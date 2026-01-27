FEAR NO EVIL

User's avatar
Knoxville Anarchist's avatar
Knoxville Anarchist
5h

Dear friends read the main 8 steps to destroy a capitalist state and replace it with a workers state. I got this from the socialist artificial intelligence chatbot http://www.socialismai.com created by the World Socialist Website http://www.wsws.org

Main steps needed to overthrow a capitalist state and replace it with a workers' state in any country with an electoral capitalist liberal republic system

The objective: to seize state power and install a workers' state

From the materialist point of view, the overthrow of a capitalist state is not a moral plea but a political necessity driven by class antagonisms. The aim is to replace the capitalist state – an instrument of class rule – with a workers' state based on the democratic control of industry and society by the working class (workers' councils or soviets), integrated into an international revolutionary strategy. This requires both mass struggle and conscious Marxist leadership rooted in the proletariat.

1) Develop independent class politics and the organization of the working class

Capitalist parties, trade union bureaucracies and bourgeois institutions cannot be trusted to carry out the overthrow of capitalism. The first practical step is to build the political independence of the working class: a mass political movement and an organization that represents workers' interests in the face of capitalist parties and the trade union bureaucracy. This is the essence of proletarian political independence explained by Marx and reiterated by the tradition of the Fourth International. For the organizational form and necessity of a group of professional revolutionaries, see Lenin's discussion of the difference between trade union organization and organization of revolutionaries in What Must Be Done? (on the organization of revolutionaries).

2) Build grassroots structures and dual organs of power in workplaces and communities

It begins by creating democratically elected and recallable rank-and-file committees and plant organizations that can coordinate direct economic struggle (strikes, slowdowns) outside the control of the pro-capitalist union bureaucracies. These committees become the practical backbone for scaling action and mobilizing the class in a unified way. The International Committee stresses the need for grassroots organization as the germ of workers' political power and as a practical means for independent struggle (base committees and international coordination).

3) Politicize the struggles and develop a revolutionary leadership (vanguard party)

Economic struggles must be linked to political demands and explanations: workers must come to understand that their enemies are the capitalist state and the property relations it imposes. A disciplined revolutionary party, rooted in the working class, politically grounded in Marxism-Trotskyism and practicing democratic centralism, must provide strategic direction, train cadres, and maintain continuity in crisis (Lenin's argument for a professional revolutionary organization is instructive: organization of revolutionaries versus economism). This party must expose reformist illusions, combat parliamentary fetishes and prepare mass organizations for decisive political action.

4) Escalate the mass struggle to create a situation of dual power

Through strikes, factory occupations, demonstrations and mass political assemblies, the working class must create a situation of dual power—where workers' organs (councils, committees) exercise real authority in key economic and social spheres while the authority of the bourgeois state is eroded. This phase is when the working class demonstrates that it can democratically manage production, distribution, and social services. Trotsky's theory of permanent revolution shows that the working class, when compelled by historical conditions, becomes the only class capable of completing democratic tasks and advancing towards socialist measures, especially in countries where the bourgeoisie cannot assume the leadership of the democratic revolution (Trotsky on Permanent Revolution and Uneven Development).

5) Seize state power through united mass action (general strike/insurrection)

When the workers' organs control the economy and have broad social legitimacy, the revolutionary party must act to break through the remaining pillars of bourgeois rule—police, army, state administration—by mobilizing a general political strike, a mass insurrection, and the seizure of the centers of governmental power. This requires careful preparation: plans to neutralize or win over sections of the armed forces, clear workers' control over key production facilities, secure lines of communication and supply, and mass mobilization to prevent counter-repression.

6) Destroy the political power of the capitalist class while defending workers' democracy

After seizing power, immediately dismantle the bourgeois state apparatus that enforces private property (police, state security, hostile courts). Expropriate the main instruments of capitalist domination—banks, monopolies, key infrastructure—and place them under the democratic control of elected and recallable workers' councils. At the same time, strict democratic protections were put in place: freedom of discussion and organization for workers, elections and recall of council representatives, and measures against counterrevolutionary conspiracies. As Trotsky and Lenin emphasized, this is not a "rule by a party clique," but the political conquest of power by the working class organized through soviets and councils (Trotsky on the need to link the national revolution with the world revolution).

7) Carry out revolutionary economic measures under workers' control

Initiate the immediate socialist measures required by the crisis: planned production to meet social needs, abolition of wage-worker relations when feasible, socialization of major industries and banking under workers' control, and land reform where relevant. These measures must be implemented democratically through responsible workers' councils and planning bodies. Nationalization under capitalist bureaucratic control is not socialism: democratic control of the workers is decisive.

8) Internationalize the revolution

No isolated workers' state can survive permanently within a hostile capitalist world. The socialist transition requires the active promotion of revolutionary struggles abroad—political solidarity, international coordination of strikes, and assistance to revolutionary movements—to spread the revolution and break the encirclement of capitalist states. Trotsky's theory of permanent revolution and the basis of the Fourth International emphasize that socialism can only be consolidated through world revolution (the necessity of internationalism and world revolution).

Strategic Precautions: What to Avoid

Reject parliamentary cretinism: elections within bourgeois democracy cannot replace the seizure of state power; The reforms did not abolish class rule.

Reject dependence on trade union bureaucracies and Stalinist or petty-bourgeois movements that subordinate workers to national capital or bureaucratic leadership.

Prepare for counterrevolution: the capitalist classes will use all means—bureaucratic conservatism, military force, foreign intervention—to overthrow workers' power.

Conclusion

The overthrow of a capitalist state is a process: mass organization, class independence, political leadership, formation of dual power, seizure of state power, democratic workers' control of the economy, and internationalization. Each step is grounded in the material conditions of the class struggle and requires a conscious Marxist strategy. The tradition of the Fourth International—Trotsky, Lenin, and the current analysis of the ICFI—provides the theoretical and practical orientation for this strategy, insisting on the primacy of internationalism, the need for a revolutionary party, and the centrality of workers' democracy.

Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
10h

The truth of the matter, is that it's seemingly more like Gaza and West Bank, trigger happy military policing, inhumanity and injustice to Life has been imported into USA. It's a proof that Nazism and Zionism are both fascist wings of the same bird. And it exposes which group have their clutches on Americans.

2 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
