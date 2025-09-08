The chaos in America, the attempts to railroad us into a civil war by private equity firms playing with red and blue chips, the threats of war against Venezuela, and the contradictions and chaos in Israel and Ukraine, and around the world, cannot be separated from the push for 9/11 truth. The Washington insiders know that the small steps being taken at this moment towards truth, will mean much more than just how the twin towers fell. It could set off a chain reaction which will discredit, and perhaps take down, the entire corrupt system.
Central to this effort, taking place on right now in the days before the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 abominations, is the public event that will be held in downtown Washington DC explicitly devoted to 9/11 truth. That meeting, not the clowns and puppets in the Congress, or the consultants for billionaires in the federal government, will be ground zero for American politics and the future of the entire America-centered order, from money to weapons, from culture to education.
Four of the central figures in this event went out of their way to help me, to help us, in our struggle against totalitarianism.
John Kiriakou, Dennis Kucinich, Curt Weldon, and Richard Gage.
I wrote to numerous whistleblowers some 15 years ago and John Kiriakou, former CIA officer jailed for exposing torture programs, was the only one who responded and would talk to me. We worked together on several projects and he was kind enough to invite me to speak on his show repeatedly.
I worked with Dennis Kucinich on his presidential campaign in 2003-2004 and met with him in his office in Washington in 2007 right before I left for Korea. He was one of just two politicians willing to speak with me at a time I was blacklisted by everyone. He was also willing to speak to Green Liberty about monetary issues.
I spoke repeatedly with Curt Weldon concerning Korea issues, specifically normalizing relations between North and South Korea, in the period 2014-2017 and he offered much valuable advice and personal support for me in my struggles.
Richard Gage was extremely supportive of my presidential campaign as an independent, and in the Green Party, interviewing me on his show in March, 2023 and reading my entire presidential platform for his audience. My presidential platform had this as plank two:
Launch international scientific investigations into the past that politicians refuse to confront
We cannot make long-term policy or conduct transparent governance if we fail to address the spread of totalitarian politics in our nation.
We must launch an international, transparent, and scientific investigation into the actions taken by a tiny handful of powerful men after the 2000 election, culminating in the so-called “9.11” incident, that destroyed constitutional rule and started the criminal administration of large sections of the federal government.
We will use the power of the scientific method to uncover the true story of what happened, and determine who plotted and carried out these actions through an international investigation.
Granted the seriousness of the crime, all related materials must be declassified and made public. We will not be satisfied with simplistic explanations that blame just one group, or another. “Murder on the Orient Express” was a solvable crime.
Richard Gage later wrote an endorsement for me for president because I was the only candidate running in a major party calling for 9/11 truth. That remains true to this day!
We should not be naive about the chaos that lies ahead, but this event will be historic in its impact, forcing the blind to see for the first time, and a nation to awake from its slumber.
