FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1h

You are right. He has tattoos of the Jerusalem cross and has wrote a book about it. There is NO such thing as holy war. All wars, are unholy in the eyes of God. Because it destroys and desecrates God's universe. Also creates darkness, death and suffering, disease, lack and limitations. God does not Bless Life to have the blessings desecrated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1h

In the old testament, the interpretations that God calls people to kill the Enemy, has been distorted understanding for 2000+ years. He allows return of evil back into evil doers to teach them lesson they force themselves to learn because of spirit of rebellion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture