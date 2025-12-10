According to the December 9th newsletter of Task & Purpose, the U. S. Southern Command, now preparing for a catastrophic attack on Venezuela, featured this image of a Marine deployed to the Caribbean sporting a patch with the Jerusalem Cross on it.

The Jerusalem Cross is a favorite with Christian nationalists who attempt to make every military operation into a holy war with evil. The Jerusalem Cross was representative of the establishment of Christian kingdoms in Jerusalem in the 11th century.

The formal use of such an obviously religious symbol, one with a narrow appeal among Christians, in a formal military press release suggests the degree to which Christian nationalism is being used to prop up and legitimate the reign of Pete Hegseth in the Pentagon. The fact that Task & Purpose, an official military journal, made this incident its top story gives some indication of the depth of the internal struggle.