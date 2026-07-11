FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
11h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/freedoms-fairytale

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Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
7hEdited

The issue across millennia has been that ''we the people'' are bred to beLIEve that we need ''govern-ment''. So the same-old demonic mindset joins the same-old mafia hierarchy fueled with counterfeiting, fraud and destruction of all that is True, Beautiful and True.

Meanwhile the vast majority of people worldwide simply wish to enjoy the freely-available wonders of living on this amazing planet.

We must get together on behalf of our collective well-being to dismiss the narcissists and psychopaths who seek to satisfy their twisted values.

All said, we have all the skills, time and knowledge; we are all supply and demand; ''they'' have only fraud and counterfeiting to sustain their tyranny; while we comply with their orders.

We must stop expecting those who seek ''power'' based on false-hoods to work for us. To do so we must stand up together driven by our core inner values, which are always founded on love of life and safeguarding our children as the most valuable ''asset''.

Let's begin ''the conversation never had''

https://co-oplab.com - join it to co-own it and develop it for our well-being

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