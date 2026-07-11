The US-Israel Military and Intelligence Crisis

Emanuel Pastreich

Israel is becoming the most powerful nation in the world, and is about to take over the United States for the simple reason that Israel is not a nation state in the standard sense of that word. Although there are parts of the Israeli government tasked with education, welfare, infrastructure, and health within the territory known as Israel, the vast majority of what we conceive of as Israel forms a global mercenary system, combining financial, intelligence, technological, and military assets to pursue profit, and do the dirty work of clients from around the world.

Israel is part of the American military industrial complex, but much of it is completely independent. If we are looking for a historical precedent for what Israel is becoming, the British East India Company which took down India, Bangladesh, and China (the most sophisticated civilizations of the era) is the closest.

But Israel is going global in a way that even the mercenary forces of the British Empire could not. The possibility that Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will not be viable long-term does not discourage this push for total world domination through a war of annihilation. Israel is quickly digging its claws into all the countries that signed the Abraham Accords, and also into Turkey, India, Russia, and even China. It is ready to move its base of operations to those nations at any time.

Israel pursues a strategy more like the Mongol Empire than the British Empire which created Israel. Israel wants to be perceived as cruel and brutal. The violence, sexual abuse, and torture carried out against Palestinians or Lebanese is not a personal choice made by IDF soldiers. It is a strategy.

What is critical for us to understand today is the entire American military and intelligence apparatus is being merged with that of Israel in the equivalent of a hostile takeover. The National Defense Authorization Act pending before the House of Representatives contains the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” that makes cooperation at every level between the United States and Israel obligatory, and structural, so that it will not be an issue that is voted on again. The House of Representatives will most likely approve this initiative this month, or next.

The Senate is set to approve the Intelligence Authorization Act which includes a section entitled “United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement” establishing complete integration in intelligence between the two countries.

Needless to say, every nation that cooperates with the United States in military and intelligence affairs is directly impacted by these two devious and unconstitutional additions to massive spending bills s. Any nation that cooperates with the United States will have information shared with Israel by default and Israel will have veto power, and undisclosed influence, on all American security decisions regarding other nations.

For this reason, it is critical that we understand precisely what the content of these two additions to major bills are, and what their precise impact will be.

National Defense Authorization Act of 2027

SEC. 219

United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative

UNITED STATES–ISRAEL DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY COOPERATION INITIATIVE Emanuel Pastreich · Jun 28 For your reference, here is the original text of the US-Israel Defense Technology Coooperation Initiative which advances a level of integration not to be found in any other cooperation with a foreign nation. The implication is that Israel is not a foreign nation at all, but the two nations (or whatever it is that represents them) have been completely me… Read full story

United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative

Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act calls for an “executive agent” to increase cooperation between the United States and Israel and to promote the research and development of defense technology, the evaluation of technology, and industrial collaboration.

The executive agent will identify Israeli technologies for integration into United States military systems, promote government, industry, and academic cooperation that protects the national security interests of the United States and Israel (as if they were the same), facilitate procurement of technologies developed by the two nations, and set up US-Israel joint ventures, licensing agreements and co-production of weapons by US and Israeli companies.

The United States Department of Defense will focus on promoting cooperation between Israel and the following departments:

The Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, capability development and innovation divisions of the Department of Defense, the office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Defense Innovation Unit, the United States-Israel Operations Technology Working Group, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Missile Defense Agency, the United States Space Command, and other Department of Defense units.

The Department of Defense will promote joint training exercises and information-sharing systems to enhance operational readiness between the two countries and the deployment of jointly developed technologies in the United States’ military.

Fields for cooperation include:

(1) Counter-Unmanned Systems including aerial, maritime, and ground platforms.

(2) Anti-tunneling and subterranean threats.

(3) Missile and air defense technologies.

(4) Artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, and autonomous systems.

(5) Directed energy and advanced sensing.

(6) Cyber defense, electronic warfare, and digital resilience.

(7) Biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and medical defense.

(8) Network integration, data fusion, and contested logistics.

(9) Defense industrial base cooperation, manufacturing, and co-production.

The military and intelligence cooperation between the US and Israel will be coordinated with the State Department, the Department of Commerce, and other Federal agencies.

Section 622

Intelligence Authorization Act for 2027

United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement

United States Senate

United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement

This policy strengthens the strategic partnership with Israel and enhances intelligence collaboration through intelligence sharing joint analysis regarding counter terrorism, proliferation networks, cyber threats, state and nonstate aggressors, terror financing, sanctions evasion, and other transnational security challenges.

Work will focus on deterring Iran and Iran-aligned state and nonstate actors that threaten Israel, United States forces, or regional partners.

The security assistance and defense cooperation is intended to help Israel maintain its qualitative military edge.

Such cooperation is part of the expansion of regional security architectures that include Israel and willing regional partners, with a focus on integrated air and missile defense, maritime security, early warning systems, and intelligence-sharing frameworks.

The intention is to promote security coordination with Israel for force protection, early warning, and crisis response capabilities for United States military and diplomatic personnel in the region.

Israel is assumed to be the critical United States security partner that provides a strategic advantage enhancing operational effectiveness and technological superiority. The agreement assumes that timely and actionable intelligence sharing between the United States and Israel must be a central pillar of the bilateral security relationship.

The security situation in the Middle East (missile proliferation, unmanned systems, cyber operations, terror financing, and proxy warfare) is assumed to require close cooperation between the United States and Israel.

This United States-Israel security partnership requires bipartisan support for the partnership’s credibility, durability, and deterrent value.

The normalization of security cooperation between Israel and Middle East states is assumed to be a “force multiplier” for collective deterrence and integrated defense.

Intelligence sharing with Israel

The President, acting through the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense will expand and enhance intelligence sharing with Israel. Intelligence sharing will include the sharing of information relating to cybersecurity threats, terrorism, sanctions evasion, plans and intentions of state and nonstate actors, adversarial technology proliferation, missile threats, unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, air and space domain awareness, and other aerial threats relevant to Israel, the United States, or select nations.

Intelligence sharing and related security information exchanges with Israel cannot be suspended, reduced, or otherwise limited except on the basis of a specific and identifiable national security concern determined by the President, such as the protection of intelligence sources and methods, counterintelligence risk, or another significant security consideration.

The President must document any decision to limit intelligence sharing with Israel, including a description of the national security rationale supporting the change. Any decision to alter intelligence sharing or related security information exchanges with Israel must be submitted to congressional intelligence committees within seven days.

Intelligence sharing with nations participating in Abraham Accords

(United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan)

The President will expand intelligence sharing with countries (United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan) that have normalized relations with Israel pursuant to the Abraham Accords and prioritize the sharing of appropriate intelligence and information in these fields:

(A) counterterrorism threats and networks (state and nonstate aggressors) and terror financing; (B) cybersecurity threats, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and sharing of best practices; (C) Early warning and threat tracking for Air and missile defense; (D) Geospatial, and other imaging intelligence, relevant to security; (E) Security threats to freedom of navigation, commercial shipping, sanctions evasion, and other threats to maritime stability.

The Director of National Intelligence, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, will adopt guidelines for intelligence sharing that protect intelligence sources and methods and assure security protections.