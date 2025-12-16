Center for Truth Politics

“There is plenty of room down there for total war:

Nano weapons and the covert attacks on citizens”

Speech and Discussion

Emanuel Pastreich

Director

Center for Truth Politics

Fear No Evil

David Iorlano

Independent Scholar

Gecko Pico

December 14, 2025

Hosted by Chuck Fall, Green Liberty Caucus

TRANSCRIPT

Center for Truth Politics

December 14, 2025

“There is plenty of room down there for total war: Nano weapons and the covert attacks on citizens”

The meeting focused on discussing the potential threats posed by nanoweapons and related technologies, including their implications for societal control and mind manipulation capabilities. Technical experts and commentators presented evidence and research on psychotronic weapons, brain-computer interfaces, and the existence of mind control technologies, sharing various military reports and whistleblowers’ accounts. The discussion concluded with calls for greater awareness and political discourse around these technologies, emphasizing the need to protect against potential abuses while balancing scientific advancement with democratic values.

The meeting focused on discussing the potential threats posed by nanoweapons and related technologies, including their implications for societal control and mind manipulation capabilities. Technical experts and commentators presented evidence and research on psychotronic weapons, brain-computer interfaces, and the existence of mind control technologies, sharing various military reports and whistleblowers’ accounts. The discussion concluded with calls for greater awareness and political discourse around these technologies, emphasizing the need to protect against potential abuses while balancing scientific advancement with democratic values.

Psychotronic Weapons and Mind Control

Nanotechnology and Brain Interface Concerns

David discussed the potential implications of nanotechnology and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), citing concerns about the ability to read and modulate thoughts. He referenced studies indicating the presence of graphene oxide in medical interventions, which could facilitate these capabilities. David also touched on the DARPA N3 program’s investigation into using particulates in the brain for reading spike potentials and the broader applications of nanotechnology, including surveillance and potential manipulation of human thoughts and behavior.

Hello, it’s Emanuel Pastreich at Center for Truth Politics at Green Liberty, and I’m

Honored to have the chance to have a distinguished group of our associates discussing the issue of nanoweapons and their impact on us, on our society.

Ever since Richard Feynman delivered his lecture, there’s plenty of room at the bottom. In 1959, the potential for engineering at the nanoscale has intrigued scientists and engineers because of its revolutionary potential.

Over the last 15 years, however, nanotechnology, and especially nanoweapons, have taken off as a field, posing an unprecedented threat to humanity. It is nanoweapons, Much more than the wooly AI, a vague concept used to market a Ponzi scheme, which is the looming threat for our nation and for the world, quickly replacing many previous weapon systems.

What exactly are these new lethal weapons that can be deployed in complete secrecy, kill on an industrial scale, and leave no traces visible to the human eye?

Well, all the major powers, the United States, China, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, France, etc, have massive research budgets for nanotechnology that are classified, or simply secret.

In the military, in academics, and in the private sector.

But we as citizens, are left completely in the dark as to what these new nanotechnologies are being deployed for, how they’re being deployed and weaponized.

We will discuss today the impact of nanotechnology on our society, and specifically the vast array of nanoweapons that are being deployed by unaccountable forces so as to create, over the next 10 years, a complete, controlled slave society controlled from below, And from above.

The development of nanoweapons on a global scale follows from the initial concepts for social control described in the Secret Weapons for Quiet Wars manuscript, which, whether or not the original text was an actual internal report.

or just a summary of internal policy discussions, reflects accurately the plans put in place 40 years ago, which are now reaching their apex for mass, covert social control of the United States and of the entire world.In addition to propaganda pattern conditioning, slow-motion transformation of urban environments, electronic warfare and hidden messaging. Nanoweapons are emerging as the primary weapon of choice for social control, not just for lethal attacks. It is critical that the citizen understand what we are up against.

And what needs to be done in response, both domestically and internationally, including international treaties?

As the art of war tells us, the core principle of war is deception.

And the biggest deception today is this war… that this war is being hyped up as a war using fighter planes and tanks between nation states.

When, in fact, the real war is waged by Protean multinational entities against select populations around the world, using biotechnology, nanotechnology, and information, psychological warfare.

Let us focus on the real war for a change.

So, I’d like to invite, David Iolano, to make the opening, sort of, more technical, concrete, comments regarding what nanoweapons are and what this conflict, this war that’s being waged on us means. Thank you.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

Thank you, Emmanuel. Sorry, I just needed to blow my nose until I just run off screen for a second there. Yeah, thank you very much, for having us here today. This is a topic that’s quite close to my heart, you know, I’ve been affected by, these technologies myself.

Every day… I learned something new about how these systems operate. Keeping with the theme today.

Of Nano. I have done a little bit of research, relating to this.

And I’ll try and just give you a brief overview of what’s actually happening. And so, essentially,

Going back…

towards the start of the pandemic, we had, an advisor to the WEF, Yavel, Noah Harari, that some people might know, Yovel, and he,

He basically suggested that, man has now become a hackable animal.

And when he was saying this, it sounded cute and interesting, and a lot of people sort of put it down to an academic point of view, and not so much to be taken literally. But, the more we sort of find out about this stuff, the more we start to realize that maybe he wasn’t being cute when he said this.

And so… In terms of nanotech, and the administration of it, and also…

the administration and the effects that it can have, I’ve sort of broken it down into certain parts, and so certain interventions, I think, may have contributed to the implanting of what is actually a BCI, or brain-computer interface, into people’s heads.

This has the ability, essentially, to read

flight potentials in the brain. Which, going back years ago, if you had that capability, might not have been

Such an issue, but now with the advent of

big data and AI, it gives us the ability to essentially read a person’s thoughts.

and convert that into text. And that’s a… that’s a very public, truth that you can actually find out if you look up Meta Achieves Mind Reading.

Online, you’ll find an article, or a number of articles.

That will inform you that not only through this mechanism can you

Identify what a person is thinking, but you can also identify what…

they picture in their mind as well, which I think’s…

quite scary. So, essentially, also, I’ve looked at studies, done by a number of different scientists that have been published.

That’s… Basically confirms the presence of graphene oxide.

In the medical interventions that people took.

And this would facilitate this kind of thing. The mRNA is a lipid nanoparticle. The nature of a lipid nanoparticle is basically…

When you take all the fancy words out of it, it’s like an oil-coated nanoparticle.

The oil coding actually allows it to pass through parts of the body that it normally wouldn’t be able to do, because the body would see it as a threat, and probably reject it.

And so, when we’re talking… yep.

Yep, and so, when we’re talking about this, the main parts of the body that we’re most

Worried about, obviously, would be the brain, and that’s why the brain has this really fancy mechanism called the blood-brain barrier.

And early in the pandemic, there was a few articles. There wasn’t a lot, it was the type of thing that… and it has kind of been buried now. I’ve been trying to find articles again on this, but…

It’s… it’s… it’s thin on the ground, but essentially, there were articles that said, oh, it was meant to stay in the arm here, right?

And it wasn’t meant to go into anywhere else. And then they said, oh, actually, it is going throughout the body, and then they said, actually, it is crossing the blood-brain barrier. And so, yeah, they had the Build Back Better, slogan going on, all the WEF and New World Order crew.

But they also had the BBB Build Back Better, Build Back Better and Blood-Brain Barrier. So, what were they doing? They were building back better, they were building our brains back better. This is what they think, at least, that, I’d prefer to have my free will, because not only do BCIs allow

Reading from the mind, that is, reading the spike potentials, reading the language centers so they can convert your thoughts into text.

But they also allow,

right into the mind. That is a form of modulation, is what they call this. And that can be done any number of ways, but usually it’s interrupting the synapses.

So, each of these… Graphene oxide. This is a…

I might just roll back a bit.

DARPA, over the last…

15 years, has been investigating the use of a BCI, under a program called the DARPA N3 program.

The N3 program outlined how, particulates in the brain could be used to read the spike potentials inside the brain, and they would be graphene oxide or reduced graphene oxide, which matches with what’s in the… in the, medical interventions.

that people had. And so, it seems a bit coincidental. Maybe they just put the graphene oxide in there just to make us a bit more conductive, so that we could get a bit of a buzz out of life, you know, when we’re hit with radio waves.

But I’ve got a feeling it had some other, other…

nefarious reasons. These aren’t primarily for the brain, either. They could be used throughout the body to measure any number of things, which…

fancy nanotech can, can do. Like, from your blood pressure, to heartbeat, to…

Stress levels, also monitoring bloods.

For different elements, they can be tuned to do a lot of different things, and in fact, there was

In 2013, when the brain initiative was launched, that was, an Obama initiative, and it was worldwide, I mean, cooperation with China and the EU, they actually…

all decided they were going to start studying the brain. It was of course, so that we can,

you know, people getting these wicked brain diseases, that we can make sure that they’re okay, you know, and that’s why they went and spent billions and billions on this, and then the defense Force took over, because they’re really interested in people’s…

Operating brains as well, apparently.

And so, I will tell you, a lot of the Brain Initiative funding went to DARPA, it didn’t go to…

The, hospitals, or… you know, health industry, it went into the defense industry. So, but that aside.

So where are we? So, modulation of the brain.

Yes, this is possible. They can… what can they do with that? Like, you could induce all kinds of things, induce states in people.

That you could induce, you could block people’s natural pathways in the brain so that it makes it harder for them to think.

James Giordano, who worked for DARPA, CIA… Nsa, Department of Defense.

very well known. He gave a speech at the… I think it was at the Modern War Institute?

It’s a private organization. They, they actually…

In that, he outlined how these particulates could be used in any number of ways. They can even be weaponized to group in the brain and induce something similar to a minor stroke in someone. And so, the…

Ability to use these particulates in any number of ways.

You know, it’s… it’s only limited by the imaginations of what you can do with, radio, frequency…

Activated metal particulates, which can cause any number of effects.

Which I might just outline now.

And so… So what… what can these things do? Nanotech, what are the capabilities?

They talk about self-assembling.

And so that’s when they snap together, and I’ve observed this at a micro level, from particulates being sprayed on us. So, not only are these from medical interventions, but they happen to be in our food, in our water. I’ve identified at least micro-elements, similar to this.

which might be a computer like smart dust that they can use, not only inside our bodies, but outside our bodies. They can use to monitor the temperature in an area, or to map topography, or to…

do all kinds of, stuff. Like, I think I recently heard about smart cities, and how they’ll know when you’re parked on a certain

a certain location so they can bill you for being parked there, you know? Like, this sort of stuff.

But this basically makes the pavement be able to listen in on you. Like, these can have little PZO elements in them, which means that they act as a microphone.

Or they could be reversed using the same concept. It’s easier. You feed a frequency into them, and they vibrate, which creates a sound. If you get enough of these inside someone’s ear, you can actually put a voice into their head.

And this can be targeted at individuals who have the elements on their head, or in… on their… in their nose. There’s a V2 nerve that runs through their head. It’s like a secondary hearing system. You put voltage through that, you’ll get sound coming through.

To the cochlea. So, I mean, this is… the ways these things can be used is very broad.

And… I’ve observed this.

As well, and… Yeah, so biosensors, I’ve already gone over those ones.

Heart rate, blood pressure, floor temperature, blood analysis, location tracking, brain activity, mind reading, mind writing, optical sensors. That’s an interesting one, because imagine putting a whole heap of these in your iris.

Or sorry, yeah, into your pupil.

So that the retina, if you coat the retina with these photosensitive.

Optical sensors, then you could essentially see what the person’s seeing.

Audio sensors to pick up sound.

And then you’ve got the CRISPR stuff.

Which, I think was part of the…

The medical interventions that we had.

And that’s using, so, CRISPR gene editing, being able to actually

manipulate a person’s gene genetics. Now, I haven’t got any personal experience with that, I’ve only seen it in theory. there was genetic material found in these same interventions.

And you have to wonder why that was there, you know, what was their purpose for having that, so…

I think there’s some… there’s volumes on that, I think, if you look around. I’m not sure how much of it’s true or how much of it’s not, but you’d have to make your own judgment on that.

In terms of…

validation that this is actually occurring. A lot of people who ended up with the

with the interventions, they started emitting a MAC address. This has been confirmed by a large number of people.

Or working independently, and some of them have done some really good work. Out in the middle of the field where there’s no signals, or putting people in Faraday cages and finding the house as humans, are emitting, Bluetooth MAC address

So that means that it must be communicating, getting that data back out, because you’ve got to wonder when you’ve got this

these… surveillance mechanisms within the body, how does that actually

Get back to base, you know, because it’s going back to the cloud, obviously.

And even more so, it’s hooked up to a giant artificial intelligence.

And a lot of targeted people who call themselves targeted individuals.

They… Experience this every day, that this thing is not…

dumb. It knows what… who you are, what you’ve done, where you shop, where you… you know, what you had for breakfast. It knows when you went to the toilet.

And in fact, a lot of people have a voice inside their head,

Basically, narrating their lives, like… As they go.

What worries me is that this ability to put voice inside someone’s head, if it’s broadly applied, means that…

We potentially have…

the potential for people to be programmed in their sleep, and so on. These techniques are very real, and particularly if you’ve got modulation of the brain, putting people into certain states would allow the populace to be brainwashed, affecting their urges, beliefs, and actions.

And so, this is a scarier weapon than nuclear, really, because if you’ve got that kind of power just inside your leaders, right, that’s a problem. But if you’ve got that kind of power inside…

inside every person, and you’ve got an AI hooked up to it, and you can say, I want to know all the people who disagree with this certain thing, and then you can say, I want them all to be programmed to change their mind, then you’ve obviously got a problem.

And that can explain a lot of what we’re experiencing these days.

Where polarization has hit an all-time high, and they’re… they’re trying to…

Yeah, I must be getting close to my time, Emmanuel.

They’re, they’re trying… Yup.

Emanuel Pastreich

I would, as a footnote, say that this is by no means everything. There’s a whole variety of aggressive weapons for attacking. This is outside of the issue of surveillance and technological manipulation, but there are also weapons for destroying things, for attacking, sort of the, you know, the little fish all coming together as one big fish.

In, in drone technology, they’re flying things, there’s, different varieties of nano, particles, smart dust.

with specialized, functions, but the most important part of this, I think, is that at the moment.

that the average citizens are being dumbed down, in which science is being eliminated from our discourse. We’re not being trained in science at all. The most sophisticated forms of technology are being introduced all around us, so we have this tremendous gap between the incredibly simplistic

Schemata that citizens are trained to use, and the actual combat which is taking place.

So, we’ll have a comment now from our anonymous, participants, also with a strong scientific, background. Commentator, please let us hear 15 minutes

Chuck Fall

Okay, so Emmanuel, you just got muted. I’m just gonna make a remark here. That,

if anyone’s aware of the language of David Hughes, the Omni War, and to the extent that what you’re describing

is a condition of this, I think. And if you would, you know, remark about that, that’s welcome.

I will then… let’s go to the commenter, and thank you very much, Emmanuel.

Commentor

Yeah, so my, my primary focus, has been on psychotronic weapons.

So, psychotronic weapons are weapons that can affect,

The mind, the brain, physiological states within the body, and I…

I started by experiencing the effects of these weapons myself, and wondering…

You know, what was… what was going on? Why…

Why did I suddenly start hearing voices? Why did I suddenly start feeling…

As if these voices that were being transmitted to my head were…

Reading my mind, and reacting to every thought that I had.

And there’s, you know, there’s this simple…

narrative that’s kind of pushed to the mass population, that someone who experiences these effects is under, a mental health condition, commonly referred to as schizophrenia. But a lot of people who go through these

These symptoms, they go through the mental health system.

And they’re classified with these mental health disorders, and they go through the treatment for these mental health disorders, and numerous medications, and years and years of treatment, and they find that it hasn’t helped them in any way.

And they start to… they start to wonder if… if…

What has been told to them isn’t true.

And so you start to do research.

Into the feasibility of other…

avenues that can produce these symptoms, and you start to research… you start to find that

Technologies that can produce these exact effects have been in development by major nations

for 70 years. I mean, there’s… there’s the… There’s the classic,

research project, the CIA MKUltra experiments that sought to understand exactly how the mind worked, and exactly how they can do mind control.

But that has evolved, over 70 years, and not only was that the United States researching these things, but we have Russia researching these things. We have…

We have China researching these things. There’s evidence that the UK or Britain has been researching these things. Germany has been researching these technologies.

And you start to realize that the very symptoms that you’re experiencing can all be produced by documented

technologies. And… My… my background is of…

the sciences. So I sought…

I thought to myself, how can I… you know, if these things are actually being… if these effects are actually being produced by technologies, then we have to have some sort of proof.

So I’ve sought out to find credible sources

That actually state that these technologies are being… have been developed and actually exist. And…

it’s kind of difficult at first when you start researching this. There’s a lot of disinformation online for, very obvious reasons that would redirect you and kind of steer you away from finding

This information.

But as you dig deeper, You can actually find a wealth of… Military reports.

Academic reports, academic papers, military papers, And whistleblowers even attesting.

from… from various organizations within the United States, the CIA, the NSA,

the FBI attesting that these technologies exist.

So… I would just like to share…

Since I’ve… and I’m trying to remain anonymous here to kind of protect my identity, because…

This is actually a very contentious and very dangerous topic to talk about, because when you start to expose the secrets of these governments that are trying to

implement these covert suppression programs and covert mind-controlled programs and covert society control programs, they tend to lash back out and attempt to destroy people’s lives. So I’m trying to remain anonymous here. But what I will share

And this is… this is entirely separate from my name, so I’m confident in sharing this.

that I’ve assembled a collection of information that shares… Qualified military reports.

CIA documents, Academic reports.

That all…

attest to these technologies existing. So I’ve, I’ve assembled a website called psychweapons.org. So psychweapons.org, it’s, it’s,

Let me get the spelling right, it’s P-S-Y-C-H weapons.org.

And PsychWeapons.org culminates all of my research on the matter. I also have an article available on Substack.

That… That’s called Advanced Societal Sabotage.

That lists all of my sources. But it’s too deep to kind of get into all of it on this call, and I know I’m already pushing 5 to 7 minutes here. But I would like to share some quotes

from whistleblowers attesting to these technologies existing, which I think is some of the most compelling evidence that…

these things exist. So there’s… there,

there’s a Navy scientist, Navy, Marine Corps, and he worked for various other

military entities within the United States. A guy named Dr. Eldon Bird.

who, from 1980 to 1983, ran the Marine Corps’ Non-Lethal Electromagnetic Weapons Project.

And essentially what he said, he… there’s a quote from him. He was at a conference, in 2001, and he has this quote. He said.

Is mind control possible?

Absolutely.

There is a mountain of evidence.

Today, we know there are technologies that can induce sound into the brain at a distance, can monitor and alter brain waves at a distance, can alter behavior at a distance, can induce images into the brain at a distance, can target individual organs at a distance.

Can disrupt the calcium ion bindings on individual cell surfaces at a distance.

Creating pain and other effects anywhere in the body.

Mind control technology exists without question.

And he said that back in 2000… oh, sorry, excuse me, 2002. He said that back in 2002.

And…

So all of these… all of these effects that we’re talking about, the, you know, communicating sounds and voices into people’s brains, and reading people’s minds from a distance, and stimulating people’s body from a distance.

There are… there are hundreds of thousands, and even potentially millions… I mean, there are certainly millions of social media posts across the entire internet where people are claiming that these… these technologies are being used on them. All you have to re… search is, these…

These terms, like voice to skull, which is… which is the idea that voices can be… or the technology that can accomplish transmitting voices into people’s heads.

you know, all you have to do is search for these terms on the internet, and you can find thousands of social media posts on Facebook, across Substack, across Instagram.

You know, there are people claiming these technologies are being used on them,

And the evidence that these technologies exist is… is well documented. There’s whistleblowers saying it, there’s… there’s academic reports, military reports, as I mentioned.

And I think… I think we have to realize that, you know, Governments have been enacting

These social control programs Oh, jeez.

For… for centuries, really.

So there’s no… in my mind.

And I know this is more focused on nanotechnologies, but…

The fact that nanotechnologies exist that can control behavior and modify people’s lives and control people’s lives covertly is…

Confirmed without a doubt.

Chuck Fall

Commenter, may I interject, and… We, we in our own history have the case of Sirhan Sirhan.

Commentor

Commentor

00:31:25

And, allegedly, MK Ultra… he approached J. Robert Kennedy from the front.

The lethal bullet was from behind.

Sirhan Sirhan was a patsy.

MKUltra was allegedly involved, so…

I’ll… I mean, I understand the focus is on nanotech, but you’re introducing an intriguing topic, and that is, the Luigi Mangioni

assassination, or if you will, of this alleged… of this, big pharma tech guy, which created a shock and awe in society. And then we had.

The attack on President Trump in Pittsburgh or in Pennsylvania, the young man was on the roof.

And was killed by the, sniper Secret Service, and then, and then we had the, the Charlie Kirk. Who’s… this trial is coming up right now. So, do you think…

Some of what you’re talking about could have been deployed into these individuals in order to bring out these actions.

Chuck Fall

Yeah, so I’ll speak a little… I’ll speak briefly on that, but the concept of a Manchurian candidate, or, you know, somebody who can become an assassin.

for a Secret Service agency, is well established, and it’s actually one of the core tenets of MKUltra, as you just signified, right? So, the idea that a member of society can be implanted with this technology, and then

Motivated to commit an action that can,

That can force a narrative, right? Or that can

be interpreted by the news media to force a narrative that would… that would benefit, you know, a specific political party or a specific entity in the United States.

is completely possible. And all of these people that you mention, you know, you don’t have to look far to find people speculating on the internet that

that the CIA

you know, was, was interacting with, with Tyler… what’s his name, the guy who shot,

Charlie Kirk.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:34:11

Robins?

Commentor

Commentor

00:34:12

Robinson, yeah, there’s… there was… there’s speculation that he was… the CIA was involved with Tyler Robinson, there’s speculation that…

blackRock was involved in the guy who shot Donald Trump.

And, you know, these technologies they…

From my experience, my personal experience.

they constantly tell you horrific things. I mean, the voices that are being transmitted to your head tell you.

horrific things, and command you to do horrific things. And it takes an immense amount of will

to not… to not obey them. But then you look at…

A number of killers who have heard voices that have said, you have to kill these people, or you have to shoot this person, or you have to stab this person, or you have to shoot these people.

you know, that’s… that’s happening. There are a number of killers or mass shooters or murderers who have said that they are hearing voices telling them that they had to kill people, right? So the idea that technology exists that can motivate or cause, you know.

and cause someone to kill someone, or cause someone to try an assassination attempt is totally feasible, and I think most likely being implemented and done, today.

Definitely.

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

00:35:36

I wanted to make a comment there, regarding, the… I think the… a classic…

representation of this. There’s a movie called A Beautiful Mind. I don’t know if anybody has seen this film, but it basically, in a very,

clear way, describes exactly such an operation, and it’s… it’s loose, part of the… the original… I mean, I think it refers to what’s happening today, but it’s basically…

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:36:09

Emmanuel, It’s a Beautiful Mind is Russell Crowe was in that, is that? He was the schizophrenic mathematician?

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

00:36:17

That’s correct.

So it was… it was based on John Nash, and but it raises questions about whether John Nash was actually schizophrenic, because there was a fight within DOD about, the, game theory, and the push

for, mutual assured destruction. It was von Neumann, John von Neumann, who put forth this idea of this interpretation of game theory that you had to have

this infinite number of nuclear weapons. And John Nash put forth a different theory, which, was that there were ways to cooperate even while competing. And that that theory, which was advanced in the Pentagon, was very threatening.

And, I mean, I don’t have any evidence for this either, but there are certainly people who say that John Nash himself was probably… he won a Nobel Prize, was maybe not really schizophrenic, and that that movie describes not just what happened to him, but what’s happened to many, many experts, academics, over the years.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

00:37:27

I can interject. Yeah, I mean…

like, bringing it back down to earth, in terms of, instead of speculating, I mean, I personally have recorded my V2K,

And some of the contents of this V2K is in line with mind control techniques.

Lines such as, which are trying to get me to distrust my neighbours, are very common, and among TIs, the targeted, community, it’s very common for them to blame their neighbours for their attacks.

And I recorded my, my V2K and was able to, find messages in there saying, it’s your neighbours.

You should fear them.

And then it said, it’s not unusual to want to hurt someone.

And then it said… it basically was like, you know, trying to incite violence.

against my neighbors. This is what it was doing. So, I mean, I don’t even have to speculate for this. I’ve personally recorded, and I’ve got those recordings on my website, proof.

of these types of tactics being used against us as citizens. It’s a disgusting thing. And then people wonder why there’s people running around the streets with machetes, or shootings in schools, or…

Majority… another thing to note is that schizophrenia never used to incorporate hearing of audio hallucinations. If you go back to the DSM-1,

from 53…

At around 68, they changed the DSM-2, and they included audio hallucinations in the description for schizophrenia. So that’s an interesting point as well, which was around the same time VPK was invented, I believe.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:39:10

So, David.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

00:39:11

Excuse me.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:39:12

Yeah. So, I’m… I brought… so, and Emanuel. So.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

00:39:17

So this is a.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:39:19

a Green Liberty event, Center for Truth Politics is the lead

on this, and God bless you, Emmanuel, for pulling in very, very interesting people into a very, very interesting conversation. But, you know, to the average guy, the normie on the street, listening to us.

Talk in the way we’re talking would be, like.

you know, please, you know, tinfoil hat, put it on, you know, this kind of thing. So.

But I, I, I accept what you are, what, what commenter

as reported, and what you’re saying, and… but I think to someone who would be new to this, and I’m just speaking to that possibility, that someone who is coming onto this call because it’s posted, and they’re visiting, and… and so…

what they’re witnessing within the Green Liberty Caucus, which is the… a voice, okay? So the caucus is a collective voice that demands accountability, transparency, protection for whistleblowers, so that we can unpack the corruption.

That is baked so deeply into our society. And the corruption is a system of

domination by a very powerful, plutocratic entity… entities, and I… and it’s so complicated, the nature of power structure.

And what you’re describing, essentially, is what David Hughes characterizes as the Omni-war. And part of what I think

we are willing to do at Green Liberty.

Which is a… a place where political truth meets

Political demands, you know, that are moral, and reasonable, and egalitarian, and…

To be free from this Dominator class. So… so… so, just… I’m gonna stop my little remarks here, and just observe, David, that you are representing that…

That, that we, the people, are essentially under assault.

How’s cool.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

00:41:38

Absolutely.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:41:39

Okay, and so this isn’t a… and so that we are at… We are not at war.

We are being warred upon.

in a covert way, and… and part of our movement, and Green Liberty is a place within the Green Party, within the Green Movement.

Where we can have this conversation without going sideways.

Without saying you’re a frickin’ nutcase.

And… And, and stay with… The claim, and… and be with it.

And grapple. This is… this is what the Green Liberty place is, and it’s reasonable, and so… and Emmanuel, you’re a leader in… in this effort, so, you know, God bless you again for being here now, and…

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

00:42:29

I want to make a short comment, if I could, Chuck, and then we’ll maybe ask Anthony and Mark to…

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:42:35

Yes, absolutely.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

00:42:35

But they’re custody.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:42:36

Break out here, yep.

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

00:42:37

I just wanted to say that the fundamental issue has been that in our society, in our ideology, and I think the United States, but obviously extends to Australia and other countries.

That we have had democracy promoted as this all-powerful ideological tool.

But that it’s not balanced on the other side by science, and that you can’t have, you know, you don’t vote on science, right? What is true, what is accurate scientifically, is not determined by how many people believe in it. You know, polls are unimportant.

So, I think one of the critical parts for Center for Truth Politics, what David’s been doing, and others have been doing, is to say the science, you know, what actually is happening, even if it’s just a handful of people who are saying it, this is critical.

And that we should not evaluate it based upon the numbers of people involved, that there can be, you know, tens of millions engaged in delusional religious fanaticism. It doesn’t make it true. And so, I think our

Critical role in politics is to say, science, facts, and science and facts can include, of course, interpolation of evidence, but this should be the basis for governance, for the political discussion.

So, maybe, if Anthony would like to make a comment?

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

00:44:11

Can I just say, yeah, I’d like to… yeah, Chuck and Emmanuel, both of you, yeah, I greatly appreciate the… what yours are doing, and there really is…

I mean, what we’re talking about here is there is no one in this…

game in politics that is willing to go down these paths. And it’s against all… there is glaring evidence, there is ridiculous history when it comes to, as commenter, went over. These aren’t…

You know, these aren’t isolated…

crackpot theories. These are well-supported, well-documented, easy to prove, and coming from scientific, and academic backgrounds.

this has been well documented across multiple countries, and I really appreciate that you guys have the guts

to even approach these topics, because there really just isn’t anyone in the game who is willing to do that. And while we’re doing that, we are living a lie. This is… this is not democracy, especially if our own countries

committing war crimes against their own citizens. I mean, it’s ludicrous.

That’s awesome.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:45:30

Okay.

Very good. So, I had something else to say. I’m gonna withhold that, collect myself. This is profound. I mean, the allegation is profound, and the allegation is…

is that we’re under this assault, and this is an example of omnivore, and so we, the people, must grapple with it. Green Liberty is… the caucus is where this conversation can occur. We’re not…

Well, Emanuel’s, substack is Fear No Evil. So, let’s, let’s hear from…

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

00:46:05

Let’s have, Anthony maybe, respond.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:46:07

Anthony, and Mark has his hand up. Let’s go to Mark, and then Anthony, get ready for some remarks. Good, thank you very much. Okay. All right. Go ahead, Mark, I’m gonna…

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

00:46:18

Okay.

Well, my question is, you said this is well documented, so where…

What are the documents that would most…

reveal, you know, most easily reveal this information. And has there been any classified documents that have been leaked or declassified?

On this… Absolutely.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

00:46:40

Well, I think, Commenter would be the best person to speak on this, because his academic research is second to none. I haven’t seen anyone who’s collated such amazing stuff, so I’d pass that on to him.

If you don’t mind.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:46:53

Let’s go to commenter, and then state the web address where your stuff is archived. So that’s in this… so please go ahead, commenter, respond to Mark’s query. Where is the evidence?

Commentor

Commentor

00:47:06

Yeah, so you can find all of my evidence, military reports claiming that psychotronic weapons that can influence the mind.

Can read the mines, have been developed, all of that.

at psychweapons.org, and that was just posted in the chat.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

00:47:25

Great.

Thank you.

Commentor

Commentor

00:47:26

Yeah. And one of the… one of the most difficult things about this is this is not just… you can’t just prove it by reading a paragraph.

You have to read the information, you have to read the science, you have to read the academic reports. And I think that’s what’s so difficult about this topic, is that those in power

rely upon the fact that it’s a difficult topic to understand, it’s a difficult topic to open your mind to, and it’s a difficult topic to investigate. But I am telling you that if you go through the links that I have on my website, so if you go to Topics.

Whoever is sharing, is that Emmanuel?

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:48:11

It’s… It’s me.

Commentor

Commentor

00:48:16

Chuck? Okay. If you go to Topics, and you scroll down.

and there’s quite a bit of information on this website. But if you go, scroll up a little bit.

To, is it feasible for these technologies to actually exist?

So, this section goes over the… references?

And all of the exact resources that I’ve collated that actually discuss this technology existing.

So…

Reading this section, you can find a variety of academic reports, military reports. For instance, that paper is an excellent paper right there, directly on screen right now. So, a paper, The Use of Electronics in Observation and Control of Human Behavior and Its Possible Use.

And this is a real paper. It’s available on JSTOR.com. It was published in 1972. Back in 1972, they were talking about controlling the brain with

Implants to influence behaviors so that they… and they would do this remotely.

Via… they proposed, back in the 70s, putting structures on tele… telephone lines. So, I mean…

like David said, this is well documented. It is well documented, and it is publicly available. The thing is, is that the media

pushes the narrative that people who claim these things are crazy, and they expect no one to research it, and they expect no one to actually go in and read the information that’s available. So, what I would urge to anyone listening to this is, please, go to psychweapons.org.

or any other collation, David’s… David, Gecko Pico’s substack is brilliant, has a ton of information. Emmanuel’s posted a ton of information in his substack.

The information is there.

You just have to be willing to refute the narrative

That’s pushed by the media, that’s pushed by the governments, and actually…

You know, actually have the bravery to research it.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:50:45

Let’s go to Anthony. That was beautiful. Thank you, commenter. And, your website…

I will reach out to you personally. Make sure you put your email in the chat.

I’m involved with a group called a Truther Group, Truth Action Project. We’re building partnership relationships, and you, of course, what you’ve just demonstrated is huge.

are a natural partner. Center for Truth Politics is a partner with TAP. Green Liberty Block is a partner with TAP, you know.

So, you know, let’s go to Anthony.

Give us a debrief on what you’ve witnessed this evening, goodness gracious.

Anthony

Anthony

00:51:31

Yeah, well, thanks for letting me be a part of this, and thank you.

for everyone who’s, you know, shared your experience, tonight, a lot of these things I’ve heard about, more in passing, so this…

is, a lot of it’s new to me, or the more details about it, but I will say from my perspective, it’s absolutely believable and feasible. I think there’s ample evidence to…

Show that our, the powers that be do not have our best interests, and have done various things

To try and control our behavior, so why wouldn’t they use any technology at their disposal, you know?

it doesn’t strike me as odd or a stretch by any means, and you know, to your point about how the media has shaped people who talk about these type of topics is…

being conspiracy theorists or whatever, you know, like, that… that is also a tactic that they use. They… that… they use that term to dismiss any legitimate talk about, like,

actual conspiracy, or actual behaviors, because that’s a real thing. Like, you know, they’ve definitely framed it so that these things become difficult to speak about, and that’s very intentional. And, you know.

I know, for me, even just, like, normal life experiences.

That don’t go with the mainstream narrative can be really hard to express when there’s not language for it, and acceptable language for it. If there’s not,

a precedent, if you will, like, in the law, like, establishing a new…

law, like, it’s really difficult to establish a new case. You have to have a precedent, and same with anything in our collective knowledge, is, like.

and they’ve… I think they’ve specifically limited

Any domains like this, or any forums to talk about this safely, because obviously, it’s…

It works best when we don’t know about it, and when we don’t communicate about it.

So I think it’s really cool that…

you guys are talking and speaking about it, because there’s… I mean, even without…

the tech, there’s… there’s already so much psychological… Warfare, just in the way…

in normal media, without anything that’s actually, like, entering into us. It, like, it’s… it really isn’t a far stretch.

To think that this will be happening. Yeah.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:54:26

Anthony, just say a little bit about what brings… how did you connect with Emmanuel, Center for Truth Politics, the work he does, and… and what’s your take on this idea of

Omni-war, David Hughes’ idea that there is a powerful, powerful plutocratic cabal that’s hidden, that does these deeds, that’s running these operations, that is, you know, as David described, you know, putting out there into us through

COVID, through chemtrails, through whatever, what’s… what’s your take on this? I mean, and if we’re going to build a movement to liberate from this, how should we be framing this and thinking about,

Getting out from… Dealing with the juggernaut of power, if you will.

Anthony

Anthony

00:55:18

So, Emmanuel and I connected because he reached out about… I forget which article… I’d written an article, and he just reached out and asked if, I’d want to talk sometime, and we had an interview. I believe we discussed, semantics and linguistic

like, warfare, essentially, linguistic manipulation, and then, I joined on a couple more calls, and have gotten interested in what he writes, and the things he shares, and

For me, personally, what I think about…

the Omni War is… I mean…

I see it, like, I’ve traced it myself, too. I’ve traced it historically, and I’ve traced it linguistically, and

like, I see it even in the evolution of language, particularly…

the trans… transition from, like, spoken oral history to written history is where I really see things pick up, because, like, the first written language was debt.

That’s the fir… that’s the reason people started writing things down, and that was… it’s always been that.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:56:37

So the first written… the first records were who owed me money so I can put them in jail if they don’t pay. I’m laughing because I’m not cynical.

Anthony

Anthony

00:56:51

Well, it was fully formed and developed in such a way that doesn’t make sense, because it’s 60… base 60, so everything… there’s never a remainder.

It all divides easily into, like, you know, 2, 3,

4, 6, 10, 12, 15, 30. Like, it makes fractions, so you don’t actually have any leftovers, so it can perpetually accumulate without ever having to correct for errors.

So it’s basically the most ideal system you could come up with for perpetual debt. And it doesn’t make intuitive sense with how our brains would think

Or how we would anatomically, like, try to keep track of things.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:57:35

What would make… wait, wait, wait, what makes up for perpetual debt?

Anthony

Anthony

00:57:39

The, the, the counting system that they do.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:57:41

Okay, okay, and I… and… and I… and I think we could leap into the current modern era with the printing of money by the banks and…

Anthony

Anthony

00:57:51

But the point is that, like, we basically went from only oral tradition to all of a sudden, this really complex, perfectly, made written system that allowed for a permanent record

of information, and total control of information, because it was always the powerful class who were literate, and could control what was written and reported, and what was known about the past, and it’s basically… like, if you trace it, it’s always about information control and thought control, from the beginning.

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

00:58:25

I…

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:58:26

Okay. Yeah, go ahead, Amen. Go ahead.

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

00:58:30

I was gonna say that… and that Jared Diamond has an article, he’s a, job… was it,

geography at UCLA, but he has an article in which he said that the human decision to move from hunter-gatherer to agriculture was the great tragedy that

We were healthiest and most aware and best organized as families and communities when we were hunter-gatherers. So, there’s a process of decay

decay of the angel, and the culmination is what we’re seeing now, when, the… the individual becomes the target and is fully

sort of… at both levels, both in terms of ideology and propaganda, but actually, the brain and the body itself becomes the target, the product. But it’s been a… there has been a long evolution.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

00:59:25

Let me just… so, let me just quickly…

share my idea. I’m responding to Anthony and… and about the calc… the first writing was to calculate debt, so they… so someone would be able to keep track of who owes

me. And one of the first

recorded liberation movements was in ancient Greece, where Ceylon made the famous decision

that created a democracy… the foundations for democracy within what was essentially a slave society. But in ancient Greece, you know, a mom-and-pop yeoman type could set up a farm

But they could still go into debt.

And then those people that were once free as humans would be…

turned into slaves. And this threat of slavery

And the fact of that tradition of being converted into a slave, if you couldn’t pay your debts to the guy you borrowed money from to run your farm.

created a debtor’s revolution in ancient Greece, which created… and even in the classical democracy of Athens, which was still a slave society.

You had the foundations for the open… Discourse and debate about

the development of society and where it should go. And this is something we can look to and appeal to and rationalize around. So we are, if the emerging… if what David and the commenter reports is true, we are tending toward

A, a kind of dominion by.

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

01:01:17

the master class, through this high-tech.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:01:20

And… and one thing I’m… an advocate for, as a Green Libertarian, is the liberation

by building up our locals, and building up a freedom movement that’s centered in our places, among our peoples, so that when I start to hear those voices in my head, I have community that I can say.

Good God, do you hear what I’m hearing? And we can reality check each other, and bring ourselves into sanity.

and start to make the better society. This is a thought that I have in listening to this evening.

So, Emmanuel, the balls, and let’s… I mean, we should probably, you know, let’s do a go-around and reflect. Yeah, go ahead, please. I’m gonna… I’m gonna pull my picture.

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

01:02:07

briefly and say that, I mean, in our platform for, Center for Truth Politics, we call, I mean.

explicitly for an end of slavery in the United States, and in some ways, the first step

is to recognize that there is slavery in the United States, that the prison industrial complex, by private… run by private corporations, the use of social media by multinational corporations to dumb down and addict people, the foster… foster children programs that are run, and a whole variety of other mechanisms have crea… and… and essentially.

working for food, which is what a large number of people are doing these days, increasingly, in order to pay off debt. This qualifies as a slave society. So, we

in some ways, the first step is just to be able to say. You know, as James Baldwin said, not all problems that are faced can be solved.

But no problem can be solved if you don’t face it.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:03:13

That’s beautiful, and what’s the famous one from Frederick Douglass about making demands, Emmanuel? Remind us of that, unmute yourself.

You’re still muted.

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

01:03:25

I don’t have it… I don’t have it memorized.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:03:27

It’s power…

Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich

01:03:28

No, no change. Howard does not respond without a demand. And in one of his most famous speeches, which I quoted repeatedly, and he, he also quotes, Lord Byron, who said, he who would be free

strike the first blow, i.e, don’t wait for someone else to take the action for you. Don’t rely on cardboard messiahs to save you.

You, yourself, as an individual, must take…

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:03:58

Okay, let’s go to, Mark, give you the table.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:04:02

Yeah.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:04:03

You got the flow.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:04:03

It’s actually, it’s actually the Frederick, Frederick, Frederick Douglass…

quote is, power concedes nothing without a demand.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:04:14

Thank you for that. Yes, power concedes nothing without demand.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:04:19

And what I… I know nothing about this topic, really, but I had this thought. I just thought, well, if, say, there’s some little nanoparticle

or particles in your brain that have ended up there. Is there some way to, like.

You know, clean this stuff out, because there are, like, detox things that take metals out of your body, and then, of course.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:04:42

the life.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:04:44

If you get a… if you get out of cell phone range.

You know, like in the mountains or a canyon or something.

then you’re…

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:04:52

Satellite.

Satellites. So, I can speak to this. That’s part of… that’s part of my main focus, and that’s why I’m not really an academic in that respect. I’m a… I’m more like a real scientist.

In that I’m observational, and I try to come up with solutions for people. I’m here for the people who are already affected by this stuff, and there are hundreds of thousands of us.

Hundreds of thousands of us. Yeah, they use satellites, they use the electrical grid, they use your mobile phones, they use your cell phone towers. All of this is already part of a giant grid of mind control that most people have absolutely no idea that it exists.

And the only reason it’s been able to be like that is because they’ve only actually switched on this kind of harassment inside less than 1% of the population across the world.

Which is still a huge number of people, but in terms of the… Robert Duncan wrote in one of his books, he was a ex-CIA and Department of Defense

Contractor, before he passed away very early of a heart attack in his own home at 53, which was probably possibly induced.

He wrote that the CIA had already calculated a figure of 1.67% of people could be put in a mined prison.

using these technologies, which is who I deal with every day, and there are thousands and thousands, I know, personally, who read my material.

That 1.67% of the population could be put in it without any uprising occurring.

Right? And so, they’ve already done the figures, they know how far they can push this. The problem is, is when the technology gets so… to a point where people can be put in the mind prison without realizing. And that is nudge and whisper into the ears so that they’re…

thoughts…

aren’t their own, but they can’t recognize that it’s not their own thoughts. And this, I believe, is happening to a large proportion of the population already. And that is, if you’ve got the ability to whisper in the ear of a person, every person on the world, and it’s hooked up to an all-knowing AI, imagine what you can achieve.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:07:08

David. That’s all I’ll leave it there.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:07:10

Right, but… hang on, there’s… yeah, but okay, you’ve got this in your body, is there any way to get this out, for example?

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:07:17

Yeah.

I’m invested.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:07:20

Or something, or getting out of…

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:07:21

David, can I…

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:07:23

Our satellites, I guess, was a problem, because.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:07:25

Hey, David.

David.

Mark Rolofson

Mark Rolofson

01:07:26

light range.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:07:27

Exactly, right?

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:07:28

David.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:07:28

Go on, Chuck.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:07:30

Do you know the work of Dr. Anna McCalcia?

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:07:34

I absolutely do, yes.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:07:36

Okay, so let’s… let’s just say to… to Mark, That there are… doctors, That… that have… Remedies.

And Dr. McCalcha has done a whole…

And this is at TAP. TAP, Truth Action Project, we have a

a Rumble channel, and we post, you know, forums, and we… Had an event with her.

And, she’s…

she’s out there. I mean, basically, the ideas that you’re representing, David, are, quote, out there. And… And…

So, Dr. McAlcha, There are things you can do.

Yes, and maybe David wants to kind of respond to that, but you’re not a doctor, and we don’t… and we’re talking about a speculative illness, and I just… okay, so.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:08:36

Can I… can I speak to that?

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:08:38

Yes, please.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:08:39

Speak to that.

Chuck Fall

Chuck Fall

01:08:39

Yeah, yeah, please.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

01:08:40

I think it’s really important I speak to that. Okay, I recognize I don’t have the credentials, I don’t have the letters after my name, but I’ll tell you one thing.

everything that I do isn’t just sitting there dictating to someone, hey, this is what’s happening.

What I actually do is I give people the tools so that you can go out there, buy yourself the equipment you need to actually prove that what I’m saying is correct. Everything I do has been represented by this methodology, and this is what I call true science. I want a thousand people, I want a million people.

I want them all doing the same experiment and coming up with the same result. And that is… I don’t want people to take my word for it. I want them to do it themselves.

And that is true science, if you ask me. So, like I said, I’ve shown elements in the environment coming from chemtrails. I’ve shown how they… I know from experience that these contacted on the skin can actually cause a sensation of hearing or tinnitus in the head, ears, and nose.

And so… and I know that the acts of clearing these out actually has reduced my voices down to nearly nothing. So I’ve gone through

So what I’m saying is, when you… when we say, you know, oh, we’re infected, how do we get it out of our body? Unfortunately, while we’re being sprayed non-stop by poisons in our environment that we breathe in every day, and the majority of you just have it sitting in your nasal passage, and they’re not overtly harassing you, they’re doing that to me because they don’t want me to speak out.

But they’re not doing it to you, they’re not doing it to use yet, but they might be doing that while you’re asleep.

They might be selling you while you’re asleep that, oh, when you hear this, then you think that, or when you… you know, or this thing will make you angry, or this thing will… you won’t believe it. They are affecting your urges.

beliefs, and actions. This is terrifying for humanity, when you think about that.

Chuck Fall

So, David, I, I am, like, I really enjoy our conversation this evening, Emanuel, and at some point we’re going to end our recording, but,

I…

you know, and I’m… I’m speaking not as a green liber… green liberty guy, but as a political truther.

As someone who’s willing to sit with a clang.

And not freak out, and go sideways.

Chuck Fall

who heard this would go sideways, right? That you’re telling me my COVID shot did that to me?

Right? Right. And so… and… and… and I think Mark might be sitting with some of that…

That’s preposterous. No, not…

Mark Rolofson

Not really, I just, I just, I just look at it and go, like, well.

If this is happening to people.

You know, and the government’s so powerful, and they can do this.

it’s almost impossible to stop them, but if there’s some way that you can cleanse your body, like, I saw this thing, this company makes these pain patches, and they got some patch to put in your feet when you go to sleep that supposedly pulls the toxins out of your

feet, because a lot of your toxins, you know, end up down your feet. But anyway.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

I’m proud.

Mark Rolofson

This is why I just had this thought, you know, can you get rid of this stuff somehow?

Chuck Fall

That’s a natural… that’s a good question mark, but it’s… question mark, no pun intended.

Chuck Fall

a assault by toxins that are off the charts, and I think part of this, part of this, you know,

you know, CO2 debate.

has… has muddled the discourse about living in a society of toxins, and what you… and… and…

But this is beyond… so I’m going to flip this back to Emmanuel to give us some kind of direction here, because we’re starting to go down.

Chuck Fall

activities are secretly being conducted against us, we the people. Emmanuel, I’m gonna get the spotlight on you, if I can here.

Emanuel Pastreich

Well, thank you, Chuck, and thanks for… for…

allowing us to have this discussion today with Green Liberty, focused on, Center for Truth Politics. So I think we’ll have commenter make a short, sort of, closing statement.

then David make a short closing statement, and then maybe I’ll just say two or three words in conclusion. So, commenter.

Commentor

Yeah, I, you know, I would like to leave everyone, with the fact that, Vladimir Putin banned the use of psychotronic weapons

In 2001, in Russia, Dennis Kucinich.

Tried to make a similar ban.

In 2001, and he was labeled a conspiracy theorist. And so he dropped the ban.

You know, why would Vladimir Putin ban these weapons if they didn’t exist?

Mark Rolofson

And I want to leave with a quote.

Only puny secrets need protection.

Big secrets are protected by public incredulity.

By Marshall McLuhan.

Chuck Fall

And I think that flips it over to David, to give us a closing word, and then, Emmanuel, you’re going to get the final word, and then we’re going to end the recording.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

Cool, thanks, Chuck. Yeah, well, a number of years ago.

David Iorlano (Gecko Pico)

The WF crew put out a nice little ad stating, you will have nothing, and you will be happy.

They… that has two parts to the statement, and a lot of people focused on the start. You will have nothing. But they say that you’ll be happy. That’s perplexing, isn’t it?

I put it to you that what they were talking about was that you wouldn’t actually be in con… that your… your happiness

Would be something that they insure through coercion of your mind, and that they could potentially make you happy in any condition that they wished you to stay… be in, even if you were broke.

And so…

But maybe they were telling us something back then, because how do you make someone happy if they’ve got nothing?

It’s just something to think about.

But, yeah, this is happening, people, and… and we need to do something about it. There are thousands and thousands of testimonies. Get on to commenters, neuroweapons.

website, it is all there. It’s in black and white, and there is a long history.

Chuck Fall

I would welcome

David and commenter to come on to a Truth Action Project Tuesday Tap Talk. Emmanuel’s been a guest there, and

we, we, we hold these kinds of conversations, and, now you’re in Australia, so time lag. We do 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

So just… I’ll find you… I’ll track you down, and maybe we can set up another gig, at a Truth Action Project Talk. Emmanuel, give us a closeout here, and then we’ll end a recording, and we can hang out and chat a little bit before we all end the meeting.

Emanuel Pastreich

Well, I do appreciate that we have this chance to discuss nanotechnology, specifically nanoweapons.

There are some possible positive uses of nanotechnology, so I don’t want to give the impression that they’re all hideous and horrible, but it is clearly revolutionary. There were a variety of internal reports in DARPA and DOD in the late 1990s, identifying nanotechnology, biotechnology, and information

Technology as the cutting edge.

And so the first thing is introduce it into political discourse. Dennis Kucinich, who I already reached out with, too, I think might be someone who would at least be willing to start this process.

But at the same time, that we’re looking at the sort of…

progressive effort to make this part of the discussion in politics in the United States. I think we also have to look at the dark side of it and think about the previous… what’s happened in the past.

Think about the Incas and the Aztecs, and the way in which they encountered these new technologies and new strategies when they were fighting the Portuguese and the Spanish, right? And how their entire civilizations were destroyed, and they were reduced to slavery or impoverishment.

Or think about what happened with China in the Opium Wars, that China and Great Britain were basically equivalent mass in terms of technology in the 1780s. But by 1830, Britain had acquired this absolute

Dominance in,

engines, basically, and mechanical technology related to steam engines, which gave them a complete dominance. And they then proceeded to turn China into an effective colony, and reduce a lot of people to China to poverty and to slavery. So, the stakes are extremely high that a small

Protean group of multinational, say, private equity and who they represent, are intending to basically reduce all of us to slavery, and nanotechnology is one of their primary,

techniques. It’s not the only one, but it’s a primary one, and we don’t have… we have all these truth-tellers out there who are not talking about this primary means of control. So I’m very happy, thanks to Chuck and everybody in this group, and everyone out there, we have a chance to at least

start discussing, because, as I said at the beginning with Sunzi and the Art of War, if you don’t know your enemy, and you don’t know yourself, if you don’t know how you’re being deceived, then it’s very, very hard to fight.

Chuck Fall

So, you have been at a Center for Truth Politics Green Liberty meetup. Thank you, Emmanuel, for corralling this very interesting group of people, and let’s look forward to more discourse on liberating

from what I am convinced is an emerging techno-totalitarian pro- problem.