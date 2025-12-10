The United States as Christian Crusaders
According to the December 9th newsletter of Task & Purpose, the U. S. Southern Command, now preparing for a catastrophic attack on Venezuela, featured this image of a Marine deployed to the Caribbean sporting a patch with the Jerusalem Cross on it.
The Jerusalem Cross is a favorite with Christian nationalists who attempt to make every military operation into a holy war with evil. The Jerusalem Cross was representative of the establishment of Christian kingdoms in Jerusalem in the 11th century.
The formal use of such an obviously religious symbol, one with a narrow appeal among Christians, in a formal military press release suggests the degree to which Christian nationalism is being used to prop up and legitimate the reign of Pete Hegseth in the Pentagon. The fact that Task & Purpose, an official military journal, made this incident its top story gives some indication of the depth of the internal struggle.
You are right. He has tattoos of the Jerusalem cross and has wrote a book about it. There is NO such thing as holy war. All wars, are unholy in the eyes of God. Because it destroys and desecrates God's universe. Also creates darkness, death and suffering, disease, lack and limitations. God does not Bless Life to have the blessings desecrated
In the old testament, the interpretations that God calls people to kill the Enemy, has been distorted understanding for 2000+ years. He allows return of evil back into evil doers to teach them lesson they force themselves to learn because of spirit of rebellion.