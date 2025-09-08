FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Oh oh, the ZIM, Emanuel, the Zio-Satanic Imperial Mafia/Monster. Endless cash from the Jews and ZIM to build back better Europe, Israel, USA:

... how Cold War “anti-communism” served as a battering ram against the culture and values of western Europe.

Using the USA, and its taxpayers, as its vehicle, the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, aimed to wipe out indigenous ways and replace them with a “modern” outlook that favoured unchecked industrial exploitation.

Right from the start, astute observers noticed that there was something fishy about these self-righteous Cold War partisans.

Frances Sonor Saunders says in her book Who Paid the Piper?: “Endorsed and subsidized by powerful institutions, this non-Communist group became as much a cartel in the intellectual life of the West as Communism had been a few years earlier (and it included many of the same people)”.

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/zims-cold-war-on-our-culture-part-8ff

I couldn't include all the links I have on 9/11 plus information that's not in my e-zine, so here are the rest of them here:

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td2_2/24a-nineeleven.html Poetry: Two Thousand One, Nine Eleven

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td2_2/67dyk.html 9/11 in Did You Know? Numerous items

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td2_3/60_dyk.html More 9/11 in Did You Know? Numerous items

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td2_4/54-911cell.html 9/11 Cell Calls Impossible by Steve Moser

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td2_4/55-pentagon.html Destruction of Trade Centers…by Robert Howard

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td2_4/56a-9-11.html Pentagon Anomalities

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td2_4/58-usapatriotact.html What the USA PATRIOT Act Really Means

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-9/34.html 9/11’s Flight 77 (Second Item in DidYou Know?

WTC Explosions (Third Item in the above link)

Why Bush Just Sat There (Fourth item in the above link)

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-11/31.html 9/11 Buyers of PUT Options

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-12/43.html Poetry in honour or those who died on 9/11/01 If I knew

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-12/48.html Don’t fly & Pentagon. Items 4 & 5 This is Did You Know? feature

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-12/51.html General Myers Mohamad Atta/Much more

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td13/74.html Ted Olson

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td14/17.html Pilot Answers Question Myers wouldn’t by Michael Guillaume

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td15/21.html How 9/11 is being covered up by Habib, Peter Kawaja

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td15/22.html More proof of Pentagon Hoax by Richard Eastman

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td15/dyk2.html What Bush did 2 weeks before

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td16/22.html Collapse of WTC 7, WTC 1 & 2 windows, Wolfowitz wanted Iraq

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-17/19.html Black Box Cover-Up by Greg Szymanski

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-19/11.html A Patriotic Pilots View of 9/11 (Did Flight 77 hit the Pentagon?)

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-19/12.html The Pentagon Crash by Paul Andrew Mitchell

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-19/14.html Did You Know? 9/11 Commission Report: 571 page lie

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-20/18.html Did You Know? Mohammed Atta

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td21/09b.html Why the Towers Collapsed

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td22/06.html What did the Gov’t know, & When did it know it?

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td22/07.html FBI Coverup in Venice by Daniel Hopsicker

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td22/08.html Video of Pentagon Crash

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td22/09.html Pakistan weekly spills 9/11 beans Summary of article

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td22/18.html Good News California Enacts Resolution Critical of PATRIOT Act

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td23/33.html Promis software used to steer planes into WTC

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/25.html WTC Janitor Story never appeared in NBC or NYTimes

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/26.html New Evidence of Coverup by Craig T. Furlong

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/27.html 9/11 Commission Twisted Fireman’s Words

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/28.html New Information on Pentagon Attack (Explosives)

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/28a.html Hundreds of Mossad Agents Caught in America

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/32a.html Did You Know? FBI had no hard evidence connecting Osama

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/33.html Did You Know? Pollard affair linked to 9/11

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-25/18.html Did You Know? explosives/Susan Sontag/thermite

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-26/07.html Story Within the Story: Disinformation by Arlene Johnson

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-26/19.html 9/11 and Vietnam War

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/11.html WTC7 & 6 by Victor Thorn

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/12.html Who Held Derivatives? Rockefeller Rothschild Bilderberg

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/14.html Vatican & Bush implicated in Prior Knowledge/Complicity

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/15.html Let it happen or made it happen by Angie

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/16.html Zionist Gatekeeper Greg Palest attack on Prof Jones/9/11 truth

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/17.html Likely Controlled Demolition/Inside Job by Greg Szymanski

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/18.html Missile & remote control systems added to small jets before 9/11

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/20.html WTC Basement Blast blows “Official Story’ sky high Szymanski

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/56.html Did You Know? NORAD in exercise same morning

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-28/57.html Mohammed Atta regularly co-pilots heroin flights

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-29/32.html Enron had files stored in WTC7

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-30/21.html Knights of Malta complicity in 911

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-30/22.html 2nd WTC janitor exposes Bomb-Like Explosion by Szymanski

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-30/70.html VP Dick Cheney castigates military officer.

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/06.html Truth movement has been infiltrated

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/07.html 911 Commissioners slips up; Pentagon hit with missile

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/08.html Radiation expert says DU used, not commercial Airliner

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/29.html Wm Doyle’s story about 9/11 cover-up by Greg Szymanski

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/30.html Financial terrorism; evidence exposes White House crime families

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/31.html Bush & Cheney Indicted by Tom Flocco

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/47.html Did You Know? No plane at the Pentagon 15th item

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/14.html Army Lt. Col. Gary F. Smith summoned to Pentagon on 9/11

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/15.html Auto Pilot and 9/11 by Dr. Arden Gifford

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/15a.html Post investigation Nuclear attack

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/15b.html Scholars file legal challenges to NIST Reports

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/15c.html AA Flight 11 & 77 (Pentagon)did not fly on 9/11 by Len Hart

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/15d.html Readers’ Comments on Preceding Article

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj34/05.html The Road to Armageddon by Paul Craig Roberts

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj34/06.html Media Response to 9/11 Truth Movement Elizabeth Woodworth

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj34/07.html Held in Psych Ward/Called Delusional by Clare Swinney

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj34/08.html YouTube exposes murders of people who have evidence

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj34/09.html NASA Flight Director Confirms Speed as Elephant in the Room

