FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Wales's avatar
Bruce Wales
May 17

This is good clarity. But never having labeled the Plandemic as World War Three damages your credibility and many others who can’t call it what it was.

It caused more casualties than WW1 + WW2 + Vietnam combined!

And that just flies by the tabulators of human atrocities.

Guess what? We lost World War Three and are still losing it!

Expose what is in front of everyone’s eyes that are being diverted elsewhere!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
May 17

Shin Bet? Mossad? BlackRock? Pegasus? BlackStone? Shit, the front line of hell on earth is the psychotic whites.

https://www.open-access.bcu.ac.uk/5774/1/Andrews%20%282016%29%20Psychosis%20of%20Whiteness-%20Green%20access.pdf

Critical Whiteness studies has emerged as an academic discipline that has produced a

lot of work and garnered attention in the last two decades. Central to this project is the

idea that if the processes of Whiteness can be uncovered, then they can be reasoned

with and overcome, through rationale dialogue. This article will argue, however, that

Whiteness is a process rooted in the social structure, one that induces a form of

psychosis framed by its irrationality, which is beyond any rational engagement.

Drawing on a critical discourse analysis of the two only British big budget movies about

transatlantic slavery, Amazing Grace and Belle, the article argues that such films serve

as the celluloid hallucinations that reinforce the psychosis of Whiteness. The features

of this discourse that arose from the analysis included the lack of Black agency,

distancing Britain from the horrors of slavery, and downplaying the role of racism.

+--+

“I’m talking to you! You!! You and your ancestors, for centuries, have raped and murdered my people!” He was addressing himself to an all-white crowd -- Malcom X

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture