors the Wanli 万暦帝 Emperor (1573-1620) and the Tianqi 天啓帝 Emperor (1620-1627). These two men, especially the violent and dangerous Tianqi Emperor, oversaw the bankrupting of the Ming Dynasty which led to its fall. The Tianqi Emperor allowed the corrupt and ignorant eunuch Wei Zhongxian to run the government as his personal fiefdom and to kill or prosecute at will any critics of the moral bankruptcy of the imperial system. Trump has not quite gone so far, but almost that far.

The resulting decay and fall of the Ming dynasty had profound impact across all of Asia, giving a sense of the profound impact that the decay of the United States may have. There had been a powerful civilization with the Ming at its center that established norms and conventions for East Asia, then the most sophisticated system in the world with the largest economy. When the center of that civilization in Beijing started to come apart in the seventeenth century, the value of Chinese writing, philosophy, habits, and traditions was drawn into question. The values and traditions that formed a common civilization for Asia at the time, that defined what was universal, lost their power. The result was a breakdown of universal values in Asia. A similar crisis would emerge at the end of the Qing Dynasty in the 19th century when the weakness of China, home to the universal culture of Confucius and Mencius was humiliated by barbarian and ignorant Westerners in the opium wars—efforts of criminals from England to sell illegal drugs to Chinese.

The military of various American allies have hundreds of plans, scenarios, for conflicts with North Korea, China, Iran, and Russia, most of which are conflicts that are unlikely to ever happen—many of which are made up so as to secure budgets, not to prepare for actual possible events. But they have literally no plans for what it will do if the government of the United States collapses, or if there is a military conflict between factions in the United States, or if the United States is forced to suddenly pull out of the world completely. And yet these scenarios are more likely to occur than the imagined wars with North Korea, China, or Russia.

What I wish to say is that the challenge of Trump is not simply one of dealing with a leader who is difficult, crazy, or corrupt. The real challenge has more to do with identity, what elites in government and business around the world think they are and how they think that their identity is related to the United States. If a nation defines itself in terms of the United States, then the decay of the United States will become an existential crisis.

The solution to the crisis will be to see United States for what it is, and not what they want it to be. The same is true for Americans.

Also helpful for understanding the United States are analogies to the decline and fall of the Soviet Union which would lead to the collapse of a large number of satellite states like North Korea, Poland and East Germany. The Russian scholar Dmitry Orlov wrote an intriguing book entitled “Reinventing Collapse: The Soviet Experience and American Prospects” in 2011 that suggests how similar the United States is to the late Soviet Union. He received his education in Russia and witnessed the collapse of the Soviet Union before emigrating to the United States where he discovered the same process taking place.

But perhaps the most difficult thing for people to understand is how it can be that the United States, now entering a period of profound institutional decay, seems to be even more powerful, more dominant, than ever before. It may seem to be decaying, but its influence is increasing, not decreasing. That is particularly true of Trump who appears to be a clown figure who cannot be taken seriously, a low-level local mafia boss, but yet the most powerful people in the world are lining up to kiss his ring and to bow on the ground in front of him like an emperor of the late Qing Dynasty.

An analogy to the life cycle of a star is the best way to explain this contradiction in the behavior of the United States.

When a star grows old, the core starts to decay and to become unstable. This process results in the transformation of the star into a red giant. The core of the star loses its gravitational pull and the star starts to expand outwards. This is what will happen to our own sun in the far future as the sun’s core becomes unstable and its gravitational field can no longer pull in the surrounding gases that make up the sun. The sun will expand outward, enveloping the closer planets and increasing dramatically in size. But the sun is not literally growing stronger, or bigger, but rather it is expanding because its integrity is breaking up. After expanding outwards for several million years, the sun will start to retract and shrink, forming a white dwarf which is far smaller than the sun had ever been previously.