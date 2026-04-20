Trump is unpopular. So what?Who do you think is going to arrest him? Emanuel PastreichApr 20, 2026152ShareTrump is unpopular. So what?Who do you think is going to arrest him? April 21, 2026152Share
The Democrats are less capable of becoming an opposition than a lion is capable of becoming vegan.
Ursula Von der Leyen is unpopular too.
Yet, her authoritarian schedule is moving forward oh so smoothly.
Right now, humanity is in the hands of disturbingly dangerous entities...I cannot call these entities human anymore.