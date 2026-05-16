The war with Iran and the transformation of geopolitical security

Emanuel Pastreich

May 16, 2026

The unpredictable and nonsensical war of the United States and Israel against Iran that has broken out once more, is doing untold damage to the citizens of the region, and to the global economy. But it cannot be explained as simply as the crazy behavior of American president Donald Trump, or of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as temping as such analysis is for much of the media which aims to entertain.

This slowly unfolding war, which threatens to tear the United States apart, and dissolve the international treaties and long-standing traditions of transparency, the rule of law, and democratic and diplomatic process that have undergirded the international community since the end of the Second World War, is the result of the decay of the institutions of government, academics and research, media, finance, and civil society in the United States and Israel, as well as all the major economic powers.

That institutional and cultural decay has created a molten political state in which Trump and Netanyahu can topple, like Godzilla the legislature or the major newspapers, not because these two aged and delusional men are so powerful with a single blow. But they can do so not because they are so powerful, but rather because the systems of government and education, and above the sources of information for citizens, for intellectuals, and for government and corporate decision makers, are so rotten that they are easily crushed—like punching a tree that has been devoured within by termites.

Literally everything that intellectuals around the world assume to be the rules of engagement in the international community which took America as a standard since the end of the Cold War, in the systems for finance, for determining the value of currency, for managing development, for standards in manufacturing, trade, supply chains, and logistics, have started to come apart.

For many intellectuals, a serious discussion American politics, strategy, and civilization is a taboo topic which is so threatening to the entire system that everyone tries to describe the rapid economic and political shifts without ever mention the primary cause. The result is that newspapers, and even sensitive reports inside of government and industry, avoid discussing the obvious institutional decay in the United States that has allowed an entirely unqualified man, a politician linked to organized crime, deeply involved in child trafficking and pornography, guilty of raping children, and easily manipulated by powerful oligarchs in Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere, to become president.

People impossibly complex models to describe how decisions are made in the United States without talking about Trump’s corruption and the collapse of American government. These models resemble the trajectories for the planets along weird orbits that were used to explain the universe when it was assumed by astronomers that Earth was at the center.

The second weakness of many analysts is that they assume that all analysis of America must be practical: volume of trade, number of warheads fired, the production of semiconductors, or the supply of petroleum and rare earth elements. Such concrete statistics seem scientific and concrete. Any attempt to discuss long-term historical trends over centuries, to probe the process by which civilization evolves, or technology transforms human society, is dismissed by most decision makers as fuzzy, impressionistic, or subjective.

However, the changes taking place are the result of shifts in values and in the fabric of civilization itself. That decay of the Western cultural structures that many mistakenly assumed were universal and scientific, cannot be detected in statistics of trade, or government budgets. The reality is that only a thoughtful consideration of the evolution of human civilization, of the rise and fall of empires over centuries, will allow us to understand why the universities, the government institutions, and the complex fabric of international treaties that supported our international community during Pax Americana have ceased to function. Only comparisons of the current day to the decay of the Roman empire under Caligula and Nero, or of the Ming Empire under the Wanli 万暦皇帝and Tianqi 天啓皇帝Emperors, will give us an insight into what will happen next in the United States. Predictions generated by supercomputers tracking stock markets and hedge funds using AI are incapable of predicting the future at this point.

And yet there were thinkers in a previous age who approached geopolitics in terms of civilization and epistemology, not only statistics and economic projections, in a previous age. The study of civilization in historical context is the only way that we can come up with real responses to this crisis.

If we see this as a conflict between Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran that fueled by ideological differences, and carried out by incompetent, or stubborn, political leaders who compete over the control of strategic resources, our understanding of the situation will be two-dimensional and we will not accurately grasp what is transpiring, or what will happen next.

The ideological assumptions of political leaders are the product of the changing culture that they live inside or. Their assumptions may shift as a result of changes in the zeitgeist, in the conception of human society in their society. For example, the increasing concentration of wealth in the United States has created a culture in which the rich consider themselves to own the entire country and to feel free to make decisions without any concern for the opinions of ordinary citizens.

The strategic resources like petroleum, rare earth elements are in demand because they are needed to power a society, and economy, that is driven by computers, automobiles and airplanes, and dependent on global supply chains and communications networks. But those needs of nations are the result of assumptions about what progress and success are which are not based on science, but on cultural assumptions. Change the definition of progress and the value of petroleum or rare earth elements like scandium will change too.

If we want to understand the actual causes of the Iran war, and its long-term implications, it is critical that we step back from the on-line rush for new information and grasp the crisis in its context. We must ask ourselves, what is happening to the United States as it reaches the age of 250 years, often a period of crisis in the development of a nation? How does the assumption that the use of advanced technology is required for a successful economy play into the current crisis?

1)

The war in historical context

The importance of historical cycles.

The process by which intellectuals in government, and in the universities and think tanks who provide ideas for policy, left policy left such positions to pursue better paying jobs at banks and corporations has changed America. Few experts wished to get involved in policy after the 1990s, losing interest in government, and also losing any sense of ethical commitment to betterment of society. The abandonment of policy and politics by intellectuals left everything to the most ruthless and parasitic lobbyists and political manipulators. That created environment in American in which Trump and his ignorant loyalists can make all the critical decisions. It is not the first time this happened in history. We need only look at the late Roman Empire, or the late Ming Empire, or the late Ottoman Empire.

The lack of historical awareness of the rise and fall of republics and civilizations over centuries is the primary reason that the current crisis is so hard to grasp. The United States is following a standard trajectory of a republic that evolved into an overextended empire, then leading to the resulting concentration of power encouraging deep and systemic corruption at the center of government.

In most cases, that eventually brings down the entire system from within—often very rapidly. Of course, there are aspects of the American rise to power that are unique, and also of our highly integrated global economic system that are unprecedented in world history, but comparisons with previous empires can help us to understand why the United States, torn apart by internal conflicts, seeks out a suicidal war with Iran that distracts from the failure of American institutions at home and covers over the widening disparity of wealth. That hopeless war offers the possibility that American power will be prolonged a bit longer through an artificial crisis that forces reliance on the United States which neither economic strength or technological domination can provide.

Piles of economic statistics are less valuable for understanding what is taking place now than George Hegel’s writing on history, or even Sima Qian’s 史記 writings offer us. The collapse of American institutions means that a handful of corrupt political operatives who are backed by private equity, could fire dozens of qualified generals, and then dismiss the role of the entire Congress, gerrymander election districts with impunity, and then fire tens of thousands of qualified public officials who were then replaced with ideologically motivated operatives. That historical and cultural process must be understood first. What Trump or Hegseth say today is a minor detail.

The assassination of Iran’s religious leader Ali Khamenei on March 1, 2026 was similar to the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand of the Austro-Hungarian Empire on June 28, 1914. The brutal war unleashed by the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand could not be stopped by anyone, and thus it brought about the collapse of the Russian Empire, German Empire, Austro-Hungarian Empire, and Ottoman Empire. That war also dealt a fatal wound to the British Empire and the French Empire. The war also made socialism a global movement with unprecedented influence, and brought into question the economic assumptions that had driven the economy previously.

We cannot predict what will happen this time, but we can guess that we may see the collapse of the Gulf state monarchies like Saudi Arabia and the Arab Emirates, and the transformation of Iran into a highly disciplined and militarized society. We will also see the weakening, and perhaps the collapse of, Israel. The decay of the United States will also speed up, resulting, perhaps, in a descent into warlordism at home and abroad.

Perhaps the Epstein files will inspire an anti-Trump political force that will confront all of the Washington establishment both Republican and Democrat. Such a movement would cut like a hot knife through butter in the corrupt and bankrupt political culture of America. However, the deep corruption in the system will mean also that even a revolution may lack the institutional authority to actually establish a new system.

The future of the United States, or the United States centered international community, may have a fate like that of China after the fall of the Han Dynasty漢朝. The corrupt Emperor Ling 霊帝of the Han Dynasty and his supporters became so parasitic that it was easy for the millenarian group known as the Yellow Turbans 黄巾under the leadership of the charismatic religious leader Zhang Jue 張角to crippled the Han Dynasty in 184 AD. But Zhang Jue and his followers were not able to fully displace the Han Dynasty system. They could only destroy civilian rule and damage the legitimacy of the government. No alternative to the Han Dynasty emerged out of that chaos. Instead, there rose up warlords who claimed that they would restore the Han Dynasty, most notably Liu Bei 劉備, Sun Quan 孫権, and Cao Cao 曹操. Nevertheless, for all of their strategic genius, none of those three could restore the economic and political system that existed under the Han. Even though Cao Cao was militarily successful, he still could not pull the empire together. China remained a geopolitical Humpy Dumpty until the establishment of the Tang Dynasty in 618, almost five hundred years later.

Perhaps we will see a century of powerful warlords battling it out to restore the United States. That conflict might start with a battle between the Indo-Pacific Command, which is more professional and organized, and the Central Command which is more corrupt and linked to Israel—many of its officers are loyal followers of Trump.

There was a similar split in the Roman empire after corruption and attacks by barbarians left the capital of Rome in ruins the 5th century, but at the same time an Eastern Roman Empire with its capital at Constantinople rose up that would last another thousand years.

China is already boasting that it upholds traditions of free trade and global governance that Trump has abandoned. China has claims to have the legitimacy the United States had before. One can see that China is trying to hold up the flag of the global consensus popular in the Clinton era much as Liu Bei 劉備, Sun Quan 孫権, and Cao Cao 曹操 claimed to hold up the lost tradition of Han Dynasty. In fact, recent Lego cartoon videos produced by Iran suggest that Iran holds up what was best in American culture, in opposition to the decadent and evil rulers of the United States today.

2)

Ideology and culture:

A Modernity based on endless consumption, growth, expansion and internationalization

The war with Iran, and the recent coup d’etat in Venezuela—whose ultimate significance we still do not know—are the product of deep strands of culture and ideology that are rarely held up for analysis but that shape our actions at a subconscious level. We accept at a basic level certain assumptions about the economy, society and technology which have no basis in science, but that are accepted as common values. I am referring to the value of economic growth, of consumption by consumers, of the value of exporting and importing goods, and the promotion of a lifestyle that requires the consumption of large amounts of energy and assumes that purchases unnecessary for a healthy and fulfilling life are demanded to keep up the stock market and the mass production of goods for consumption. Frugality has become a sin.

Economic growth demands the use of large amounts of energy. Much of that energy is wasted on advertisements, on lighting up buildings late at night, on cloud servers for speculative economic actions like hedge funds, futures, derivatives. That model of an economy that takes growth as a necessity and demands the consumption of large amounts of energy that is damaging to the environment is destructive at every level, but remains the model.

Many things which could be done by hand must be done using computers, QR codes and other methods that demand immense amounts of electricity. That practice vastly increases the amount of energy demanded—at a time that energy is becoming expensive. Yet it is assumed to be necessary to constantly become more modern, to grow, to introduce AI. These goals are important than cutting down the use of electricity by returning to traditional ways of conveying information, or by living in a frugal manner.

More critically, a massive commitment to global trade means that it is most important for “advanced nations” to produce automobiles and semiconductors that must be sold overseas in order to earn the money to buy food from overseas food, and other basic necessities.

The structure of the economy, focused on the stock market, advertising, and other speculative activities, demands large amounts of petroleum and natural gas for beyond what is actually necessary to feed, to provide basic transportation for, and to keep warm in winter.

The advertisements that citizens are exposed to on the television and in the subway suggest to citizens that the only way to live a meaningful and happy life is to inhabit a large house, eat lots of food and deserts, spend time with friends engaging in frivolous activities, and drive a large automobile. From childhood we are encouraged to be wasteful and indulgent as a sign of happiness, creativity, and individual identity. Compassion, commitment to justice, or self-sacrifice for society are almost never themes. The result of this decadent culture, although it creates demand for consumption of useless goods, is a population that has no concept of the economic, and environmental, costs of the energy it consumes, and has not even started to prepare for a response to a sudden reduction in access to cheap energy.

This modern culture, regardless of the pictures of solar panels and windmills shown on the television, is supported primarily though the use of petroleum, coal and natural gas. As a result, oil and natural gas producing countries have taken on an economic importance that would otherwise not be the case. We need petroleum for the transportation system which is based on automobiles and airplanes; we need artificial fertilizers that are made with petroleum products to support modern agriculture, specifically sulfur and nitrates extracted from crude oil, and ammonia extracted from natural gas used to make urea.

For all the rhetoric from the Trump administration about fracking and American energy independence, the statistics are not reliable and the United States, and the entire world, is tied to petroleum and natural gas for transportation, for heat, and for agricultural production which is increasingly difficult to produce.

Iran offers the greatest potential for the production of high-quality petroleum and natural gas in the future and the possibility that China, not the United States, would be the controlling economic force behind Iran’s energy sector was considered to be an unacceptable threat to American interests by certain factions.

The investment bankers and financial speculators who make up policy for Trump and Netanyahu want to take complete control of energy around the world, and to stop the use of renewable energy, so as to create their own empire. Control of trade, transportation, and agricultural production is all part of that bid for control. Iran would be a major source for petroleum and natural gas in the future which they think that they can control. And so a foolish war was launched.

3)

Trump’s special role in the chaos unleashed by the Iran War: The big beautiful deal engineered by the Trump Organization, Netanyahu, the United Arab Emirates, World Liberty Financial, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)

Although Donald Trump often serves as a puppet of global finance, and a face for billionaires who wish to avoid publicity, he is also a real stakeholder who, along with his family and a small group of old friends, is trying to make a massive fortune off of this war with Iran on the side.

The powers behind this war that actually making decisions, and that are ignoring the constitutions, and the governments and citizens of their countries, are the Trump Organization, Benjamin Netanyahu and his billionaire Zionist billionaire cronies, the royalty of the United Arab Emirates, World Liberty Financial and BlackRock, the technology mercenary army Palantir, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

These groups, which are not nation states at all but rather centers of financial, political and military power, are trying to create a new geopolitical and economic architecture, starting in the Middle East, that will completely replace the existing systems of trade that was based on the rules of World Trade Organization, of energy that was controlled by OPEC and other associations connected to old petrochemical giants like Exxon and BP, and the financial systems set up around central banks in nation states.

For the massive shifts in geopolitics that these groups are planning, it is major wars and humanitarian catastrophes, that give them a chance to implement corridor systems featuring closed supply chains and tightly controlled trade, and private financial self-enrichment for oligarchs, not traditional multinational corporations.

After President Richard Nixon ended the U.S. dollar’s direct convertibility to gold in 1971, the United States built a new monetary structure around oil. Under the petrodollar system, global oil transactions were priced in U.S. dollars. This forced countries everywhere to hold large dollar reserves because industrial economies cannot function without energy imports. The result was extraordinary global demand for dollars and enormous geopolitical leverage for Washington DC.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, especially the Gulf monarchies, became essential pillars of this arrangement. Oil moved through protected maritime chokepoints, especially the Strait of Hormuz. The United States provided military protection to oil producing nations and held financial dominance over the global energy system.

But the American system is under immense pressure because China is expanding its Belt and Road Initiative across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, and offering an alternative to dollar dependency. The Gulf States, all of whose governments are penetrated by Israeli operatives, have been forced to start thinking of new strategies for survival.

The Gulf States were told by American and Israeli advisors that the future would come from control of artificial intelligence, digital payments, blockchain systems, surveillance systems, and data infrastructure, and not simply from petroleum.

Dubai, Riyad, and Abu Dabi were convinced to invest their wealth from oil exports to buy a stake in an integrated and technologically-driven global system for money, energy and logistics that would allow them rule the world.

The new geopolitical structure set up by Israel and the United States (and some help from Europe) is meant to compete with the Chinese Belt and Road. It is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

IMEC is supposed to connect India to Europe through the Persian Gulf and Israel as a rival to the Belt and Road Initiative.

This new trade route would go from Indian ports to United Arab Emirates ports like Fujairah and Jebel Ali, then continue to Saudi Arabia and Jordan, pass through Israel at Haifa and continue to Europe over the Mediterranean. This new trade route would not only complete with the Belt and Road network, it will bring the Gulf monarchies under the economic control of Israel, and offer an alternative to the Straits of Hormuz.

More importantly, logistics would be entirely automated, new AI and communications technology would be unified for the entire region, all transportation would be controlled by private equity firms like BlackRock, money would all be digital and tried to social control systems, and the United States and Israel would be on top.

The UAE already has built up the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman and constructed the Habshan–Fujairah pipeline to allow oil to reach it easily.

The United States and Israel knew that attacking Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for up to one-third of oil and gas that is available on the global market.

They got what they wanted. The strategy for global domination may fail, but the attack on Iran was not a stupid mistake. Oil prices and maritime insurance rates rose and familiar routes for shipping oil were shut down.

Although ordinary citizens in Israel and the United States are suffering, for the wealthy backers of Trump and Netanyahu, the longer Hormuz remains partially blocked, the more valuable the IMEC bypass infrastructure will become.

Iran is winning the war in some respects, but so are these guys.

Moreover, American petroleum companies, engaged in the destructive, but profitable short-term development petroleum and natural gas by fracking, will make a big profits from the new demand for American oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Although the United States cannot be a long-term global producer, in the short term this induced crisis can a few people a lot of money—especially if there is a also war with Russia.

UAE investors, especially Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan invested heavily in World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency and digital finance platform developed by the Trump family business, the Trump Organization.

Now that the Strait of Hormuz is destabilized, IMEC is much more valuable. IMEC will be linked to infrastructure and payment systems that are tied to Trump’s World Liberty Financial, and to global private equity players like BlackRock.

The UAE, following advice from Washington and Tel Aviv, is investing heavily in American semiconductors, data centers, AI systems, and their branches in Israel. The UAE is trying to create its own little empire while everyone is watching the war with Iran.

Of course, Israel and the United States, or more specifically Trump’s people and Netanyahu’s people, may lose this gambit, this war for control of the energy, currency, and trade of the entire world. The manner in which Iran destroyed American bases in the region was devastating for American prestige.

What is important to know is that billionaires in the United States and Israel still do not think they are losing. They believe they are going to win.

The Board of Peace and the United Nations

Central to this bid for control by billionaires and sheiks tied to Trump and Netanyahu is the privatized form of global governance known as the Board of Peace 平和評議会that set up by Trump, himself as chairman for life, to replace the United Nations which is tied to traditional nation states.

The Board of Peace was supposed to coordinate the rebuilding of Gaza as a resort town and financial capital for the Middle East. That comes after the war of annihilation and genocide waged against the Palestinians there. It may seem to be in bad taste, but it is intentional. The message is clear: get rich with us, or be completely destroyed.

The Board of Peace, now with major political players from around the world involved, plans to become something bigger, an organization with its own private military and financed by private equity, a supra-government that has declared that no country or international organization has any sovereignty over it. The Board of Peace is merger of government and multinational finance similar to the British East India Corporation that oversaw the destruction of India, Bangladesh, China and other nations, and the massive transfer of wealth to England, in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Board of Peace, if it works, will be the brain for this new economic corridor from India to Europe.

Launched with capital from the UAE and other petroleum kingdoms, powered by petroleum and natural gas sold at an inflated price, employing Israeli infrastructure and IT/AI systems for the total integration and control of logistics and economic and financial interactions, and empowered by the global political networks linked to Trump and his billionaire supporters, the Board of Peace has great promise.

The reconstruction programs after the war and their financing and the massive restructuring of political and diplomatic relations throughout the region will make the geopolitical chaos that result from the Iran war a bonanza for these predatory groups.

In addition to Trump and Sheik Tahnoun, the Board of Peace includes Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner a billionaire networker closely allied with Netanyahu. Mohammed bin Zayed, ruler of the UAE, is also throwing big money into this bid to control global trade, energy, and finance, as is Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The builders of a new finance empire

A bunch of super-wealthy spoiled brats will not be enough to make this ambitious plan viable. It also has backing from the largest financial entities on earth, notably BlackRock. BlackRock has its tentacles wrapped around parts of every nation in the world and it considers itself more powerful than any government in the world. BlackRock will take control of every aspect of the economic system being set up in this economic corridor, including the radical financialization all policy decisions, and the push for tokenization systems and infrastructure investment.

The private intelligence firm that has seized control of large parts of the United States federal government and military, Palantir Technologies, will control the data and surveillance systems for this new geopolitical entity.

Palantir integrated information for the military targeting of Gazans during the genocide, and it uses predictive analytic for logistics management, border control systems, and models for social control based on the data obtained from customer spending, or the actions of Gaza’s Palestinian population when under attack. In other words, Palantir will over total control over the population in economic unit.

The companies G42 and MGX created with UAE money will run the social control AI and data-center systems with help from American and Israeli IT giants.

There will be no democracy, no participation in policy debates, and no government officials either. It will be the consumer facing a pitiless supercomputer-driven system.

And then there is World Liberty Financial which belongs to the Trump royal family’s company Trump Organization. World Liberty Financial will control private payment and settlements, including cryptocurrency and stable coin payments that are being planned together with Binance—a financial giant tied to Chinese billionaires.

The radical concentration of wealth around the world has created a class of billionaires who look on the citizens of each country of the earth like ants or cockroaches. They have become detached and unfeeling psychopaths who are ready to destroy everything for change at total domination. The plan may fail, but they believe they will benefit when the entire global economy is destroyed.

Of course, winning the war with Iran would be advantageous for Trump and Netanyahu, but for these masters of the universe a prolonged conflict will accelerate a massive economic transition they will profit from as well.

None of this would be possible if Trump and Netanyahu had not established regimes that are above the law and the constitution in their own nations. These two men and their families are now exactly like the sheiks of the Middle East; they act entirely for the benefit of family and friends.

The Gaza genocide was a critical part of this project. That ruthless and broadly publicized destruction of a people showed that, just as Netanyahu has stated openly, the new geopolitical strategy is not international law and human rights, but rather the ruthless strategy of Genghis Khan: complete surrender or total annihilation. That new politics is what Israel and the United States are counting on to make unlikely project successful. Whereas Iran appeals to justice and humanity in its propaganda campaigns, this new economic system being imposed by the United States and Israel, starting with Gaza, is meant to show the world that it does not care what you think and agrees with Machiavelli’s advice that it is more important to be feared than to be loved.

The Board of Peace is not humanitarian institution, but redevelopment mechanism for creating a brave new world after catastrophic destruction meant to create traumatized populations. It is as much about “peace” as the Ministry of Truth in 1984 is about “truth.” The entire Middle East will be taken over by a handful of financial systems for reconstruction that demand digital finance and surveillance systems. The destruction of Gaza, and the current destruction of the West Bank, Southern Lebanon, Syria, and Iran is critical to that plan.

This new economic corridor will go beyond roads, ports, and pipelines. It will introduce AI-managed systems for financial surveillance, digital identity, predictive logistics, tokenized assets, and population-scale monitoring.

This new empire is not interested in territory. It will use disruptive technological systems to control trade flows, payment systems, data systems, energy networks, immigration and mobility, and city planning. It will serve the interests of billionaires and sheiks through private equity, sovereign wealth funds. The entire economic system will be hidden from the public.

(this section draws extensively on the excellent article by Bantam Joe A Balanced World Order)

4)

Technological change: New developments in the military and intelligence

The first months of this war with Iran have revealed that technological evolution, and misconceptions about the effective use of technology, have completely changed the nature of warfare. The technological and military disruptions could result in an upset of the balance of power in the world in the same manner that when the British Empire used new steam-powered technology for its ships and replaced previous smoothbore, muzzle-loading cannons with shell-firing guns, rockets, and rifled artillery it gained absolute advantages over its rivals. Such shifts in the nature of warfare gave the Western powers global dominance for over 150 years.

The once powerful Qing Empire was reduced to semi-colony status in the Opium Wars because it had failed to grasp the implications of the industrial revolution.

It is a sad truth in history that we are always preparing to fight the last war. Military planners before the First World War still saw cavalry and large marching divisions of infantry as essential to military success. They would learn, painfully, that machine guns, improved long-range canons, fighter planes, and tanks would kill millions of soldiers unnecessarily and lead to a radical reformulation of strategy and logistics. Trench warfare and heavy artillery became decisive in war.

After the First World War, European military planners imagined that trench warfare would be the key to victory in future wars. The French built the massive Maginot fortification along the national border to make sure that Germany could not break through the way it had in 1915. World War Two, however, started with lightning-speed motorized strikes by tanks, and the use of bombers and fighter planes, all connected together by advanced communications systems. The war was entirely different in its nature.

Today, the United States military, and many other nations, assume that the next big war will be like World War Two and that power will come from aircraft carriers, large amounts of advanced fighter planes and tanks, and the ability to bomb continuously. That basic military power is supplemented by missile systems, missile defense systems, and nuclear weapons that will give the United States absolute supremacy.

That model for a revolution in warfare as a result of computer aided targeting was displayed for the world in the United States’ successful invasion of Iraq in 2003.

But the world has changed dramatically over the decades since that moment.

The United States military has become a means for private equity to generate money by selling overpriced weapons systems, and generals are promoted on the basis of their ability to bring profits to military contractors, rather than for competence or strategy. Ambitious or capable military experts are frustrated in their careers, and under Trump hundreds of officers have been dismissed because they were not absolutely loyal to Trump personally.

The United States advances weapons systems because they bring profits to corporations who make campaign contributions to congressmen and presidents. Many weapons are not forced on the military which were never requested.

Perhaps the most dubious part of defense is missile defense, a system for using missiles to shoot down missiles, which fails in most tests, and has been a disaster for Israel and American bases in the Middle East since the war with Iran began.

Expensive missile systems like THAAD are central to the defense of American allies, but have proven to be venerable to attacks and extremely expensive—and difficult to replace. These systems are Royal Royce show pieces entirely inappropriate for a long-term war of attrition.

Extraordinary amounts of money have been spent on next-generation fighter planes like the F 35 fighter and the B2 bomber. These pricey items seem more designed to bring profits to military contractors than to serve any military purpose.

These fighter planes, like many of these expensive tanks and ships, are a collection of expensive electronic gear which breaks down easily when subject to wear, and that requires complex tools for repair and service.

The United States has collected many aircraft carriers that serve as the center for aircraft carrier groups. The entire concept of the aircraft carrier is outdated and they have been driven away from the Persian Gulf by attacks by cheap Iranian drones—the United States military refuses to even admit that they have been damaged by Iranian drones and missiles. Yet the money to be made from constructing these albatrosses is so great, and they are literally the only shipbuilding that the United States still engages in, so they must be maintained.

The plans for using American special forces in Iran were completely unrealistic and the only serious effort, an attempt to land special forces in Iran as part a mission to seize enriched uranium, ended in a debacle with airplanes, helicopters, and vehicles in ruins, and numerous casualties which the United States military refuses to disclose. Although the military claims that a pilot was rescued, he has never appeared in public since his supposed return to the United States.

It is clear that the military intelligence provided by Iranian, Chinese, and Russian satellites to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was at least as good as anything the United States and Israel provided and allowed Iran to launch devastating attacks on American bases and Israeli military bases and infrastructure which have significantly degraded the capacity to launch military operations.

Iran kept all of its military supplies in underground storage facilities, often under hundreds of meters of solid rock that cannot be reached by the “bunker buster bombs.” Much of those supplies were large numbers of drone planes, drone ships, and hypersonic missiles.

Iran had prepared systems for launching thousands of cheap drones, medium size drones, and highly accurate guided missiles from across the nation that could not be easily located or destroyed. It was able to force the United States and Israel to use up its expensive anti-missile missiles chasing worthless drones and cheap missiles while highly accurate missiles, and also a large number of cheap drones got through to devastate Israel and most of the American bases in the Middle East.

Although Iranian infrastructure was damaged by American and Israeli attacks, little of its military hardware was damaged.

American and Israeli planes and surveillance systems, by contrast were destroyed. Iran destroyed GSC 52B SATCOM terminal at the US Navy Headquarters in Bahrain, Satellite communications at the US Air Force Al-Udeid Base in Qatar, and rendered most other military bases uninhabitable.

American and Israeli failures were not simply the result of Iran employing new strategies effectively against outdated American and Israeli weapons systems. The militaries and intelligence agencies of the United States and Israel have been outsourced to multinational private intelligence firms like Palantir and Oracle that pursue their own global strategies beyond the nation state, and are more concerned with profit than national security.

Multinational firms like Anduril Industries and General Atomics are producing massive numbers of armed drones and robots for a new form of automated “AI” warfare that the United States is planning for. At the same time, many fear that the drone and robot wars that the United States is planning for with the help of Anduril Industries and SpaceX may not be against China and Iran, but rather against the citizens of the United States itself.

In any case, for all the profits that they make, American firms are unable to compete with the massive production of cheap drones by Iran, as well as by India, China, and Turkey.

Warfare for the United States and Israel is increasingly information warfare, especially the integration of data obtained by StarLink, Starshield (satellite systems for classified military communications), and other satellites, with large amounts of data sucked up from databases and communications around the world so as to track a large proportion of the population of the world. Such advanced tracking, combined with human intelligence networks, was responsible for the killing of high ranking Iranian politicians and military officers, specifically, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Ali Shamkhani, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, and police intelligence head Gholamreza Rezaeian.

Those attacks went against basic military strategy and had the effect of both creating deeper commitment on the part of the population, the government, and the military, and the decision to adopt in full the “mosaic” strategy for command and control by which decision making is regulated to regional commanders so that the chain of command cannot be easily disrupted.

That move is parallel by secret programs in all major countries for underground tunnels and facilities that cannot be detected from above ground. Those are underground military facilities that can survive a satellite coordinated drone and robot war.

There are also important global trends in military planning that impact this war, and other possible future conflicts.

Plans for the construction of massive underground military facilities, and other facilities and complexes with government or corporate applications are being carried out in the United States, and most major countries. In the case of the Trump administration, the plans for a ballroom at the White House which will be tied to massive underground military command center has attracted attention of military analysts, but it is just the tip of the iceberg. Elon Musk’s Boring Company specializes in developing next-generation boring equipment for these projects which are for the most part entirely secret.

When it comes to subterranean warfare, Iran and North Korea have a special advantage because they have invested for decades in building extensive underground facilities that cannot be destroyed using conventional weapons.

Finally, a new arms race is emerging between the major nations, and also between the multinational arms manufacturers who supply weapons to countries around the world in competition with each other, in the field of nanotechnology. Massive classified budgets exist for the development of nano weapons, including smart dust, nano robots and other self-replicating nano-scale weapons which could potentially be more dangerous than nuclear weapons. The next generation of nano weapons could wipe out tens of millions of people without the population even understanding what is happening until it is too late. A few liters of smart dust, or other nano-robots, that placed in the water supply can destroy a city more effectively than a nuclear weapon.

Such forms of warfare, are being experimented with by the United States and Israel in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere. These technologies are perhaps the remaining strength of the United States and Israeli military as their convention weapons look increasingly outdated.

Another critical weapon in warfare is information warfare, or more precisely psychological warfare that aims to dumb down the population and induce a passive and narcissistic state through the use of entertainment, advertisements, and other weaponized forms of culture. Such systems are less effective against Iran, and are increasingly used within the United States against citizens to create an increasingly closed and totalitarian society.

Iran has launched its own propaganda campaigns, most notably the Lego animations which reveal corruption in the Trump administration that Democratic Party and American newspapers are afraid to touch. These videos, most likely created along with sympathetic Americans, have vastly increased Iran’s cultural influence in America. Right wing nationalists like Stew Peters, a implacable enemy of Israel, praises Iranian military officers regularly.

The inability of American bases in the Middle East to protect themselves, let alone their host countries, has raised grave doubts about the value of American bases, and American weapons, around the world. That shift in America’s image could rapidly transform the geopolitical environment. That is on top of the removal of many competent generals in the American military by the incompetent TV personality turned “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth.

We see also the use of next-generation directed energy weapons, and the targeting of individuals within the chain of command of the American military itself (or persons of interest) using tracking systems, microwave radiation, sound, and other forms of radiation (often combined with the deployment of nano weapons) to harass and disable. This internal conflict within the American military is increasing and suggests that if the war drags on, the military may fracture into factions.

Many of these new weapons like nano weapons and directed energy weapons have been employed in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran not so much for a military goal, but rather as testing to perfect the use of these weapons systems. The future use of these weapons is not set by senior military officers, but rather by multinational financial and technological institutions like BlackRock, Oracle, Vanguard, and Palantir that are not loyal to any nation state, granted they have the most personnel from the United States and Israel.

5)

Rapid shifts in the global economic system

Lenin supposedly wrote, “there are centuries in which nothing happens and then months in which decades happen.” This phrase, whoever may have said it, describes well the rapid transformation of the global economic system taking place in the months since the start of the Iran War. At some level, the goal of the Trump and Netanyahu Administration was to use this catastrophic war to transform the entire financial and trade system currently tied to the dollar, the energy supply system, and the administration of government in a radical manner meant to permanently solidify the absolute power of the billionaire class and to reduce the rest of humanity to a substance existence at best.

The current financial system employing the dollar for petroleum transactions forms the basis of American geopolitical power and that system is changing rapidly as Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and even Saudi Arabia set up systems for petroleum payments in other currencies, most notably the Chinese Yuan. The end of the petro-dollar (dollar with its value tied to petroleum, not gold) system which allowed the United States to print enormous amounts of money and to take on massive national and private debt, is certain to bring about a default in the years ahead.

Nevertheless, the strategic thinkers in Tel Aviv and Washington have their own brilliant plan. They plan to roll out digital currencies globally that they will control, whether it is the currency of the United States, China, Russia or the European Union, through their massive private equity firms like BlackRock, Vanguard, Blackstone, or Chinese Merchants Capital that control money far beyond national borders.

Private equity and multinational banks are combining with private intelligence like Palantir and Oracle, with IT firms like Meta and Amazon Web Services, and with privatized military contractors around the world to create a new digital currency whose value is derived not from gold, or from petroleum, but rather from a massive surveillance and control system spanning the entire world, reenforced by Starlink or Baidou satellites, that compels the citizen to use digital currencies employing surveillance, psychological manipulation, and other tools. Total technological control is a new method to give value to money.

Washington DC is losing control of the planet, but the private equity firms with their feet planted in the United States and Israel, and claws in China, India, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea, have ambitions to control the world because they have become entities bigger and more powerful than nation states.

The destruction of the trade system is part of global finance’s strategy for global domination. The shocking disruption to markets caused by the Iran war is the tool they plan to use to force massive economic change. They want to end the global trade system as it exists now. But they do not want to change international trade system, and the nature of logistics and distribution because they care about workers. Quite the opposite. They plan to use automation to eliminate workers completely and therefore end the advantage of low wage labor and destroy all organized labor. In that case, there will no longer be much need to import anything other than raw materials.

The United States navy’s actions in the Persian Gulf increasingly resemble the behavior of pirates. There is a rapid degeneration of American military institutions into mercenary opportunism. As we have seen in the scheming Timothy Mellon, the Republican Party’s biggest donor, and a mogul who buys railways and other transportation systems, along with Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock and chairman of the World Economic Forum, free trade is over. These financial titans want to buy up ports and automate them, buy up railroads and highways to consolidate transportation, and buy up supply chains and logistics using financial means so as to control chokepoints. These billionaires see the United States military as a tool for their business.

It would be wrong to say that these billionaires want the United States to lose the war with Iran, but it is certainly true that they have found ways to make money in failure as well, even when people around the world face starvation after the production of artificial fertilizers essential to agriculture ceases.

6)

Climate change, the collapse of biodiversity and shortage of water and food for a massive population

One striking feature of the analysis of the Iran war, which is not accidental, is the complete silence about catastrophic climate change and the collapse of biodiversity (the start of the sixth great extinction) as a factor behind this conflict. The truth is that climate change can be seen as the primary factor driving Israel and the United States into this catastrophic confrontation that could well end in a world war.

The nations of the Middle East central to the production of petroleum and natural gas, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Iran, Israel, and Kuwait, are engaged in an act of mass suicide through that process of exporting fossil fuels that they refuse to recognize.

A small number of people who control the politics and finance of the gulf nations, many of whom have homes overseas where they can flee, pour enormous amounts of money into lobbying around the world to keep the global economy addicted to petroleum and natural gas. But the petroleum and natural gas that they sell at tremendous profits to drive this economy is destroying the climate rapidly and the Middle East where they live is one of the biggest victims. These nations have become deserts with little fresh water. The flora and fauna have died off and there is little agricultural land to be farmed.

These nations rely on massive desalination plants to turn sea water into water for drinking and irrigation. That expensive, energy intense, process vastly increases the salinity of the ocean and destroys the ecosystem. In short, the petroleum-driven economy that John D. Rockefeller of Standard Oil and Henry Ford of Ford Motors created a hundred years ago has produced an uninhabitable Middle East. North Africa and Iran are similarly challenged for water.

If the desalination plants that supply drinking water to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates are destroyed in future fighting, people will die in massive numbers almost immediately. These countries will uninhabitable.

This war is the result of the schemes of American, Israeli, and global private equity to seize control of all energy supplies because they wish to establish absolute economic domination over the earth. They are driven to do so because they know that earth is facing an environmental catastrophe that will result in massive conflicts not only between countries, but also within countries. They want to try to assert complete control over everything as fast as possible, starting with energy.

The risks from this war are so great that a rational strategist would have dismissed the very idea. And yet the war came anyway. The billionaires are narcissistic, obsessive, and in complete denial about the precariousness of the global economy. They do not even think about the climate. Many of them became rich through short-term investments, the buying and selling stock and hedge funds. They have never thought about what will happen to humanity over the next hundred years.

What is more shocking is the total silence about the need to end the use of petroleum and natural gas, to eliminate as much as possible the use of plastic and petroleum, and to rapidly restore domestic organic agriculture so we do not depend on food imports or petroleum-based fertilizers. All discussion in the media revolves around the question of how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The sixth great extinction, now rapidly speeding up, dwarfs all other security concerns. Yet there is absolute silence concerning this catastrophe among the commentators on the current crisis in the Middle East. I would go so far as to say I am the only one who identifies climate change at the critical issue and suggests that rapidly ending the use of petroleum, rather than reopening the Straits of Hormuz, must be everyone’s priority, including Iran.