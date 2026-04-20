FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Emanuel Pastreich
2d

The Democrats are less capable of becoming an opposition than a lion is capable of becoming vegan.

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Piki
20h

Ursula Von der Leyen is unpopular too.

Yet, her authoritarian schedule is moving forward oh so smoothly.

Right now, humanity is in the hands of disturbingly dangerous entities...I cannot call these entities human anymore.

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