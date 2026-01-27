Zeteo published today an article entitled “ICE Has Failed to Disclose Info About 8 Immigrants’ Deaths, Defying Congress” (by Justin Glawe) that featured this photograph.

(Protesters at the Cassidy Gate at Fort Bliss, where a new ICE detention facility is being built in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 17, 2025. Photo by Paul Ratje/Reuters)

The article gives details about what ICE is doing wrong, but it gives no hint as to how citizens are going to organize and take down this immensely powerful branch of the enormous system of secret governance that has been set up over the last 25 years.

The sign held up by a protester, in what looks like a made for the Democratic Party photoop, reads “This isn’t 1933.”

I was oddly reminded by this sign of the diplomatic position of the State Department on North Korea that Pyongyang cannot be permitted to have nuclear weapons.

Such rhetoric is delusional and encourages a dream state that prevents citizens from actually doing anything. North Korea already posssesses nuclear weapons. Saying that North Korea is not permited to have nuclear weapons will not make them go away. It will, however, encourage a delusion that somehow reality can be altered by pretending that painful things do not exist. That is what was done in America after 9.11, or the Covid reign of terror—and that is still the case even today. The solution for intellectuals is to just pretend nothing ever happened.

Saying “This isn’t 1933” sounds a bit foolish. It suggests that the United States is a functional society in which a complete military takeover is not possible. The implication of the sign is that the Trump Organization is acting in an irrational manner, ignoring the reality that the United States is a democratic republic.

But the correct answer is that this moment is 1933, or a variation on that theme. The time has come to stop wallowing in denial and waving flags; it is time to organize like your life depends on it, and take big risks. That is because your life does depend on it and if you lack commitment and bravery, you are not going to get much done at all.

We will start to make real progress in the United States when we get over such delusional behavior and start facing facts. To quote James Baldwin,

"Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced ."

from

“AS MUCH TRUTH AS ONE CAN BEAR; To Speak Out About the World as It Is, Says James Baldwin, Is the Writer’s Job”

(New York Times, January 14, 1962)