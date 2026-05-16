FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
1d

"Private equity and multinational banks are combining with private intelligence like Palantir and Oracle, with IT firms like Meta and Amazon Web "Services, and with privatized military contractors around the world to create a new digital currency whose value is derived not from gold, or from petroleum, but rather from a massive surveillance and control system spanning the entire world, reenforced by Starlink or Baidou satellites, that compels the citizen to use digital currencies employing surveillance, psychological manipulation, and other tools. Total technological control is a new method to give value to money."

Exactly, technological control is the new way of giving value to money.

No wonder, the United States has more than 3,000 operational data centers, and that number is expected to grow substantially in the years ahead. More than 1,500 new data centers are in various stages of development nationwide. Most are in rural MAGA locations. 😆 Notice how data centers and the purchase of abandoned windowless warehouses for "supposed" immigrant detention are now a priority.

You'll love totalitarianism with neofeudal characteristics. 😁

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includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
14h

Only a people serving an apprenticeship to nature can be trusted with machines. Only such people will so contrive and control those machines that their products are an enhancement of biological needs, and not a denial of them.”

— Herbert Read

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