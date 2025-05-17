Things Seen and Unseen

The Front Line in the Global War on Humanity

Emanuel Pastreich

&

David Iorlano

The Center for Truth Politics

OPENING REMARKS

The very last witnesses of the Second World War are on their deathbeds as we speak and we are condemned, perhaps, to repeat precisely the same horrific process. It has become entirely acceptable around the world for upstanding public intellectuals to stand up as righteous truthtellers and whistleblowers, condemning fearlessly the slaughter in Gaza, or the war mongering of Donald Trump, or the danger of war with China while, at the same time taking kickbacks to participate in a numerous anti-disinformation programs funded through Homeland Security budgets that allow them to speak out about certain truths, but bury other truths as a condition for becoming famous in this terrarium economy.

In the last world war, there were effectively two world wars in Europe. There was the overt military campaigns of Germans and the Axis Powers against Britian, the United States, the Soviet Union, and other nations, and there was the covert war against the people undertaken by the SS, special forces, and branches of German intelligence for the arrest and deportation of millions of people to concentration camps, and then to death camps. These two wars were related, but they were not the same. Activists trying to stop the killing of civilians, Jews and other minorities, political dissenters, Russian soldiers, and the handicapped, discovered that the British and American governments did not want to hear about the “Final Solution” and we learned later that Ford Motor Company, IBM and other American firms made fortunes in that secret war that left millions dead.

Fast forward to the present where the United States, Israel, Great Britain and other nations are preparing concentration camps, torture camps, secret renditions, and taking control of communications and transportation. Increasing numbers of people are disappearing into this new hidden war—and yet few indeed are the whistle blowers and truthtellers who dare to talk about how it really works.

When Trump fired chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, highest ranking military officer, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr and replaced him with retired General Dan Caine on April 11, it was no minor matter. Not only was Caine unqualified, but he had come to power running SAP for the Pentagon.

He has combined forces since with other running SAP in the US, and worked to make ICE a secret army, like the SS or Einsatzgruppen.

At the heart of the new invisible war are the SAP (special access programs) for targeted individuals. At present the planners of this war on humanity see the United States, or other nations, much as the Spanish or Portuguese saw South America in the 16th century. They intend to destroy civil society and civilization, devastate the chain of command for government and the sense of identity for citizens, seize control of all assets, destroy most of the population and enslave the rest. How much they get away with depends entirely on how quickly we organize a resistance with a substantial chain of command and brave and sophisticated members. At the present moment, however, we are looking rather like the Aztecs or the Mayans.

Green Liberty has launched a Justice for Targeted Individuals Program

dedicated to helping those subject to harrassment by special access programs. Please reach out to us if you need help. We will stand with you.

Justice for Targeted Individuals Program